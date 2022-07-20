Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Kimberly Sumner, 41, of Osawatomie was driving a 2004 four-door Pontiac east on West 327th Street near Beaver Creek Road at 2:57 p.m. June 24 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. Sumner was not injured.
David Lunsford, 43, of La Cygne was driving a 2002 motorcycle east on West 343rd Street near Columbia Road at 9:10 p.m. June 27 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. Prior to first responders arriving on the scene, Lunsford was taken by private vehicle to Miami County Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to a sheriff’s report.
Copenhagen Browning, 19, of Parker was driving a 2010 Mazda east on Kansas Highway 7 near Lookout Road at 11 p.m. June 30 when it struck a deer. Browning was not injured.
Jess Keller, 38, of Paola was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 343rd Street at 12:58 p.m. July 4 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. Keller was not injured.
Kate Nelson, 19, of Gardner was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 399th Street at 1:21 p.m. July 4 when it struck a deer that ran in front of the vehicle. Nelson was not injured.
Jason Woodrome, 25, of Mound City was driving a 2011 passenger vehicle south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 359th Street at 9:10 p.m. July 7 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. Woodrome was not injured.
Robert Smith, 56, of Pleasanton was driving a 2019 four-door vehicle north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 383rd Street at 1:49 p.m. July 8 when it struck a deer. Smith was not injured.
Chade Parker, 38, of Riverton, Kan., was driving a 2017 four-door Chevrolet Tahoe south on U.S. Highway 69 near Kansas Highway 68 at 12:25 a.m. July 9 when it struck a deer. Parker and his passengers were not injured.
Sara Cornett, 77, of Paola was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup south on Hedge Lane near West 383rd Street at 3:50 p.m. July 9 when it struck a deer. Cornett was not injured.
Brenda Gammell, 50, of Louisburg was driving a 2015 four-door Volkswagen Jetta east on Kansas Highway 68 near Fairlane Drive at 11 p.m. July 12 when a deer ran onto the road and struck the driver’s side of the vehicle. Gammell was not injured.
Michael Carr, 54, of Centerville was driving a 2018 four-door Chevrolet north on Plum Creek Road near West 407th Street at 6:15 a.m. July 18 when it struck a deer.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Isaac Lee Mundhenke, 45, was booked into jail on June 16 on suspicion of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, no vehicle liability insurance and invalid license plate.
Michael Wayne Trinkle, 38, was booked into jail June 16 on a warrant arrest.
Garilee Audrey Mary McAllen Blurton, 44, was booked into jail June 16 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Derrick Patrick Thoele, 29, was booked into jail June 16 on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Rachel Ann Phelps, 39, was booked into jail June 17 on a warrant arrest.
Isaiah Jahmel Vantrece, 32, was booked into jail June 17 on suspicion of driving under the influence and no vehicle liability insurance.
Amanda Anna Lage, 36, was booked into jail June 18 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Garrett Layton Pearce, 28, was booked into jail June 18 on suspicion of aggravated battery.
Andrew Lee Marshall, 43, was booked into jail June 19 on suspicion of battery against a law enforcement officer, interfering with a law enforcement officer and criminal littering.
Jordan Wilmont Wells, 37, was booked into jail June 21 on suspicion of distributing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper driving on laned roadway.
Raymond Dale-Aaron Shipps, 30, was booked into jail June 22 on a probable cause warrant (x3).
Tanner Chase Vansickle, 32, was booked into jail June 23 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked and no vehicle liability insurance.
Todd Alan Cox, 40, was booked into jail June 23 on suspicion of battery.
Nash Jacob Rosendahl, 38, was booked into jail June 23 on suspicion of abuse of a child (inhumane corporal punishment to a child under age 18).
Nicole Adelle Huston, 40, was booked into jail June 24 on a warrant arrest (x2).
Dale Lynn Franseen, 44, was booked into jail June 24 on a probable cause warrant arrest.
Sergey Kuntorovskiy, 38, was booked into jail June 24 on a probable cause warrant arrest.
William Daniel Jones, 37, was booked into jail June 25 on a warrant arrest.
Rodney Steve Parker, 63, was booked into jail June 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Robert Allan Trinkle, 28, was booked into jail June 28 on a probable cause warrant.
Mason Lee Offutt, 29, was booked into jail June 30 on a probable cause warrant.
Danaisha Kaye Smith, 18, was booked into jail June 30 on a warrant arrest.
