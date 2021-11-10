Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Robert Hogrefe, 36, of Broken Arrow, Okla., was driving a 2015 Kia north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 287th Street at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 23 when it struck a deer that was crossing the roadway. Hogrefe and his passenger were not injured.
Tina Hundley, 58, of Spring Hill, was driving a 2019 Toyota west on Kansas Highway 68 near State Line Road at 7:15 a.m. Oct. 25 when it struck a deer that was crossing the roadway. Hundley and her passenger were not injured.
Eric Schaberg, 63, of Paola, was driving a 2000 Ford F-150 north on Columbia Road near West 319th Street at 7:35 a.m. Oct. 25 when it struck a deer. Schaberg was not injured.
Austin Cruz, 24, of Spring Hill, was driving a 2007 Ford Taurus south on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 when it struck a deer that was crossing the roadway. Cruz was not injured.
Melissa Dodd, 48, of Welda, was driving a 2003 Honda Accord northeast on U.S. Highway 169 near Virginia Road at 7:15 a.m. Oct. 26 when it struck a deer. Dodd was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
A 16-year-old Louisburg male was backing a 2007 Ford F-150 out of a parking spot on West 247th Street near Highland Drive at 9 p.m. Oct. 08 when it struck the driver’s side of an unoccupied 2009 Subaru. No one was injured.
Nathan Chamberlain, 26, of Adrian, Mo., was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup west on 359th Street near Rockville Road at 6:15 a.m. Oct. 19 when the vehicle experienced an equipment failure that caused it to lose a wheel and tire which rolled off the north side of the roadway and struck a fence. Chamberlain was not injured.
Lennore Grove, 76, of Lane, was driving a 2017 Hyundai southwest on U.S. 169 at 4:40 p.m. Oct. 20 when it stopped to turn south on Indianapolis Road and was struck on the left side by a trailing 2021 Hyundai driven by Casey Hopkins, 23, of Garnett, who was trying to avoid rear-ending Grove’s vehicle. No one was injured.
A 17-year-old Paola female was driving a 1992 four-door vehicle south on Hospital Drive near West 343rd Street at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 24 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a bridge rail before continuing south on the shoulder until it struck a road sign, a culvert and a private fence. The teen was not injured.
Mark Wiesner, 32, of Lenexa, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet box truck west on West 311th Street near Spring Valley Road at 12:25 p.m. Oct. 26 when it slowed to turn into a private driveway and was struck from behind by a 2020 Dodge Journey driven by Olivia Johnson, 22, of La Cygne. No one was injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
William Lee Jones, 21, was booked into Miami County Jail on Oct. 21 on suspicion of domestic battery.
John William Hilton Jr., 45, was booked into jail Oct. 21 on a probable cause warrant in state or other jurisdiction.
Sarah Anne Spears, 35, was booked into jail Oct. 21 on three arrest warrants.
Stuart Allen Wieland, 37, was booked into jail Oct. 21 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container.
Weston Elan Smith, 21, was booked into jail Oct. 22 for a probation violation.
Larissa May Chapman, 38, was booked into jail Oct. 23 for failure to appear.
Timothy Michael Reed, 40, was booked into jail Oct. 23 on suspicion of driving under the influence and transporting an open container.
Noah Austin Bell, 19, was booked into jail Oct. 24 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Rachel Ann Reese, 27, was booked into jail Oct. 24 on suspicion of aggravated assault and domestic battery.
Dustin James McMillin, 33, was booked into jail Oct. 25 on a warrant arrest.
Trevor Michael Rogers, 19, was booked into jail Oct. 25 for failure to appear.
Andrew Joseph Yeager, 35, was booked into jail Oct. 25 on a warrant arrest and on a probable cause warrant in state or other jurisdiction.
Edward Kenneth Gulley, 25, was booked into jail Oct. 26 on suspicion of attempting to flee or elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving and on three arrest warrants.
Yadielson Borges-Alejo, 26, was booked into jail Oct. 27 on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Mary Margaret Staum, 57, was booked into jail Oct. 27 for failure to appear.
Meghan Lynn Buche, 30, was booked into jail Oct. 28 on a warrant arrest and a probable cause warrant in state or other jurisdiction.
Jeffrey Boyd Fraker Jr., 27, was booked into jail Oct. 28 on a probable cause warrant in state or other jurisdiction.
Brent Allen Nelson, 39, was booked into jail Oct. 28 for failure to appear.
Rachel Ann Phelps, 38, was booked into jail Oct. 28 on a warrant arrest.
Dyllan James Vance, 19, was booked into jail Oct. 28 for failure to appear.
Blake Andrew Madden, 45, was booked into jail Oct. 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence, transporting an open container, duty of driver to report upon damaging an unattended vehicle/property, and no vehicle liability insurance.
