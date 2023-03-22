Miami County Sheriff’s Office

BOOKED INTO JAIL
Destanie Dawn Alarcon, 21, was booked into jail Feb. 1 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Debra Kay Darner-Redburn, 63, was booked into jail Feb. 1 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tina Marie Watt, 40, was booked into jail Feb. 1 on a probable cause warrant.
Christopher Miguel Carrera, 39, was booked into jail Feb. 2 on a warrant arrest.
Kaycee Catherine Collins, 23, was booked into jail Feb. 3 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and driving without headlights when needed.
Adam Clint Long, 41, was booked into jail Feb. 3 on suspicion of pedestrian under the influence.
Scott Louis Smith, 71, was booked into jail Feb. 3 on a warrant arrest.
Thomas J. Fanning, 71, was booked into jail Feb. 4 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Joshua Hunter Cecil, 26, was booked into jail Feb. 5 on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zachary Michael Johnson, 29, was booked into jail Feb. 5 on a warrant arrest.
Jason Daniel Owens, 19, was booked into jail Feb. 5 on a warrant arrest.
Tisha Ann Scherman, 44, was booked into jail Feb. 5 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery.
Jeremy Michael Wright, 28, was booked into jail Feb. 5 on suspicion of domestic battery, interference with a law enforcement officer and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Tonya Lynn Samuels, 42, was booked into jail Feb. 6 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while under the influence and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.
Kenneth A. Ploof, 60, was booked into jail Feb. 7 on a probable cause warrant.
Adam Clint Long, 41, was booked into jail Feb. 7 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
Robert David Williams, 31, was booked into jail Feb. 7 on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and no vehicle liability insurance.
Jonathan Dean Wood, 40, was booked into jail Feb. 7 on a warrant arrest.
