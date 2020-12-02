All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Jacob Anderson, 19, of Louisburg, was driving a 2014 Nissan east on West 271st Street near Jingo Road at 7:15 p.m. Oct. 25 when the vehicle struck a deer. Anderson was not injured.
Marcus Moreland, 48, of Louisburg, was driving a 2020 Ford west on 335th Street near Metcalf Road at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 when the vehicle struck a deer. Moreland was not injured.
Mari Perales, 40, of Paola, was driving a 2020 Subaru south on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 when it struck a deer. Perales was not injured.
A 16-year-old Spring Hill girl was driving a 1989 Chevrolet west on 223rd Street near Kimberly Road at 7:45 p.m. Oct. 28 when the vehicle struck a deer. She was not injured.
Jonathan Tynon, 22, of Miami, Okla., was driving a 2014 Honda south on Metcalf Road near West 335th Street at 10 p.m. Oct. 29 when the vehicle struck a deer. Tynon was not injured.
Oakley Wallace, 23, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet west on Kansas Highway 68 near Bethel Church Road at 5 a.m. Oct. 31 when the vehicle struck a deer. Wallace was not injured.
Tracey Shearer, 57, of Linn Valley, was driving a 2014 Ford south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 335th Street at 9:35 p.m. Oct. 31 when the vehicle struck a deer. Shearer was not injured.
Shelly Moore, 52, of Paola, was driving a 2013 Ford south on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 9:40 p.m. Nov. 1 when the vehicle struck a coyote. Moore was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
A 14-year-old Paola girl was driving a 2003 Honda west on West 363rd Street at Victory Road at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 21 when she lost control of the vehicle and it struck a ditch and overturned. The girl and her passenger were not injured.
Joshua Freels-Grove, 35, of Louisburg, was driving a 2006 Nissan west on Kansas Highway 68 near Woodland Road at 6:57 p.m. Oct. 21 when he attempted to pass a tractor-trailer and then went into a ditch to avoid hitting an unknown second vehicle. The Nissan struck a stop sign and slid down the west side of Woodland Road into a field. Freels-Grove was transported to Overland Park Regional Hospital with unknown injuries.
Alexa Callewaert, 19, Olathe, was driving a 2008 Mercury south on U.S. Highway 169 near the Kansas Highway 68 interchange at 7:50 a.m. Oct. 26 when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to ice, and it rolled multiple times. Callewaert was not injured.
Mason Moreland, 22, of Excelsior Springs, Mo., was driving a 1995 Isuzu east on West 223rd Street near State Line Road at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28 when he lost control of the vehicle due to a mechanical issue and left the roadway, striking a fence. Moreland was not injured. The cost to repair the fence was estimated at $2,500.
A vehicle driven by an unknown individual was southbound on Rogers Road near West 295th Street at 6 a.m. Oct. 31 when the vehicle lost its cargo. The cargo struck a stop sign at the intersection of Rogers Road and West 295th Street. The vehicle fled the scene and was not located.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Chad Edward Lindley, 36, was booked into Miami County Jail on Oct. 27 on two warrant arrests; a probable cause warrant in state or other jurisdiction; flee or attempting to elude, five or more violations; use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body.
Brian Christopher Bright, 43, was booked into jail on Oct. 28 on a warrant arrest.
Richard Darnell Jones, 49, was booked into jail on Oct. 28 for forgery, distributing or issuing written instrument, unknown conviction.
Tyoka L. Lovelady, 39, was booked into jail on Oct. 28 for forgery, distributing or issuing a written instrument, unknown conviction.
Matthew Gary Reed, 30, was booked into jail on Oct. 28 on a warrant arrest.
Wayne Samuelle Rowland, 28, was booked into jail on Oct. 28 for forgery, distributing or issuing a written instrument, unknown conviction.
Ashley Allison Edwards, 31, was booked into jail on Oct. 29 for criminal threat, unknown circumstance.
Kyle Lee Fermyn, 29, was booked into jail on Oct. 29 for interference with a law enforcement officer, unknown circumstance, misdemeanor; driving while suspended, first conviction; failure to appear.
Ashley Michelle Weber, 27, was booked into jail on Oct. 30 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, unknown severity; transporting an open container.
Trevor Michael Rogers, 18, was booked into jail on Oct. 30 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, unknown severity.
Corey David Romans, 31, was booked into jail on Oct. 30 for battery, mental health employee; criminal damage to property, felony; a warrant arrest.
Phillip Noah Shackelford, 23, was booked into jail on Oct. 31 on a warrant arrest.
Scott Louis Smith, 69, was booked into jail on Oct. 31 for possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant; counterfeiting currency, distribute or possess with intent to distribute; use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body.
Zachary James Patti, 30, was booked into jail on Oct. 31 for probable cause of warrant in state or other jurisdiction.
Gage Riley Swim, 25, was booked into jail on Oct. 31 on a warrant arrest.
Joshua Blake Unruh, 22, was booked into jail on Oct. 31 on a warrant arrest.
John Simon Clark Dial, 18, was booked into jail on Nov. 1 for interference with law enforcement officer, unknown circumstance, misdemeanor.
Tyler Ray Ramsey, 29, was booked into jail on Nov. 2 on a warrant arrest.
