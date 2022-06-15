Miami County Sheriff’s Office

BOOKED INTO JAIL
Cody Anton Kral, 24, was booked into Miami County Jail on May 22 on a warrant arrest.
Sheri Renee Davis, 40, was booked into jail May 22 on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage to property and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Andrew Michael Miller, 35, was booked into jail May 22 on suspicion of making a criminal threat, aggravated battery, battery, interference with a law enforcement officer and criminal trespass.
Scott Sinclair Nickel, 41, was booked into jail May 22 on a warrant arrest.
William Edward Floyd, 59, was booked into jail May 23 on suspicion of no vehicle liability insurance and possession of a stimulant.
David Lee Gabbert, 40, was booked into jail May 23 on a warrant arrest.
Mercedeze Shyanne Norris, 20, was booked into jail May 23 on duty to arrest person charged who has fled from justice (Livingston County).
Marlin Eugene Lickteig, 50, was booked into jail May 24 on suspicion of no vehicle liability insurance, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked and two arrest warrants.
Jovonte Jiperion Foster, 22, was booked into jail May 25 on suspicion of possession of marijuana.
Shirley Marie Carl, 54, was booked into jail May 26 on a warrant arrest.
Jeffrey Alan Logan, 57, was booked into jail May 26 on a warrant arrest.
Kayla Jean Offutt, 30, was booked into jail May 26 on a warrant arrest and on a probable cause warrant.
