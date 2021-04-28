All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Tucker Cross, 19, of Paola, was driving a 2005 Dodge pickup west on West 287th Street at 9:28 p.m. April 13 when it struck a horse. Cross was not injured. The horse was removed by the county Road and Bridge Department.
Staci Cook, 39, of Spring Hill, was driving a 2014 Honda west on West 223rd Street near Oak Crest Road at 12:56 p.m. April 14 when it struck a deer. No injuries were reported.
Sophia Edelbrock , 56, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2020 four-door Kia east on John Brown Highway near Pressonville Road at 10:45 p.m. April 15 when it struck a raccoon that ran onto the highway. Edelbrock was not injured.
Jared Robinson, 36, of Olathe, was driving a 2012 Ford Focus south on Lackman Road near West 247th Street at 8:40 p.m. April 20 when it struck a deer. Robinson was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Joshua Born, 20, of Rantoul, was driving a 2007, four-door Honda north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 359th Street at 11 a.m. Feb. 8 when he lost control of the vehicle because of ice and snow on the roadway. The vehicle went into the median and struck a highway cross-over path between the north and south lanes. Born was not injured.
A 16-year-old Paola boy was driving a 1992 Jeep Cherokee south on Hedge Lane near West 289th Street at 7:10 a.m. Feb. 9 when he attempted to pass another vehicle and lost control of the Jeep because of ice and snow on the roadway, according to a sheriff’s report. The vehicle went off the left side of the road and rolled over before striking a tree. The boy was checked by Emergency Medical Services personnel at the scene and refused treatment.
Daniel Banuelos, 32, of Paola, was driving a 2009 Nissan pickup pulling a trailer south on U.S. Highway 169 near West 239th Street at 12:40 p.m. March 27 when the trailer load caused the vehicle to sway off the roadway and strike the ditch. No injuries were reported.
Kimberly McCorkell, 50, of Osawatomie, was driving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee north on Plum Creek Road near West 303rd Street at 4 p.m. April 9 when it met a southbound 2017 Dodge driven by Tiffany Cannon, 31, of Paola. A sheriff’s deputy reported both vehicles appeared to be in their respective lanes of travel in the ruts of the gravel road as they approached the crest of a hill where the road narrows, not leaving the vehicles with enough room and they side-swiped each other. No injuries were reported.
A 17-year-old Louisburg boy was driving a 2015, four-door Ford south on Metcalf Road near West 335th Street at 8:40 p.m. April 9 when a deer ran in front of the vehicle. The vehicle avoided the deer but struck the berm at the dead end of Metcalf Road near Middle Creek Lake. The driver and his passenger were not injured.
A 17-year-old Paola girl was driving a 2002, four-door Acura south on Old Kansas City Road, near West 335th Street, at 8:43 p.m. April 10 when it struck the barrier of a bridge, deploying the air bags, and came to rest in the north lane. The girl sustained minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s report.
Alma Sexton, 83, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu that had stopped at her mailbox on Osawatomie Road near West 327th Street at 2:32 p.m. April 11. The Malibu, which was facing south in the northbound lane while Sexton was checking her mail, was sideswiped by a northbound 1998 Dodge pickup driven by Arthur Conner, 86, of Osawatomie, according to the sheriff’s report. Conner reported he did not have enough time to avoid striking Sexton’s vehicle when he crested the hill. The report indicated both vehicles had significant passenger side damage. No injuries were reported.
James Matt, 73, of St. Joseph, Mo., was driving a 2019 Chevrolet pickup, equipped with a camper shell, west on West 287th Street near Indianapolis Road at 12:30 p.m. April 14 when Matt reported he missed a driveway and stopped. Matt reported he couldn’t see that another vehicle had stopped behind him because the camper was blocking his view and he backed into a 2008 vehicle driven by Cara Kessler, 18, of Paola. No injuries were reported.
Tabitha Bozarth, 22, of La Cygne, was driving a 1997 four-door Mercury south on Somerset Road approaching the West 403rd Street curve at 3:52 p.m. April 14 when her vision was impaired by a dust cloud from another vehicle and she was unable to negotiate the curve. The Mercury left the roadway, striking a road sign and metal fence. Bozarth sustained unknown injuries and was transported by Miami County Emergency Medical Services to an area hospital.
Annabelle Alexander, 21, of Overland Park, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet west on West 343rd Street at 8:55 a.m. April 15 when she struck the back of a trailer being pulled by a 2009 Dodge pickup driven by Cornelius Riley, 31, of La Cygne, who was stopped on 343rd Street waiting to turn onto the U.S. Highway 169 on ramp. No injuries were reported.
Cassie Fish, 41, of Louisburg, was driving a 2016 four-door Infiniti west on Kansas Highway 68 at 12:40 a.m. April 17 when she attempted to turn south on New Lancaster Road and went off the roadway into the ditch. Fish was not injured.
Paul Conaway, 28, of Ottawa, was driving a motorcycle east on West 327th Street near Clover Drive at 1:20 p.m. April 17 when it went over a patch of gravel on the shoulder of the road, causing him to lose control of the bike and it went into the ditch, according to a sheriff’s report. Conaway and his passenger were transported to Overland Park Regional with minor injuries, according to the report.
