Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Logan Bostick, 28, of Osawatomie was driving a 2011 Chevrolet pickup north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 255th Street at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 30 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. Bostick was not injured.
Phillip Davis, 39, of Osawatomie was driving a 2009 four-door Toyota east on West 327th Street near Plum Creek Road at 5:51 p.m. Dec. 31 when it struck a deer. Davis was not injured.
Hilda Musili, 36, of Olathe was driving a 2021 four-door Nissan north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 265th Street at 7:29 a.m. Jan. 1 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. Musili was not injured.
Teresa Kennington, 64, of Ottawa was driving a 2015 four-door Kia east on West 327th Street near Bethel Church Road at 7:39 p.m. Jan. 8 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. Kennington was not injured.
Lori Vaughn, 58, of Mound City was driving a 2015 four-door Chevrolet north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 399th Street at 7 a.m. Jan. 11 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. Vaughn was not injured.
Christina Wadel, 44, of Paola was driving a 2007 Toyota Tundra pickup south on Hospital Drive near West 242nd Street at 8:02 p.m. Jan. 11 when a deer ran onto the road and struck the rear quarter panel on the passenger side of the truck. Wadel was not injured.
Diego Dominguez, 21, of Topeka was driving a 2008 Nissan west on Kansas Highway 68 near Lookout Road at 7:53 p.m. Jan. 15 when it struck a deer that ran in front of the vehicle. The impact caused the driver’s side airbag to deploy. Dominguez was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
A 2004 Dodge pickup driven by Joshua Cooper, 37, of Fontana was stopped northbound on Ridgeview Road at West 351 Street at 11:25 a.m. Dec. 17 when the vehicle experienced a transmission malfunction and accelerated forward on its own, hitting a stop sign and crossing West 351st Street before striking a culvert on the other side of the intersection. Cooper was not injured. Cooper reported the vehicle had been having mechanical issues and that he had observed error codes on the dashboard before the collision, according to the sheriff’s report. Road and Bridge Department personnel inspected the culvert and determined it was still in working order and not in need of emergency repairs. The stop sign was put back up.
Ashley Harris, 30, of Louisburg was driving a 1999 four-door Toyota east on West 247th Street near State Line Road at 10:29 a.m. Dec. 28 when it went off the roadway to the right before Harris attempted to correct but was unable to prevent the vehicle from striking an embankment leading to a driveway. The vehicle went airborne before rolling at least one time, with heavy damage all around the vehicle, including the roof. Harris was wearing her seat belt and her two juvenile-age passengers in the back seat were restrained in proper child restraint seating, according to a sheriff’s report. Harris and her two passengers were transported to Overland Park Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries.
A 17-year-old Louisburg girl was driving a 2014 four-door vehicle on West 263rd Street when she stopped at the intersection with Metcalf Road before attempting to turn southbound from West 263rd Street onto Metcalf Road at 4:35 p.m. Dec. 30. The girl was unable to safely navigate the turn before a 2022 four-door Hyundai driven by Danielle Brunetti, 36, of Louisburg reached the intersection and the vehicles collided. Brunetti reported she saw the girl’s vehicle enter the intersection but was unable to come to a stop before striking it, according to a sheriff’s report. The girl reported she did not see Brunetti’s vehicle before she attempted to turn onto Metcalf Road, according to the report. Neither driver was injured.
Christopher Fletcher, 47, of Paola was driving a 2002 four-door vehicle west on West 223rd Street near Gardner Road at 11:48 p.m. Dec. 23 when the vehicle drifted off the roadway and struck a mailbox. Fletcher was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for an unknown medical situation that was not related to the accident, according to a sheriff’s report.
The sheriff’s office was dispatched to a report of an injury accident on Pleasant Valley Road, 0.5 miles south of 247th Street, about 3 a.m. Jan. 1. A damaged 2000 Dodge pickup was discovered in the west ditch. The vehicle was unattended. Later, investigators determined the truck had a trailer attached to it that had also been damaged. The trailer had been removed before sheriff’s personnel arrived.
