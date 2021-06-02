All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Shirley Guernon, 60, of Pleasanton, was driving a 2015 Jeep west on West 311th Street near Block Road at 9:50 p.m. May 17 when it struck a deer. Guernon was not injured.
Todd Lee, 32, of Pleasanton, was driving a 2018 four-door vehicle south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 335th Street at 3:30 a.m. May 22 when it struck a coyote. Lee was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Haylee Johnson, 20, of Louisburg, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet west on West 311th Street near Rockville Road at 6 a.m. March 30 when the vehicle went off the road to the right and struck the ditch. Johnson reported she hit a bump in the road which caused her to lose control of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s report. Johnson was not injured.
A 16-year-old Paola boy who was driving a 2005 Pontiac was stopped on the edge of Old Kansas City Road near West 239th Street on May 19 when it reentered the roadway in front of a southbound 2005 Ford driven by Steven Kieffaber, 59, of Wellsville, who was unable to avoid the boy’s car and the vehicles collided, according to a sheriff’s report. No injuries were reported.
Shae Jager, 26, of Spring Hill, was driving a four-door 2009 Chevrolet west on West 223rd Street near Gardner Road at 10:41 p.m. May 19 when the vehicle swerved to avoid a deer and left the roadway to the right. The Chevrolet rolled into a nearby creek where it came to rest on its side. Jager was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and released.
An unknown vehicle struck a resident’s fence on West Lakeside Drive near West 327th Street near Osawatomie on May 21 and left the scene. The driver’s identity and the time in which the wreck occurred were unknown.
A 2005 Ford truck driven by Jason Rone, 37, of Parker, was stopped in traffic on Sixth Street near Pacific Avenue in Osawatomie at 3:40 p.m. May 21 when it was struck from behind by a 2003 car driven by Jason Owens, 18, of Paola. No injuries were reported.
Braden Stults, 25, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2002 two-door Honda west on West 327th Street near Airport Drive at 12:30 a.m. May 22 when he fell asleep, according to a sheriff’s report. The vehicle crossed the center line and left the roadway, striking a fence and then a tree. Stults was pinned under the dashboard and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Osawatomie Fire Department. He was transported by Miami County Emergency Medical Services ambulance to Overland Park Regional for treatment of unknown injuries.
Ian Bailey, 56, of Victor, Idaho, was driving a 1992 Ford vehicle south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 247th Street at 11:05 a.m. May 22 when smoke started coming from the vehicle. Bailey pulled the Ford to the side of the road where it caught on fire. The Louisburg Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. Bailey was not injured.
Sarah Ball, 43, of Paola, was driving a 2007 Acura west on West 247th Street near Jingo Road at 3:30 p.m. May 23 when she swerved to avoid striking a dog and the vehicle went into the ditch and then struck a private driveway. Ball was not injured.
Lily Wilson, 25, of Paola, was driving a 2012 Kia south on Old Kansas City Road at West 287th Street at 2:15 p.m. May 24 when it struck a 1999 Chevrolet truck driven by Jack Eastman, 89, of Paola, who failed to yield the right of way and entered the intersection, according to a sheriff’s report. Wilson was evaluated at the scene by Miami County Emergency Medical Services and did not require transport. Eastman sustained minor injuries but refused EMS treatment, according to the report.
A 17-year-old Paola boy was driving a 2007 four-door Nissan west on Kansas Highway 68 near Hedge Lane at 3:45 p.m. May 24 when the vehicle struck a road sign as it approached the roundabout. The driver reported the steering wheel “stopped working” as he approached the roundabout, indicating the vehicle’s power steering had gone out, according to the sheriff’s report.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Amy Sue Macleod, 41, was booked into Miami County Jail on May 17 on suspicion of possession of marijuana.
Devin Tyler Reber, 34, was booked into jail May 17 on suspicion of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and a warrant arrest.
Colton Ray Donner, 27, was booked into jail May 18 on three arrest warrants and a probable cause warrant.
Leon Lee Lang, 33, was booked into jail May 19 on suspicion of driving while suspended, no vehicle liability insurance, improper vehicle registration and transporting an open container.
Robert Scott Rasdon, 48, was booked into jail May 19 on a warrant arrest.
Shae Alysse Jager, 26, was booked into jail May 20 on suspicion of driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without a required ignition interlock device.
William Joseph Andrews, 32, was booked into jail May 20 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an arrest warrant.
Johnny Earl Lambeth Jr., 59, was booked into jail May 20 on a warrant arrest.
Danny Ray Harper, 57, was booked into jail May 21 on a warrant arrest.
Russell Ray Hayes Jr., 34, was booked into jail May 21 on three arrest warrants.
Jeremy Michael Wright, 26, was booked into jail May 21 on suspicion of driving while suspended.
Kyndon Paul Tarter, 24, was booked into jail May 22 on suspicion of pedestrian under the influence.
Mason Lee Offutt, 28, was booked into jail May 23 on a warrant arrest.
Clayton Cole Pool, 35, was booked into jail May 25 on a warrant arrest.
