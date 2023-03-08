Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
ACCIDENTS
Darold Hendrickson, 24, of Osawatomie was driving a 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass north on Indianapolis Road near West 363rd Street at 1:15 a.m. Jan. 14 when he lost control of the vehicle and it hit two road signs before striking a ditch, according to a sheriff’s report. Hendrickson was not injured.
Ryan Swearingen, 40, of Pleasanton was driving a 2009 Ford F-250 east on West 327th Street, approaching Reno Road, at 11:25 a.m. Jan. 16 when it left the roadway. A few feet after crossing Reno Road it rolled multiple times before coming to rest in a corn field. Swearingen was evaluated at the scene by Miami County Emergency Medical Services personnel for possible injuries.
Kelly Rayne, 62, of Paola was driving a 2010 Honda north on Hospital Drive near West 327th Street on Jan. 17 when it left the roadway and went into a ditch. Rayne was transported by Miami County EMS ambulance to the Miami County Medical Center for treatment of possible injuries.
An unknown driver was driving a Honda north on Block Road near West 343rd Street after midnight on Jan. 18 when it left the roadway and struck a mailbox. The driver did not report the accident and fled from the scene. Evidence discovered at the scene indicated the vehicle was a Honda model, according to a sheriff’s report.
Robert Clarkson, 76, of Gladstone, Mo., was driving a 2005 four-door Mazda south on U.S. Highway 69 at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 18 when it slowed to exit the highway at the Kansas Highway 68 off-ramp and was struck from behind by a 2019 Ford F-250 driven by Bret Snell of Harrisonville, Mo. Snell said he was distracted by the site of a deer on the side of the road and could not stop in time to prevent the collision, according to a sheriff’s report. Clarkson and his passenger, Linda Clarkson, 75, of Gladstone were evaluated by Miami County EMS personnel at the scene for possible injuries but refused transport. Snell was not injured.
James Mellott, 75, of Louisburg was driving a 2014 four-door Kia east on West 247th Street near Quivira Road at 6:27 a.m. Jan. 23 when he fell asleep at the wheel and the vehicle struck a bridge guard rail and a mailbox, according to a sheriff’s report. Mellott was not injured.
A Miami County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the report of a hit-and-run crash in the area of West 303rd Street and Victory Road. A property owner reported at 8 a.m. Jan. 23 a vehicle drove through his fence but failed to stop and report the damage. Evidence at the scene indicated the unknown vehicle was traveling east on West 303rd Street when it failed to negotiate a curve at Victory Road and struck the fence, according to a sheriff’s report.
Krystal Burris, 18, of Paola was driving a 2003 Chevrolet north on Bethel Church Road near West 303rd Street at 8:54 p.m. Jan. 23 when an approaching vehicle driving in the middle of the road forced Burris to swerve and enter the east ditch before re-entering the roadway and striking a tree on the west embankment before coming to a stop, according to a sheriff’s report. Burris was evaluated at the scene by Miami County EMS personnel but declined transport.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Nicole Adelle Huston, 41, was booked into jail Jan. 21 on a warrant arrest.
Joshua Allen Caddell, 41, was booked into jail Jan. 21 on a warrant arrest.
Meghan Lynn Buche, 32, was booked into jail Jan. 21 on a warrant arrest.
Rich Allen Hayes, 37, was booked into jail Jan. 22 on suspicion of driving while a habitual violator.
Jennifer Lea Gregg, 33, was booked into jail Jan. 23 on a warrant arrest.
Charles Lee Buck, 35, was booked into jail Jan. 23 on suspicion of driving while suspended.
Jaden Caleb Chaney, 21, was booked into jail Jan. 24 on a warrant arrest.
Scott Louis Smith, 71, was booked into jail Jan. 24 on a warrant arrest.
Gisselle Amaya Zelaya, 22, was booked into jail Jan. 25 on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, covering license plate with opaque material, and distribute marijuana (less than 25 grams).
Tiffany Jean Johnston, 39, was booked into jail Jan. 26 on suspicion of driving while suspended.
