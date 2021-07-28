All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Buffie Foltz, 42, of Pleasanton, was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 335th Street at 9:30 p.m. June 3 when it struck a deer. Foltz was not injured.
Ronnie Coleman, 59, of Paola, was driving a 2012 Chrysler south on U.S. Highway 169 near West 223rd Street at 3:53 a.m. July 14 when it struck a deer. Coleman was not injured.
Kevin Virosteck, 29, of Paola, was driving a 2017 Ford Mustang east on Kansas Highway 68 near Pleasant Valley Road at 9:41 p.m. July 14 when it struck a deer. Virosteck was not injured.
Malcolm Guilfoyle, 20, of Greeley, was driving a 2002 Nissan north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 379th Street at 1:30 a.m. July 15 when it struck a deer. Guilfoyle and his passenger were not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Kadin Banks, 21, of Kiowa, was driving a 2020 Freightliner west on West 223rd Street near Woodland Road at 6:40 p.m. June 23 when Banks fell asleep and the vehicle left the north side of the roadway and overturned onto the passenger side. Banks suffered minor lacerations to the right side of his face. He was evaluated and cleared by Miami County Emergency Medical Services personnel.
Robert Wyatt, 34, of Fort Scott, was driving a 2021 Cadillac south on Baptist Drive at 3:35 p.m. July 9 when he stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Baptist Drive and West 311th Street. The vehicle entered the intersection as Wyatt tried to make a left turn and was struck in the driver’s door by a 1998 Chevrolet pickup driven by Travis Haynes, 44, of Louisburg, who was traveling west on West 311th Street. Haynes and a witness to the crash said Haynes did not have time to avoid the impact when the Cadillac entered the intersection, according to a sheriff’s report. Wyatt suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center for treatment, according the report. Haynes was not injured.
Rodney Pettit, 55, of Olathe, was driving a John Deere vehicle (unknown model) north through a field along West 239th Street near Quivira Road at 11:29 p.m. July 9 when it went over an embankment and overturned, coming to rest on its roof in a creek. Pettit was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional with unknown injuries.
Karen Cox, 62, of Paola, was driving a 2015 Honda east on Kansas Highway 68 near Prut Drive at 3:50 p.m. July 11 when a tire blew out and the vehicle struck a mailbox. Cox was not injured.
Bailey Williams, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala east on West 391st Street near Lone Star Road at 7 a.m. July 13 when she swerved to avoid a deer and struck a guardrail on the south side of the road. Williams was not injured.
An unknown driver in an unknown vehicle was traveling west on West 223rd Street near Mission Belleview Road at about 12:30 p.m. July 16 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a telephone utility box in a residential yard and then fled the scene. The homeowner reported the hit-and-run, but did not witness the incident nor see the vehicle and driver. Car parts at the scene did not assist in determining the make or model, according to a sheriff’s report.
Jan Morris, 69, of Leawood, was driving a 2021 Audi south on Interstate 35 near West 223rd Street at 12:50 p.m. July 18 when pedestrians entered the roadway due to an accident. Morris slowed down and her vehicle was struck from behind by a 2008 two-door Chevrolet driven by Allison Eells, 25, of Emporia. No injuries were reported.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Ann Elaine Dillard, 37, was booked into Miami County Jail on July 14 on a warrant arrest.
Robert James Keegan, 20, was booked into jail July 14 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, vehicle display plate not assigned, display or possess fictitious or fraudulent ID card, and no vehicle liability insurance.
Clarence L. Robinson, 52, was booked into jail July 15 for duty of governor to arrest person charged who has fled from justice.
Tracy Joe Cauthon, 51, was booked into jail July 15 on a warrant arrest.
Kyle Lee Fermyn, 30, was booked into jail July 15 on three arrest warrants.
Shawn Allen Lytle, 44, was booked into jail July 15 on three arrest warrants.
Colton Ray Donner, 27, was booked into jail July 16 on a warrant arrest.
Abraham Lee Watt, 37, was booked into jail July 16 on two arrest warrants.
Richard Merel Needham Jr., 56, was booked into jail July 17 on suspicion of unlawful vehicle registration and driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Krista Rene Rogers, 45, was booked into jail July 17 on a probable cause of warrant in state or other jurisdiction.
Sharrod D’Anthony Ware, 29, was booked into jail July 17 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, transporting an open container and vehicle display plate not assigned.
Paul Kenneth Marcus, 48, was booked into jail July 18 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Jacob Dean Roby, 33, was booked into jail July 18 on a warrant arrest.
Andrew S. Philips, 46, was booked into jail July 19 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, aggravated assault, interference with a law enforcement officer and a warrant arrest.
Nicholas Blake Dela Cruz, 41, was booked into jail July 19 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Samantha Joyce Lenning Stone, 27, was booked into jail July 19 on a warrant arrest.
Vincent James Walsh, 40, was booked into jail July 19 on two probable cause of warrant in state or other jurisdiction.
Jordan Isaac Powell, 28, was booked into jail July 20 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Robbin Rochelle Kelby, 55, was booked into jail July 20 on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lezley Nicole Nunez, 34, was booked into jail July 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and possession of marijuana.
Michael Stephen Peak, 58, was booked into jail July 21 on suspicion of domestic battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.