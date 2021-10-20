Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their Passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENT
Robert Johnston, 26, of Paola, was driving a 2022 four-door Kia west on West 287th Street near Lookout Road at 11 p.m. Sept. 28 when a cow in the roadway struck the vehicle and walked off, according to the report. Johnston was not injured.
Catherine Tew, 30, of Carbondale, was driving a 2014 four-door Toyota east on Kansas Highway 68 near Turkey Creek Road at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 29 when it struck a deer. Tew was not injured.
Dustin Marks, 37, of Linn Valley, was driving a 2019 Ford pickup north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 271st Street at 6 a.m. Oct. 5 when it struck a deer. Marks was not injured.
Kimberlee Potter, 40, of Linn Valley, was driving a 2016 Dodge west on West 319th Street 0.2 mile west of Block Road at 6:10 a.m. Oct. 5 when it struck a deer. Potter was not injured.
Kaitlin Bruner, 30, of Mound City, was driving a 2016 four-door Chevrolet north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 239th Street at 6:50 a.m. Oct. 5 when it struck a deer. Bruner was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Warren Chambers, 52, of Waverly, was stopped in an eastbound 2004 Ford F-150 pickup on Kansas Highway 68, waiting to make a left turn in to the Louisburg Cider Mill, at 8:58 a.m. Oct. 3 when the vehicle was struck from behind by a 2003 Honda Accord driven by a 17-year-old Paola girl. Chambers and his three passengers were not injured. The Paola girl also was uninjured in the crash.
Russell Ptacek, 45, of Paola, was driving a 2008 four-door Ford east on West 247th Street near U.S. Highway 69 at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 5 when an unknown vehicle turned in front of his car. Ptacek was able to avoid a collision but struck a guardrail, according to the report. The other vehicle did not stop and it is believed the driver was not aware of the accident, according to the report. Ptacek was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Michael Allen Cox Jr., 50, was booked into Miami County Jail on Sept. 29 on two arrest warrants.
Melanie Lynn Frost, 42, was booked into jail Sept. 29 on a warrant arrest.
Larry Joe Gibson, 34, was booked into jail Sept. 29 on a warrant arrest.
Brandon Lee James Standley, 32, was booked into jail Oct. 1 on a warrant arrest.
Chris Leroy Laughlin, 45, was booked into jail Oct. 2 on suspicion of distributing opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant; under 3.5 grams.
Robert David Soulia, 64, was booked into jail Oct. 2 on suspicion of criminal trespass; remain in defiance or order by owner.
Ashley Danielle Brown, 37, was booked into jail Oct. 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Clifford Lamar Falk, 50, was booked into jail Oct. 2 on two arrest warrants.
Fernandes Christopher Allen, 32, was booked into jail Oct. 2 on suspicion of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, flee or attempt to elude, interference with a law enforcement officer and driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Ashley Allison Edwards, 32, was booked into jail Oct. 3 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Ashley Diane Fontaine, 38, was booked into jail Oct. 3 on two arrest warrants.
Kayla Marie Nickel, 25, was booked into jail Oct 3 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Scotty Lee Smith, 38, was booked into jail Oct. 3 on a warrant arrest.
James Christopher Cordell, 54, was booked into jail Oct. 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Laurelle A. Bouchard, 31, was booked into jail Oct. 4 on suspicion of battery.
Stuart Allen Wieland, 37, was booked into jail Oct. 4 on suspicion of flee or attempt to elude, no vehicle liability insurance, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Chance Robert Wilson, 19, was booked into jail Oct. 4 on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyler Alan Matthews, 21, was booked into jail Oct 5 on suspicion of criminal damage to property and interference with a law enforcement officer.
James Christopher Arpin, 58, was booked into jail Oct. 5 on suspicion of driving under the influence, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and duty of driver to report upon damaging unattended vehicle/property.
Duncan Javon Latrell Morgan, 30, was booked into jail Oct. 5 on suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant arrest.
Jeffrey Boyd Fraker Jr., 27, was booked into jail Oct. 6 on Oct. 6 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Kevin James Weber, 42, was booked into jail Oct. 7 on a warrant arrest.
