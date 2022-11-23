Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Stephen Tannery, 72, of La Cygne, was driving a 2013 four-door Dodge west on West 351st Street near Ridgeview Road at 6:20 p.m. Oct. 5 when it struck a deer that ran onto the road. Tannery was not injured.
Alesia Schauf, 57, of Drexel, Mo., was driving a 2011 four-door Ford east on West 359th Street near Rockville Road at 8:45 p.m. Oct. 6 when it struck a deer that ran across the road. Schauf was not injured.
A 15-year-old Louisburg boy was driving a 2012 Ford vehicle north on Switzer Road near West 311th Street at 6:08 a.m. Oct. 7 when it struck a deer in the roadway. The boy was not injured.
Ashten Ebeling, 19, of Spring Hill was driving a 2012 four-door Dodge east on West 223rd Street near Cedar Niles Road at 1:35 a.m. Oct. 8 when it struck a deer crossing the roadway. Ebeling was not injured.
Mary Rogers, 22, of Lansing was driving a 2010 two-door Honda south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 359th Street at 10:35 a.m. Oct. 8 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. Rogers was not injured.
Sheila Tappan, 54, of Paola was driving a 2018 four-door Jeep Wrangler north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 7:34 p.m. Oct. 9 when it struck a deer that ran onto the roadway. Tappan and her 85-year-old passenger were not injured.
Carissa Sloan, 31, of Parker was driving a 2012 four-door Chevrolet south of U.S. Highway 169 near Indianapolis Road at 7:15 p.m. Oct. 13 when it struck a deer in the roadway. Sloan was not injured.
Melinda Foster, 48, of Osawatomie was driving a 2021 Chevrolet vehicle east on West 311th Street near Pflumm Road at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 15 when it struck a deer crossing the road. Foster was not injured.
Paul Singer, 23, of Parker was driving a 2020 four-door Hyundai north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 5:30 a.m. Oct. 16 when it struck a deer that ran onto the highway. Singer was not injured.
Nicholas Krummel, 19, of Gardner was driving a 2010 four-door Mazda north on Moonlight Road near West 231st Street at 7:25 p.m. Oct. 16 when it struck a deer. Krummel was not injured.
Brett Hughes, 47, of Paola was driving a 2011 four-door Chevrolet east on West 255th Street near Dam Road at 7:58 p.m. Oct. 16 when it struck a deer that ran onto the road. No injuries were reported.
Megan Roedel, 45, of Mound City was driving a 2019 four-door Volkswagen north on U.S. Highway 69 near west 359th Street at 6:25 a.m. Oct. 17 when it struck a dead deer in the roadway. Roedel was not injured.
Caitlin Ray-Horsley, 25, of Pleasanton was driving a 2004 four-door Toyota Camry north on U.S. Highway 69 near Kansas Highway 68 at 8 a.m. Oct. 18 when it hit a deer that ran onto the roadway. The deer struck the passenger side of the car before it lifted onto the hood and into the windshield. Ray-Horsley had possible glass in her hair and throat but declined EMS transport. A passenger, Cynthia Castillo, 59, of Pleasanton had glass in her hair and mouth and was transported by Miami County EMS ambulance to Advent Health South Overland Park for treatment. A second passenger, a 3-year-old Pleasanton boy, was not injured.
Jill Brewster, 48, of Kansas City, Mo., was driving a 2019 four-door Kia north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 399th Street at 2:45 a.m. Oct. 19 when it struck a deer crossing the highway. Brewster reported stomach pain and was evaluated at the scene by EMS personnel and then released. Her three passengers were not injured.
Adam Livengood, 35, of Overland Park was driving a 2011 four-door BMW north on U.S. Highway 169 at Crescent Hill Road at 5 a.m. Oct. 20 when it struck a deer that ran onto the road. Livengood was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Joshua Levi Coykendall, 41, was booked into Miami County Jail on Oct. 6 on a warrant arrest.
Jonathan Blake Ramshur, 37, was booked into jail Oct. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Kevin Martin Wolverton, 54, was booked into jail Oct. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Mason A. Elmquist, 23, was booked into jail Oct. 7 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, transporting an open container and defective tail lamp on motor vehicle.
John Michael Gregg, 43, was booked into jail Oct. 7 on six arrest warrants.
Ashley Allison Edwards, 33, was booked into jail Oct. 8 on a probation violation.
Daniel Ray Baldwin, 60, was booked into jail Oct. 9 on suspicion of domestic battery, a warrant arrest and a probable cause warrant from Jackson County.
Christopher John Brooks, 42, was booked into jail Oct. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Christopher Ryan Scott, 45, was booked into jail Oct. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Bret Eric Manard, 43, was booked into jail Oct. 12 on two probable cause warrants from Wyandotte County and one probable cause warrant from Jackson County, Mo.
Gaylord Joseph Stotts, 47, was booked into jail Oct. 12 on suspicion of driving while suspended and a probable cause warrant from Crawford County.
Stuart Allen Wieland, 38, was booked into jail Oct. 12 on three arrest warrants.
Phillip Carl Hoehn, 55, was booked into jail Oct. 12 on a warrant arrest.
Todd Allen Banfield, 36, was booked into jail Oct. 12 on a warrant arrest.
Tyrone Lamont George, 39, was booked into jail Oct. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Kacie Dierra Colbert, 27, was booked into jail Oc.t 14 on suspicion of transporting an open container, possession of marijuana and possession of a depressant.
Eric David Harrington, 37, was booked into jail Oct. 14 on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property and criminal use of a financial card.
Dallas Dwayne Wilson, 41, was booked into jail Oct. 14 on a warrant arrest.
Caleb Robert Houseman, 33, was booked into jail Oct. 16 on a probable cause warrant.
William Edward Floyd, 60, was booked into jail Oct. 17 on a warrant arrest.
Nicholas Carl Johnson, 25, was booked into jail Oct. 17 on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
Casey Elliott Champion, 44, was booked into jail Oct. 18 on suspicion of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving.
Devran Damone Cochran, 30, was booked into jail Oct. 18 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Jonathan Blake Ramshur, 37, was booked into jail Oct. 19 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Robert Wayne Brewer, 56, was booked into jail Oct. 20 on a probable cause warrant.
Jerry Joseph Darnaby, 50, was booked into jail Oct. 20 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Michael Dale Eller, 29, was booked into jail Oct. 20 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Stephen Hill Jr., 34, was booked into jail Oct. 20 on a warrant arrest.
Jeremy Lee Hinkle, 43, was booked into jail Oct. 20 on a warrant arrest.
Bret Wayne Laverack, 44, was booked into jail Oct. 20 on a warrant arrest.
Duane Leslie Miller Jr., 48, was booked into jail Oct. 20 on a probable cause warrant from Johnson County.
