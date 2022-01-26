Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Catherine Tew, 31, of Carbondale, was driving a 2014 four-door Toyota south on Pressonville Road near West 323rd Street at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 7 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. Tew was not injured.
Michelle Minden, 40, of Parker, was driving a 2014 four-door Chevrolet north on Plum Creek Road near West 407th Street at 7 a.m. Jan. 12 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. Minden was not injured.
Mitchell Ball, 25, of Wellsville, was driving a 2013 Jeep west on West 231st Street near Pleasant Valley Road at 8:05 p.m. Jan. 14 when it struck a deer crossing the roadway. Ball was not injured.
Brandi Ashley, 39, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2014 four-door Hyundai west on West 311th Street near Victory Road at 5:57 a.m. Jan. 17 when it struck a deer that ran in front of the vehicle. Ashley and her passengers were not injured.
Lanette Coyer, 62, of Paola, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Impala east on Kansas Highway 68 near Spring Valley Road at 2:42 a.m. Jan. 18 when it struck a deer. Coyer was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Thomas Walker, 25, of Overland Park, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup east on West 223rd Street, approaching Canterbury Street, at 8 a.m. Dec. 28 when an unknown vehicle traveling north on Canterbury Street pulled into the intersection and struck Walker’s vehicle and then fled the scene. Walker was not injured.
A white Ford box truck being used as a FedEx delivery truck was parked facing south in a driveway in the 29000 block of Hedge Lane near West 295th Street at 12:27 p.m. Jan. 11 when it was struck by a southbound 1997 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Joseph Braly, of Independence, Mo. Braly sustained a possible leg injury. The driver of the delivery truck was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Gayle Walton, 67, of Overland Park, was driving a 2015 Kia south on Metcalf Road near West 335th Street about midnight Jan. 12 when it jumped the embankment where the roadway ends and struck the old road bed that enters Middle Creek Lake. Walton was transported to Overland Park Regional with unknown injuries.
Jeremy Wright, 27, of Paola, was driving a 1999 Toyota Camry west on West 379th Street near Edgerton Road at 3:40 p.m. Jan. 14 when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a culvert and then went airborne before striking the ditch. The vehicle went airborne for a second time before striking the ditch again and then rolling end over end before coming to rest on its side in a creek, according to a sheriff’s report. Wright had leg injuries and was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional for treatment, according to the report.
Jonathon Wright, 20, of Osawatomie, was driving a 1997 Dodge pickup south on Osawatomie Road, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of West 327th Street, at 2:50 p.m. Jan. 15 when he applied the brakes to stop at a stop sign and lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway. The pickup left the roadway, striking the rock retaining wall along the west ditch. Wright was not injured.
Annabell Worrell, 20, of Paola, was driving a 2016 Jeep south on Old KC Road near West 335th Street at 12:20 p.m. Jan. 16 when she lost control of the vehicle because of icy road conditions. The vehicle left the roadway to the right, over-corrected, crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road and struck an embankment where it rolled on its side. Worrell was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
David Lee Gabbert, 40, was booked into Miami County Jail on Jan. 12 on a warrant arrest.
Richard Gilbert Mooney Jr., 27, was booked into jail Jan. 12 on a warrant arrest.
Rocky Dean Ballou Sr., 56, was booked into jail Jan. 13 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jennifer Lea Gregg, 32, was booked into jail Jan. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Allen Cox Jr., 50, was booked into jail Jan. 14 on a warrant arrest.
Jordan Michael Leandri, 33, was booked into jail Jan. 14 on a warrant arrest.
Yates Benjamin Rosendahl, 34, was booked into jail Jan. 14 on a warrant arrest.
Ryan Christopher Warner, 30, was booked into jail Jan. 14 on a warrant arrest.
Jeremiah David Foster, 36, was booked into jail Jan. 15 on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement officer, battery against a law enforcement officer and criminal damage to property.
Emily Hope Guinn, 22, was booked into jail Jan. 15 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Perry Dell Peak, 57, was booked into jail Jan. 16 on a warrant arrest.
Justin Edward Woods, 25, was booked into jail Jan. 16 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Danny Ray Harper, 57, was booked into jail Jan. 16 on a warrant arrest.
Justin Mitchel McClintic, 27, was booked into jail Jan. 16 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Jessica Lynn Macek, 27, was booked into jail Jan. 16 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Bryce Ashton Briggs, 26, was booked into jail Jan. 18 for a probation violation.
Melanie Lynn Frost, 43, was booked into jail Jan. 18 on a warrant arrest.
Rich Allen Hayes, 36, was booked into jail Jan. 18 on a probable cause warrant.
