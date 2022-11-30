Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Cady Pieper, 18, of Zurich, Kan., was driving a 2011 Ford Explorer west on West 311th Street near Beaver Creek Road at 8:31 p.m. Oct. 19 when it struck a deer. Pieper and her 17-year-old passenger were not injured.
Angela Carvalho, 46, of Pleasanton was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 399th Street at 6:35 a.m. Oct. 20 when it struck a deer head-on, causing the air bags to deploy. Carvalho was not injured.
Emmanuel Dee, 43, of Fargo, N.D., was driving a 2022 four-door Nissan Altima north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 223rd Street at 2:29 a.m. Oct. 25 when it struck a deer. Dee and his 86-year-old passenger were not injured.
Erin Deatsch, 23, of Louisburg was driving a 2019 Ford Escape north on Metcalf Road near the West 259th Street intersection at 7:20 a.m. Oct. 26 when it struck a deer in the roadway. Deatsch was not injured.
Janet Gilliland, 73, of Louisburg was driving a 2017 Ford Escape north on Metcalf Road near West 335th Street at 9 a.m. Oct. 26 when it struck a deer in the roadway. Gilliland was not injured.
Clifford Durland, 74, of Paola was driving a school bus east on West 287th Street near Oak Grove Road at 6:45 a.m. Oct. 27 when it struck a cow in the roadway. No injuries were reported.
Mark Lewis, 31, of Pleasanton was driving a 2014 Kia north on U.S. Highway 69 near Kansas Highway 68 at 9:42 a.m. Oct. 27 when it struck a deer. Lewis was not injured.
Kelly Long, 81, of Paola was driving a 2012 Ford Focus south on U.S. Highway 169 near Kansas Highway 68 at 8:27 p.m. Oct. 27 when it struck a deer that ran into the roadway.
Ralph Gulley, 58, of Paola was driving a 2021 four-door Mitsubishi south on U.S. Highway 169 near Kansas Highway 68 at 8:27 p.m. Oct. 27 when a deer rolled off another vehicle and struck the Mitsubishi’s windshield. Gulley was not injured.
Joel Shirley, 35, of Linn Valley was driving a 2006 four-door Jeep Wrangler north on Metcalf Road near West 303rd Street at 5:20 a.m. Oct. 28 when it struck a deer. Shirley was not injured.
Katherine Knaebel, 35, of Paola was driving a 2016 four-door Ford Explorer north on U.S. Highway 169 near Kansas Highway 68 at 8:20 p.m. Oct. 28 when it struck a deer. Knaebel was not injured.
Ashlyn Hampton, 24, of Osawatomie was driving a 2019 four-door Kia south on Plum Creek Road near West 399th Street at 10 p.m. Oct. 29 when it struck a deer that was crossing the roadway. Hampton was not injured.
Daniel Williams, 18, of Osawatomie was driving a 2015 four-door Dodge R15 east on West 311th Street near Victory Road at 10:40 a.m. Oct. 30 when it struck a deer. Williams was not injured.
A 17-year-old Drexel, Mo., boy was driving a 2011 Ford Eclipse west on Kansas Highway 68 near Mission Belleview Road at 6 a.m. Oct. 31 when it swerved to avoid a deer, left the roadway and struck a ditch. The boy was not injured.
Lori Newson, 59, of Drexel, Mo., was driving a 2000 Toyota Tundra east on West 359th Street near Coldwater Road at 7:04 p.m. Oct. 31 when it stuck a deer that was standing in the roadway. Newson was not injured.
Scott Gibson, 44, of Paola was driving a 2016 four-door Ford north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 8:20 p.m. Oct. 31 when it struck a deer. Gibson was not injured.
Gergory Holle, 36, of Olathe was driving a 2009 Nissan northeast on U.S. Highway 69 near West 271st Street at 9 p.m. Oct. 31 when it struck a deer that was standing in the roadway. Holle and his passengers were not injured.
Eric Seabolt, 51, of Welda, Kan., was driving a 2009 pickup southwest on U.S. Highway 169 near Timber Lake Road at 9:58 p.m. Oct. 31 when a deer ran onto the road and struck the side of the vehicle. Seabolt was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Mary Marrs, 39, of Fort Scott, was driving a 2007 four-door Saturn south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 311th Street at 5:33 p.m. Oct. 6 when it pulled to the right, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike some rocks. Marrs and her passengers were not injured.