Christopher Allen Fernandes, 34, was booked into jail Jan. 26 on suspicion of driving while suspended and no vehicle liability insurance.
James Kyle Nading, 41, was booked into jail Jan. 26 on a warrant arrest.
Walter Howard Spears, 65, was booked into jail Jan. 26 on a warrant arrest.
Grant Nathaniel Price, 33, was booked into jail Jan. 27 on suspicion of battery (mental health employee).
Joshua Gerald Freels-Grove, 37, was booked into jail Jan. 27 on a warrant arrest.
Brandy Rachelle Conrad, 45, was booked into jail Jan. 28 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Elaina Nicole Develine, 29, was booked into jail Jan. 28 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Larry Dale Knoche, 48, was booked into jail Jan. 28 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Derrick Richard Martin, 23, was booked into jail Jan. 28 on suspicion of fleeing or attempting to elude by engaging in reckless driving, possession of a stimulant and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.
Nathan Robert Patterson, 28, was booked into jail Jan. 28 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and possession of marijuana.
Ky Dennis Boss, 45, was booked into jail Jan. 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Kacie Dierra Colbert, 28, was booked into jail Jan. 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Devin Ray DeGraeve, 25, was booked into jail Jan. 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence, flee or attempting to elude and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.
Matthew Ray Fennel, 40, was booked into jail Jan. 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a warrant arrest.
Scott Allen Schlesener, 48, was booked into jail Jan. 29 on suspicion of distribute heroin/certain stimulants (less than 100 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle without registration or with expired tag, and no drug tax stamp.
Amanda Lorraine Robinson, 28, was booked into jail Jan. 30 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant arrest.
Dylan Lee Mayo, 27, was booked into jail Jan. 30 on suspicion on unlawful vehicle acts (registration); possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant.
Lloyd Dean Pearce, 44, was booked into jail Jan. 30 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin Troy Branum, 27, was booked into jail Jan. 30 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.
Robert J. Butler Jr., 68, was booked into jail Jan. 30 on a warrant arrest.
Tanner R. Gulley, 26, was booked into jail Jan. 30 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Timothy Abram Paul, 37, was booked into jail Jan. 30 on suspicion of aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, interference with a law enforcement officer and a probable cause warrant.
Angela Michelle Brown, 27, was booked into jail Jan. 31 on suspicion of possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
Adam Clint Long, 41, was booked into jail Jan. 31 on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Destanie Dawn Alarcon, 21, was booked into jail Feb. 1 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Debra Kay Darner-Redburn, 63, was booked into jail Feb. 1 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tina Marie Watt, 40, was booked into jail Feb. 1 on a probable cause warrant.
Christopher Miguel Carrera, 39, was booked into jail Feb. 2 on a warrant arrest.
Kaycee Catherine Collins, 23, was booked into jail Feb. 3 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and driving without headlights when needed.
Adam Clint Long, 41, was booked into jail Feb. 3 on suspicion of pedestrian under the influence.
Scott Louis Smith, 71, was booked into jail Feb. 3 on a warrant arrest.
Thomas J. Fanning, 71, was booked into jail Feb. 4 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Joshua Hunter Cecil, 26, was booked into jail Feb. 5 on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zachary Michael Johnson, 29, was booked into jail Feb. 5 on a warrant arrest.
Jason Daniel Owens, 19, was booked into jail Feb. 5 on a warrant arrest.
Tisha Ann Scherman, 44, was booked into jail Feb. 5 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery.
Jeremy Michael Wright, 28, was booked into jail Feb. 5 on suspicion of domestic battery, interference with a law enforcement officer and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Tonya Lynn Samuels, 42, was booked into jail Feb. 6 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while under the influence and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.
Kenneth A. Ploof, 60, was booked into jail Feb. 7 on a probable cause warrant.
Adam Clint Long, 41, was booked into jail Feb. 7 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
Robert David Williams, 31, was booked into jail Feb. 7 on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and no vehicle liability insurance.
Jonathan Dean Wood, 40, was booked into jail Feb. 7 on a warrant arrest.