Lindsay Krueger, 41, of Spring Hill was driving a 2017 four-door Dodge on West 223rd Street at 4:41 p.m. Jan. 3 when it attempted to turn north on Pflumm Road and was struck on the driver’s side by a 2007 two-door Ford Mustang driven by Noah Bell, 20, of Louisburg that was attempting to pass the Dodge. Krueger and one juvenile in the back seat who was restrained in a proper child restrain seat were treated at the scene by Miami County EMS personnel and declined transport, according to a sheriff’s report. An adult passenger in the front seat of Krueger’s vehicle was not injured.
Michael Arkeise, 32, of Waldorf, Md., was driving a 2023 Freightliner tractor-trailer south on U.S. Highway 169 in the passing lane near West 255th Street at 11:40 a.m. Jan. 5 when a sheet of ice blew off the top of the trailer and struck the windshield of a southbound 2018 passenger car driven by Lashell Mozeke-Lewis, 55, of Tulsa, Okla. The ice shattered the windshield, and Mozeke-Lewis was able to flag down the tractor-trailer. Arkeise said he did not realize ice had flown off the trailer, according to a sheriff’s report. Mozeke-Lewis was evaluated for possible injuries at the scene by Miami County EMS personnel and released. Arkeise said he was coming from Wisconsin in an area that had been struck by a blizzard. Johnson County Fire District No. 1 personnel cleared the remaining ice from the roof of the trailer before Arkeise was allowed to proceed.
Madison Macom, 21, of Lane was driving a 2008 four-door Buick east on West 379th Street near Indianapolis Road at 9:40 a.m. Jan. 10 when she lost control of the vehicle and it slid off the roadway, rolled over and landed on a barbed wire fence. Macom was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Saif Ahmad Salim Damer, 28, was booked into Miami County Jail on Dec. 19 on suspicion of possession of stolen property.
Greg Allen Bloom, 50, was booked into jail Dec. 20 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Anthony Allen Dillard, 43, was booked into jail Dec. 20 on suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant.
Tracy Joe Cauthon, 52, was booked into jail Dec. 20 on a probable cause warrant.
Hailie Marie Coe, 18, was booked into jail Dec. 21 on suspicion of possession of marijuana, and making an improper turn or approach.
Olivia Lynn Dobyns, 20, was booked into jail Dec. 21 on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ricky Eugene Kirk, 25, was booked into jail Dec. 21 on suspicion of aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim.
Michael David Warthen, 33, was booked into jail Dec. 23 on a warrant arrest.
Regina Lee Cano, 23, was booked into jail Dec. 23 on a warrant arrest.
Kurtis Lee Casselman, 46, was booked into jail Dec. 24 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Joshua Daniel Nauman, 38, was booked into jail Dec. 24 on a probable cause warrant.
Terrance Joseph Foster, 19, was booked into jail Dec. 26 on suspicion of driving under the influence, purchase/possess/consume liquor by a minor 18 to 20 years of age.
Mark A. Hudson, 62, was booked into jail Dec. 26 on suspicion of driving under the influence and duty of driver to report accident with an unattended vehicle/property.
Megan Rachel McKellips, 32, was booked into jail Dec. 26 on suspicion of domestic battery and aggravated assault.
Temprance Faith Eller, 24, was booked into jail Dec. 27 on three arrest warrants.
Mark James McLaren, 40, was booked into jail Dec. 27 on a warrant arrest and on a probable cause warrant from Johnson County.
Rex Allen Ball, 44, was booked into jail Dec. 28 on suspicion of giving a worthless check and theft by deception.
Joshua Thomas Amerson, 43, was booked into jail Dec. 29 on a warrant arrest.
Benjamin Jutus Fuentes, 55, was booked into jail Dec. 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence, transporting an open container, no vehicle liability insurance, operating a vehicle without a required ignition interlock device, and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Roberta Jean Kunard, 52, was booked into jail Dec. 29 on a warrant arrest.
Jonathan W. Reynolds, 43, was booked into jail Dec. 30 on suspicion of pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with a law enforcement officer, and two arrest warrants.
Dylan Shelton Lancaster, 25, was booked into jail Dec. 31 on suspicion of driving while license was cancelled/suspended/revoked, possession of marijuana, and transporting an open container.