An abandoned vehicle with significant front-end damage was discovered at 1:25 a.m. April 18, facing south in the south ditch of West 215th Street near Renner Road. The side airbags had been deployed and evidence inside the vehicle indicated possible injuries to the driver and an occupant, according to a sheriff’s report.
Ian Bridges , 22, of Drexel, Mo., was driving a 2007 four-door vehicle north on Mission Belleview Road near West 343rd Street at midnight April 19 when it left the road on the west side, crossed back over the roadway and entered the ditch on the east side, striking a fence before rolling over and landing on its passenger side. Bridges was not located in the vehicle and had left the scene with possible injuries.
An unknown vehicle was traveling west on West 343rd Street near Lonestar Road at 8:09 a.m. April 20 when it left the roadway in snowy conditions and struck a mailbox. The vehicle left the scene without reporting the incident. The homeowner reported hearing the crash and observed the damaged mailbox and a vehicle with minor front-end damage.
John Bath, 41, of Peculiar, Mo., was exiting a driveway in a 2020 FedEx van to turn east on West 287th Street near Hospital Drive at 9:15 a.m. April 22 when it struck a 2003 Dodge driven by Jimmie Tolson, 82, of Paola, that was eastbound on West 287th Street. Bath said he did not see Tolson’s vehicle because it was in his blind spot. No injuries were reported.
Austin Lewis, 18, of Kansas City, Kan., was driving a 2004 four-door Pontiac south on Crescent Hill Road near Kansas Highway 68 at 12:44 p.m. April 22 when the vehicle left the roadway into the right ditch, struck a culvert and rolled two or three times, according to a sheriff’s report. Lewis said he was uninjured and he refused medical treatment, according to the report.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Robert David Soulia, 63, was booked into Miami County Jail April 7 on a warrant arrest.
Bryan Joseph Bradin, 52, was booked into jail April 7 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Guy Lemuel Hollinger, 50, was booked into jail April 8 on a warrant arrest.
Kenneth Ivan Kobbe, 52, was booked into jail April 8 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Sara Elizabeth Manns, 32, was booked into jail April 8 on a warrant arrest.
Lisa Lynn Newell, 61, was booked into jail April 8 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Garrett Quaide Russell, 29, was booked into jail April 8 on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement officer and on a warrant arrest.
Jakob Alan Billingsley, 33, was booked into jail April 9 on a warrant arrest.
Russell Ray Hayes Jr., 34, was booked into jail April 9 on a warrant arrest.
Frank Eugene Gandert, 73, was booked into jail April 10 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Christopher James Noyes, 33, was booked into jail April 10 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Phillip Carl Hoehn, 53, was booked into jail April 11 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Kindra Suzanne Perry, 27, was booked into jail April 11 on suspicion of driving under the influence, transporting an open container, and endangering a child.
William Thomas Petropulos, 36, was booked into jail April 13 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, use or possess with intent to use a simulated controlled substance, and a warrant arrest.
Kaylin Marie Schad, 35, was booked into jail April 13 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Ismael Soto-Picazo, 31, was booked into jail April 13 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Robert David Soulia, 63, was booked into jail April 14 on suspicion of criminal trespass (remain in defiance or order by owner).
Whitney Jean Welch, 32, was booked into jail April 14 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container, and improper stopping, standing or parking on a roadway.
Dante Napoleon Johnson, 23, was booked into jail April 15 on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery.
Brock Anthony Graham, 46, was booked into jail April 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, use or possess with intent to use a simulated controlled substance, improper driving on a laned roadway, and unlawful vehicle registration.
Bryce Ashton Briggs, 26, was booked into jail April 15 on a probable cause warrant in state or other jurisdiction.
Cassie Jo Fish, 41, was booked into jail April 17 on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving while suspended.
Jennifer Lea Gregg, 31, was booked into jail April 17 on an on-site arrest.
William Ray Cook, 44, was booked into jail April 18 on a warrant arrest.
David Lee Kern Jr., 62, was booked into jail April 19 on two arrest warrants.
John William Hilton Jr., 45, was booked into jail April 19 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Jesse Thomas Lindsey, 43, was booked into jail April 19 on suspicion of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful vehicle registration, failure to wear a seatbelt, driving while suspended, and two arrest warrants.
Dylan Joe Ivey, 33, was booked into jail April 20 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Kristy Gayle Rhodes, 42, was booked into jail April 21 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Allen McClaine, 38, was booked into jail April 21 on a warrant arrest.
Jeffrey Don Gregg, 56, was booked into jail April 22 on four arrest warrants.
Patricia Jane Hernandez, 45, was booked into jail April 22 on a probable cause warrant in another jurisdiction.
Charles Leonard Larson, 23, was booked into jail April 22 on a warrant arrest.
Russell Ray Hayes Jr., 34, was booked into jail April 23 on suspicion of making a criminal threat.
Ryann Elaine Booe, 38, was booked into jail April 23 on a warrant arrest.
