All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Albert Hoelting, 59, of Shawnee, was driving a Ford F-150 pickup north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 335th Street at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 1 when it struck a deer. Hoelting was not injured.
Dakota Kern, 29, of Pleasanton, was driving a 2021 Ford Focus north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 335th Street at 5 a.m. Sept. 2 when it struck a deer. Kern was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Mary Sause, 64, of Louisburg was driving a 2001 Lexus 300 south on U.S. Highway 69 near Kansas Highway 68 at 8:06 p.m. July 28 when the vehicle’s hood opened and struck the windshield. Sause was evaluated at the scene by Miami County Emergency Medical Services personnel but declined transport to an area hospital.
A 17-year-old Osawatomie boy was driving a 2011 four-door Dodge east on John Brown Highway near Bethel Church Road at 7:35 a.m. Aug. 22 when he fell asleep at the wheel and crossed the center line, striking a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Andrew Wallace, 46, of Gardner. The Dodge rolled and struck a power pole before coming to rest on its driver’s side. No one was injured.
Rebecca Schertz, 22, of Paola, was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler east on Kansas Highway 68 about a half mile east of Beaver Creek Road at 6:10 a.m. Aug. 23 when she started falling asleep and the vehicle drifted into on-coming traffic, according to a sheriff’s report. Schertz said she woke up and swerved back into her lane just before colliding head-on with a 2019 Ford F-150 driven by Cindy McWhorter, 62, of Butler, Mo. The Wrangler struck the driver’s side mirror of the Ford pickup as the two vehicles passed, according to the report. No one was injured.
An unknown driver was westbound in a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup on Eagle Drive near Lone Star Road at approximately 9 a.m. Aug. 28 when it left the gravel roadway and struck multiple trees, and a fence, before traveling about 100 yards before coming to rest in a field. The sheriff’s report indicates the airbags had been deployed and cut out with what appeared to be a knife. The airbag was discovered in the bed of the F-150 along with some damaged pieces of the truck.
A 15-year-old La Cygne boy was driving a motor vehicle (make and model were not identified) south in a creek bed near West 375th Street and Jingo Road at 5:50 p.m. Aug. 29 when it became stuck in the mud. As the driver attempted to get out of the mud, the vehicle lurched forward and struck a tree branch sticking out of the creek bank. The branch came through the bottom of the vehicle and injured the driver’s 14-year-old passenger. The extent of the injuries was unknown.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
William Thomas Petropulos, 36, was booked into Miami County Jail on Aug. 26 on a warrant arrest.
Amanda Saulnier Wilson, 31, was booked into jail Aug. 26 on two charges of failure to appear in court and two arrest warrants.
Andrew David Goff, 22, was booked into jail Aug. 27 on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melissa Elizabeth Murrell, 28, was booked into jail Aug. 27 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probable cause warrant from another jurisdiction.
Alan Richard Macek, 51, was booked into jail Aug. 27 on a warrant arrest.
Michelle Marie Ray, 45, was booked into jail Aug. 28 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Nathaniel Lee Achey, 39, was booked into jail Aug. 29 on two arrest warrants.
Matthew James Hochhalter, 29, was booked into jail Aug. 29 on a probable cause warrant from Osage County.
Robert Travis Treese, 36, was booked into jail Aug. 29 on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Michael Christopher Wilson, 43, was booked into jail Aug. 29 on a warrant arrest.
Austin Bailey Quick, 25, was booked into jail Aug. 30 on a warrant arrest.
Margo Ranae Brown, 56, was booked into jail Aug. 30 on a warrant arrest.
Christopher Lee Heilig, 35, was booked into jail Aug. 30 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
Darren Lee Reidt, 36, was booked into jail Aug. 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chase Andrew Snooks, 19, was booked into jail Aug. 31 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, display plate not assigned, no proof of vehicle liability insurance, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Alan Tomblin Jr., 27, was booked into jail Aug. 31 on a warrant arrest.
Danny Ray Harper, 57, was booked into jail Sept. 1 on a warrant arrest.
Patrick S. Goldenberg, 24, was booked into jail Sept. 2 on a warrant arrest.
Jacob Edward Maichel Jr., 22, was booked into jail Sept. 2 on failure to appear.
Gaylord Joseph Stotts, 46, was booked into jail Sept. 3 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked and improper vehicle registration.
