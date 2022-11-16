Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Cathy Sherman, 63, of Pleasanton was driving a vehicle west on West 311th Street near Somerset Road at 7 a.m. Sept. 13 when it struck a deer. No injuries were reported.
Dennis Butler, 82, of Overland Park was driving a 2017 Lexus north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 8:45 Sept. 17 when it struck a deer. Butler said he had leg pain and was treated at the the scene by Miami County EMS personnel.
James Cintura Gomez, 35, of Lenexa was driving a 2017 pickup north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 27 when a deer entered the roadway and struck the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
ACCIDENTS
George Frakes, 55, of De Kalb, Mo., was driving a 2022 vehicle south on U.S. Highway 169 near Stanton Road at 5:10 a.m. Sept. 2 when an unknown object from an unknown vehicle struck the windshield. Frakes was not injured.
Mohamed Abdi, 33, of Kansas City, Mo., was driving a 2012 truck west on West 359th Street near Rockville Road at 4:20 a.m. Sept. 13 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment. No injuries were reported.
A 16-year-old Osawatomie boy was driving a 2001 Honda Accord east on West 335th Street near Lookout Road at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 16 when he lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road and it struck a ditch before rolling onto its top. The boy and his 14-year-old passenger were not injured.
Cole Gillis, 20, of Louisburg was driving a 2011 four-door Jeep west on Kansas Highway 68 at 12:44 a.m. Sept. 17 when he attempted to turn onto the northbound ramp of U.S. Highway 169 and struck a guardrail and a road sign. Gillis was not injured.
Andrew Sneed, 18, of Osawatomie was driving a 2011 F-150 Ford east on West 335th Street when the brakes failed when the truck reached the intersection with Plum Creek Road and it left the roadway, striking a fixed object. Sneed was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Andrew Lee Marshall, 44, was booked into Miami County Jail on Sept. 15 on a probable cause warrant.
Justin John Swenson, 39, was booked into jail on Sept. 16 on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Justin Anthony Thompson, 34, was booked into jail on Sept. 17 on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
Oscar A. Rojas Fornarelli, 22, was booked into jail on Sept. 17 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Wallace Jasper Murray IV, 48, was booked into jail on Sept. 17 on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
Benjamin Lee Ewing, 26, was booked into jail on Sept. 17 on duty of governor to arrest person charged who has fled from justic.
Terry Lee Clay, 45, was booked into jail on Sept. 17 on a warrant arrest.
Sandra Fay Hayden, 58, was booked into jail on Sept. 18 on a warrant arrest.
Keelan Gerald Wackerman, 50, was booked into jail on Sept. 18 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
George Edward Williams Jr., 70, was booked into jail on Sept. 18 on failure to appear.
Keagun Gale Wagner, 23, was booked into jail on Sept. 19 on a warrant arrest and on duty of governor to arrest person charged who has fled from justice.
Ralph Dwight McKee, 44, was booked into jail on Sept. 20 on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Derrick Patrick Thoele was booked into jail on Sept. 21 on suspicion of criminal damage to property and theft.
Austin Bailey Quick, 26, was booked into jail on Sept. 21 on a warrant arrest.
Randel James Smith, 36, was booked into jail on Sept. 21 on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement officer and a probable cause warrant.
Justin John Swenson, 39, was booked into jail on Sept. 21 on a probation violation.
David Allen Young, 18, was booked into jail on Sept 22. on suspicion of criminal use of weapons.
David Shannon Ashley, 43, was booked into jail on Sept. 23 on a warrant arrest and on a probable cause warrant.
Lance Glenn Davis, 34, was booked into jail on Sept. 23 on a warrant arrest.
Lynn Ray Debord, 62, was booked into jail on Sept. 24 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery.
Ashely Allison Edwards, 33, was booked into jail on Sept. 24 on a warrant arrest.
Selena Lynn White, 43, was booked into jail on Sept. 24 on a warrant arrest.
Nickolas Ryan Buckner, 36, was booked into jail on Sept. 25 on a warrant arrest.
Timothy Michael McCarley, 32, was booked into jail on Sept. 27 on suspicion of aggravated battery and reckless driving.
Aaron Michael Gillespie, 25, was booked into jail on Sept. 28 on a warrant arrest and on a probable cause warrant.
Christian Robert Orr, 49, was booked into jail on Sept. 28 on suspicion of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, interference with a law enforcement officer and driving while suspended.
Andrew Riley Longfellow, 18, was booked into jail on Sept. 29 on suspicion of burglary, theft of property or services and a probable cause warrant.
Ricky Allen Marion Wilson, 27, was booked into jail on Sept. 29 on a probable cause warrant.
David Allen Young, 30, was booked into jail on Sept. 30 on two arrest warrants.
James P. Wherry, 32, was booked into jail on Sept. 30 on a warrant arrest.
Wallace Jasper Murray IV, 48, was booked into jail on Sept. 30 on suspicion of aggravated battery and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Andrea M. Navarro, 38, was booked into jail on Sept. 30 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Daniel Stults, 47, was booked into jail on Sept. 30 on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Temprance Faith Eller, 24, was booked into jail on Oct. 1 on two arrest warrants.
Joshua Hunter Cecil, 26, was booked into jail on Oct. 1 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Sergey Kuntorovsky, 38, was booked into jail on Oct. 3 on a probation violation.
Mary Margaret Staum, 58, was booked into jail on Oct. 3 on a warrant arrest.
Dayne Patrick Deaver, 27, was booked into jail on Oct. 4 on a probable cause warrant.
Kelsey Rochelle Robertson, 33, was booked into jail on Oct. 4 on four arrest warrants.
John Richard Blanchard, 42, was booked into jail on Oct. 5 on an arrest warrant.
