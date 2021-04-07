All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
William Cockrum, 21, of Princeton, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Blazer south on Pressonville Road near West 295th Street at 9:30 p.m. March 20 when it struck a cow and a calf. Cockrum was not injured.
James Boyce, 70, of Frontenac, was driving a 2014 Nissan pickup south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 335th Street at 9:02 p.m. March 24 when it struck a deer. Boyce was not injured.
Mikayla Whitaker, 25, of Gardner, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet west on Kansas Highway 68 near Turkey Creek Road at 12:45 a.m. March 26 when it struck a deer. No injuries were reported.
Jacy Yeager, 19, of Paola, was driving west on Old Kansas City Road near Osawatomie Road at 8 p.m. March 27 when the vehicle struck a deer that ran into the road. Yeager was not injured.
Zachary Snedecor, 18, Garnett was driving a 2005 Buick south on U.S. Highway 169 near Virginia Road at 9:40 p.m. March 27 when it struck a deer. No injuries were reported.
Sally Ferguson, 64, of La Cygne, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Impala east on West 311th Street near Somerset Road at 8:50 p.m. March 29 when it struck a deer. Ferguson was not injured.
Constance Beebe, 61, of La Cygne, was driving a 2012 Buick north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 399th Street at 4:15 a.m. March 30 when it struck a deer. Beebe was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Dylan Shoemaker, 26, of Paola, was driving a 2001 Oldsmobile west on West 319th Street near Columbia Road at 5:45 p.m. March 10 when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and overturned in the ditch. Shoemaker told sheriff’s deputies he was dodging an animal in the roadway, according to a sheriff’s report. Shoemaker was transported by Miami County Emergency Medical Services ambulance to the Miami County Medical Center to be treated for unknown injuries.
Weston Kerr, 18, of Parker, was driving a 2001 Ford pickup west on West 311th Street near Lookout Road at 5:30 a.m. March 18 when he attempted to move over on the wet roadway to avoid striking a deer and the vehicle went into the ditch and overturned. Kerr was evaluated at the scene by Miami County Emergency Medical Services personnel for a minor injury. Kerr refused transport to a hospital, according to a sheriff’s report.
Roger Kunze, 53, of Excelsior Springs, Mo., was driving a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 399th Street at 6:15 a.m. March 24 when a tire blew out. Anthony Wikstrom, 52, of Paola, was trailing behind the tractor-trailer in a 2020 Nissan Altima when it was struck by debris from the blown tire. No injuries were reported.
Zachary Kirkland, 27, of Garnett, was driving a 1999 GMC Yukon west on West 311th Street near Victory Road at 9:30 a.m. March 25 when he fell asleep and the vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a bridge railing. The vehicle sustained substantial damage and was towed from the scene. Kirkland was not injured.
Raymond Williams, 31, of Paola, was driving a 2001 Buick north on Hedge Lane near West 311th Street at 7:25 p.m. March 25 when it struck the back of a 2005 Ford pickup being driven by Matthew Bass, 31, of Paola. No injuries were reported.
A 17-year-old Paola boy was driving a 1997 GM pickup east on West 327th Street near Beaver Creek Road at 4:54 p.m. March 29 when it struck the back of a Midwest Fertilizer-owned vehicle, driven by Marlon Harrison, 36, as it was turning into a private drive. No injuries were reported.
Brian McCloud, 54, of Spring Hill, was driving a 2007 Ford Escape north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 223rd Street at 9:30 p.m. March 29 when he swerved to miss a deer that ran onto the highway. The vehicle left the highway and crashed through a Kansas Department of Transportation barbed wire fence before coming to rest on its side. Johnson County Fire District No. 2 personnel extricated McCloud from the vehicle and he was assessed by Emergency Medical Services personnel at the scene. McCloud did not sustain any injuries and declined to go to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s report.
James Ehrlich, 34, of Lowry City, Mo., was driving a 2021 Uhaul truck, pulling a Uhaul trailer, east on Kansas Highway 68 at 10:02 p.m. March 30 when the trailer caught on fire. Ehrlich exited the highway at Cedar Niles Road and called 911. Miami County Sheriff’s deputies and Paola Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. Ehrlich was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Samantha Lee Smith, 28, was booked into Miami County Jail on March 23 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Allen McClaine, 38, was booked into jail March 24 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Austin Bailey Quick, 24, was booked into jail March 24 on a warrant arrest.
Gina Rene Good, 51, was booked into jail March 25 on suspicion of violation of protection order and criminal damage to property.
Joseph Robert Hartman, 28, was booked into jail March 25 on suspicion of aggravated battery and three counts of abuse of a child (inhumane corporal punishment to a child under age 18).
Melissa Lynn Mayberry, 50, was booked into jail March 25 on two probable cause warrants.
Sherene Angel Butler, 26, was booked into jail March 26 on suspicion of theft of property from a coin operated machine.
Eric Douglas Carroll, 32, was booked into jail March 26 on a warrant arrest.
Rachel Lynn Coulter, 38, was booked into jail March 26 on a warrant arrest.
Justin Kieth Criddle, 23, was booked into jail March 26 on suspicion of criminal use of weapons (firearm to person addicted to and using controlled substance); driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked; speeding; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probable cause warrant.
Morgan Elizabeth Garvey, 28, was booked into jail March 26 on a warrant arrest.
Tina Marie Watt, 38, was booked into jail March 27 on suspicion of cruelty to animals.
Meredith Lynn Rise, 42, was booked into jail March 27 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Theodore Tucker Wilson, 21, was booked into jail March 27 on suspicion of driving while suspended; possession of marijuana and three arrest warrants.
Dustin Lane Beemer, 25, was booked into jail March 28 on suspicion of operating vehicle without registration or with expired tag, and possession of marijuana.
Trevor Dewayne Thompson, 37, was booked into jail March 28 on a warrant arrest.
Matthew Allan Joles, 33, was booked into jail March 29 on suspicion of possession of controlled substance; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aaron Michael Gillespie, 23, was booked into jail March 29 on a warrant arrest.
Ryann Elaine Booe, 38, was booked into jail March 29 on a warrant arrest.
Kylee Mae Nichols, 26, was booked into jail March 29 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant; possession of marijuana and possession or drug paraphernalia.
Coby Joe Pearson, 34, was booked into jail March 29 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while suspended and a warrant arrest.
Charles Matthew Smith, 31, was booked into jail March 29 on a warrant arrest.
James Lyndon Ehrlich, 34, was booked into jail March 30 on duty of governor to arrest person charged who has fled from justice.
Haylee Clarice Johnson, 20, was booked into jail March 30 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drug or combination of drugs and driving while suspended.
Chris Leroy Laughlin, 44, was booked into jail March 30 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