Max W. Boydston, 60, was booked into jail Dec. 31 on suspicion of operating a vehicle without registration or with expired tag, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, and no vehicle liability insurance.
Caleb Isaac Asjes, 18, was booked into jail Dec. 31 on suspicion of driving under the influence, transporting an open container, purchase/possession/consume liquor by a minor 18 to 20 years of age, display or possess fictitious ID card, failure to yield at stop or yield sign.
Jonathan Tyler Wright was booked into jail Jan. 2 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
David Lee Bohlken Jr., 44, was booked into jail Jan. 3 on a warrant arrest.
Robert Wayne Brewer, 58, was booked into jail Jan. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and simulate controlled substances.
Wallace Tecumsah Burkett, 26, was booked into jail Jan. 3 on suspicion of domestic battery and cruelty to animals.
Amanda Sue Craig, 37, was booked into jail Jan. 3 on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Estevon Eugene Davis, 30, was booked into jail Jan. 3 on a probable cause warrant.
Justin Wayne Lamirande, 39, was booked into jail Jan. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of distribute a controlled substance.
Rebecca Jean McAnany, 32, was booked into jail Jan. 3 on a probable cause warrant from Linn County, a probable cause warrant from the city of Osawatomie, and on a warrant from Miami County.
Jacob Allen Cowell, 21, was booked into jail Jan. 4 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, transporting an open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and a defective tail lamp on motor vehicle.
Lane Steven Morrison, 26, was booked into jail Jan. 4 on a probable cause warrant from Johnson County.
Dareon Montez Webb, 23, was booked into jail Jan. 4 on suspicion of possession of marijuana.
Carl Amos Keast, 34, was booked into jail Jan. 4 on a warrant arrest.
Troy Clark Atcheson, 56, was booked into jail Jan. 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jaden Caleb Chaney, 21, was booked into jail Jan. 5 on a warrant arrest.
Joshua Lawrence Martin, 37, was booked into jail Jan. 5 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Troy William Duncan, 45, was booked into jail Jan. 6 on a warrant arrest.
George Theodore Payne, 67, was booked into jail Jan. 6 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Colton Michael Self, 20, was booked into jail Jan. 6 on a warrant arrest.
Lance Christopher Stewart, 46, was booked into jail Jan. 8 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Alexander Jacob Craig, 25, was booked into jail Jan. 8 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Jordan Michael Leandri, 34, was booked into jail Jan. 9 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant
Jessica Gemini Montgomery, 47, was booked into jail Jan. 9 on a warrant arrest.
Shay Andrew Weers, 26, was booked into jail Jan. 10 on suspicion of domestic battery, criminal damage to property, battery on a law enforcement officer and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Trevin James Saxton, 38, was booked into jail Jan. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Eric Douglas German, 37, was booked into jail Jan. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Jacob Wayne Heubach, 29, was booked into jail Jan. 11 on a probable cause warrant.
Crystal Ann Kirkland, 29, was booked into jail Jan. 11 on two probable cause warrants.
Amanda Anna Lage, 37, was booked into jail Jan. 11 on a warrant arrest.
Dmitri Alexander Stamm, 24, was booked into jail Jan. 11 on a probable cause warrant.
Barry Lee Martin, 59, was booked into jail Jan. 12 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Nickolas Ryan Buckner, 36, was booked into jail Jan. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Mary Christine Burnett, 24, was booked into jail Jan. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Dustin James Clinton, 42, was booked into jail Jan. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Gilbert L. Davis, 42, was booked into jail Jan. 13 on a probable cause warrant from Johnson County.
Javon Letrell Morgan-Duncan, 32, was booked into jail Jan. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Wayne Kalchbrenner, 44, was booked into jail Jan. 14 on suspicion of driving under the influence, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, no vehicle liability insurance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kyle James Huck, 26, was booked into jail Jan. 14 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant arrest.
Graham Robert Shackton, 25, was booked into jail Jan. 15 on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Matthew Micai Ricks, 18, was booked into jail Jan. 16 on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, criminal use of weapons, and purchase/possess/consume liquor by a minor.
Shammah Alexander Ross, 34, was booked into jail Jan. 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adam Clint Long, 40, was booked into jail Jan. 17 on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interference with a law enforcement officer.