Lance Christopher Stewart, 46, was booked into jail July 1 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Nicole Leann Anderson, 38, was booked into jail July 1 on suspicion of aggravated assault, aggravated endangering a child, possession of a firearm while under the influence, battery and criminal damage to property.
Andre James Brothers, 43, was booked into jail July 1 on four probable cause warrants from Platte County, Mo.
Andrew Allen Ingle, 27, was booked into jail July 1 on a warrant arrest.
Brian Curtis Johnson, 41, was booked into jail July 1 on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Krystal Loretta Nelson, 36, was booked into jail July 1 on a warrant arrest.
Mary Margaret Staum, 58, was booked into jail July 2 on a warrant arrest.
Darren Scott Wilkinson, 45, was booked into jail July 2 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Jeffrey Scott Wright, 35, was booked into jail July 3 on a probable cause warrant from Anderson County.
Stephen Drew Long, 37, was booked into jail July 4 on suspicion of possession of a firearm while under the influence and domestic battery.
Jacob Dean Roby, 34, was booked into jail July 4 on a warrant arrest from Miller County, Mo.
Pauline Margaret Marcum, 87, was booked into jail July 5 on suspicion of aggravated assault.
Riley William Alexander Razo, 21, was booked into jail July 5 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Cole Jacob Holcom, 34, was booked into jail July 5 on a probable cause warrant.
James Anthony Lagoski, 33, was booked into jail July 5 on suspicion of driving under the influence, duty of driver to report upon damaging unattended vehicle/property, cruelty to animals, transporting an open container and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Jennifer Leann McBrearety, 38, was booked into jail July 5 on suspicion of burglary and criminal trespass.
Kristina Marie McWhorter, 37, was booked into jail July 5 on suspicion of burglary and criminal trespass.
Connor Trent Richards, 18, was booked into jail July 6 on suspicion of domestic battery and two arrest warrants.
Lauren Renee Vanderbur, 33, was booked into jail July 6 on a warrant arrest.
Anna Marie Anfinson, 56, was booked into jail July 7 on suspicion of driving under the influence, no vehicle liability insurance, operating a vehicle without registration or expired tag and possession of THC.
Richard Adam Courtwright, 37, was booked into jail July 7 on two arrest warrants.
Timothy Wayne Livingston, 57, was booked into jail July 7 on a warrant arrest.
Kevin Lee Stevens, 34, was booked into jail July 7 on two arrest warrants.
Scott Dwayne Watson Sr., 37, was booked into jail July 7 on a warrant arrest.
Thomas Christopher Banning, 36, was booked into jail July 8 on two arrest warrants from Miami County and Franklin County.
Crystal Gayle Boehm, 44, was booked into jail July 8 on two probable cause warrants.
Ky Dennis Boss, 45, was booked into jail July 9 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Brandon Lee Whispell, 34, was booked into jail July 9 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Jave Jose De Jesus, 55, was booked into jail July 10 on a warrant arrest.
Allen Hernandez, 32, was booked into jail July 10 on a warrant arrest from Geary County.
Daniel Aaron Spriestersbach, 34, was booked into jail July 12 on suspicion of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent solicitation of a child under age 14.
Aaron Michael Gillespie, 25, was booked into jail July 12 on suspicion of burglary to a non-dwelling and theft of property or services.
Kayla Jean Offutt, 30, was booked into jail July 12 on a warrant arrest.
Ryann Elaine Booe, 39, was booked into jail July 14 on a warrant arrest.
Esai Moses Trujillo, 24, was booked into jail July 14 on a warrant arrest.
Scott Robert Pettinger, 42, was booked into jail July 15 on a probable cause warrant and duty of governor to arrest person charged who has fled from justice (Osage County, Okla.)
Jimmy Dean King, 66, was booked into jail July 15 on suspicion of identity fraud (x3), possession of stolen property (x4) and forgery (x2).
Hunter Jackson Minden, 19, was booked into jail July 16 on suspicion of driving under the influence, improper stop or turn signal and consumption or sale of liquor by a minor.
Weston Elan Smith, 22, was booked into jail July 16 on a warrant arrest.
David Macharia Gakungi, 47, was booked into jail July 17 on suspicion of driving under the influence and transporting an open container
Sherrilyn Elizabeth Gerdel, 70, was booked into jail July 17 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Michael Allen Spears, 40, was booked into jail July 17 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery.
Armando Segura, 40, was booked into jail July 18 on a probable cause warrant from Wyandotte County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.