Tristan Hall, 37, of Ottawa was driving a 1995 Ford F-150 east of West 327th Street near Bethel Church Road at 3:15 p.m. Oct. 9 when the right tires left the roadway. Hall overcorrected, and the vehicle crossed the center line before overturning and landing off the roadway on the passenger side. Hall had disabling injuries. He and a child, who was secured in a child safety seat, were transported to Overland Park Regional Hospital. The child did not appear to be injured but was transported to the hospital for evaluation, according to a sheriff’s office report.
Perez Francisco, 49, of Kansas City, Kan., was driving a 2019 Chevrolet van west on Kansas Highway 68 near Waverly Road at 11:10 a.m. Oct. 11 when he slowed to turn left into a driveway and was struck by a 2004 Dodge Caravan driven by Roseanne Brewer, 72, of Paola who said she did not see a turn signal and was attempting to pass the van when the vehicles collided, according to a sheriff’s office report. Perez and Brewer’s passenger were treated by Miami County EMS personnel at the scene for minor injuries and neither required transport, according to the report.
An unknown driver was traveling on Wagstaff Road in an unknown vehicle on Oct. 13 when the vehicle turned northbound to cross the Union Pacific railroad tracks at Ridgeview Road and struck a railroad crossing arm and post, destroying both. The driver left the scene and did not report the accident.
Kelsie Nelson, 33, of Paola was driving a 2001 four-door Jeep south on Somerset Road near 403rd Street at 12:10 p.m. Oct. 15 when it struck the side of a northwest-bound John Deere tractor at a curve in the roadway. Nelson and the driver of the tractor, Kelly Feris, 52, of La Cygne, were not injured.
Joshua Grote, 45, of Mound City was driving a 2018 Ford F-250 north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 311th Street at 6:38 a.m. Oct. 20 when it struck a deer, causing the deer to then strike a trailing vehicle driven by Cody Chastain, 34, of Ferrel View, Mo. Chastain’s vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe, left the roadway and struck a ditch before rolling onto its side. No injuries were reported.
Ashley Sanders, 47, of Paola, was driving a 2018 Ford Expedition westbound on West 287th at 1:40 p.m. Oct. 21 when it slowed to turn left onto East Lake Miola Drive and struck a Freightline tractor-trailer driven by John Kimani, 56, of Overland Park that was attempting to pass on the left. No injuries were reported.
Jack Blevins, 23, of Colony, Kan., was driving a 2009 Toyota south on U.S. Highway 169 near Plum Creek Road at 6:50 p.m. Oct. 23 when it drifted off the roadway. Blevins overcorrected, causing the vehicle to spinout and come to rest facing northbound in the southbound lanes. Blevins was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Kacie Dierra Colbert, 27, was booked into Miami County Jail on Oct. 24 on a probable cause warrant.
Amber Michelle Jordan, 38, was booked into jail Oct. 24 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Tyler James Snipes, 26, was booked into jail Oct. 24 on a probable cause warrant.
Faith Naomi Tracy, 23, was booked into jail Oct. 25 on a warrant arrest.
Louis Carmen Accurso, 31, was booked into jail Oct. 25 on a warrant arrest.
Josef Wayne Black, 23, was booked into jail Oct. 25 on a warrant arrest.
Nicholas Blake Dela Cruz, 42, was booked into jail Oct. 25 on a warrant arrest.
Stephen Michael McClure, 59, was booked into jail Oct. 25 on a probable cause warrant from Leavenworth County.
Jeremiah Dean Owens, 46, was booked into jail Oct. 25 on a warrant arrest.
Thomas Byron Reynolds, 33, was booked into jail Oct. 25 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked and no vehicle liability insurance.
Colton Michael Self, 20, was booked into jail Oct. 26 on a warrant arrest.
Stewart James Merritt, 30, was booked into jail Oct. 26 on a warrant arrest.
Jeffrey Scott Wright, 35, was booked into jail Oct. 27 on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving while suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and no vehicle liability insurance.
Tristin Granger, 25, was booked into jail Oct. 28 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Anna R. Kobularcik, 25, was booked into jail Oct. 28 on suspicion of domestic battery.
David Earl Rhoades, 53, was booked into jail Oct. 28 on a warrant arrest.
Bobby Joe Tanner, 48, was booked into jail Oct. 30 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Brooke Rene Jones, 33, was booked into jail Oct. 31 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked and operating a vehicle without proper registration or with expired tag.
Danny Christopher Mohler, 37, was booked into jail Oct. 31 on suspicion of possession of a stimulant.
