Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Paul Burnett, 54, of Louisburg, was driving a 2020 four-door Kia east on West 287th Street near Somerset Road at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29 when it struck a deer. Burnett was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
An unknown vehicle was traveling west on West 263rd Street near Mission Belleview Road at 1 p.m. Jan. 29 when the unidentified driver lost control of the vehicle and it left the roadway. The vehicle crashed through a residential fence about 50 feet west of a driveway and struck a cable box belonging to MoKan Dial. The driver regained control of the vehicle in the reporting party’s yard and then got back on the roadway by going through another section of the fence.
Robert Barron, 55, of Pleasanton, was driving a 2018 four-door Chevrolet west on West 343rd Street near Victory Road at 6:13 p.m. Jan. 30 when it left the roadway and struck a field entrance before continuing into the ditch. Barron suffered facial injuries and was transported by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center, according to a sheriff’s report.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Sara Elizabeth Manns, 33, was booked into Miami County Jail on Jan. 28 on a warrant arrest.
Rchard Merel Needham Jr., 57, was booked into jail Jan. 29 on a probable cause warrant.
Jack Leroy Niebaum, 26, was booked into jail Jan. 29 on suspicion of reckless driving and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Perry Dell Peak, 57, was booked into jail Jan. 30 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
John Thomas Rodriguez, 49, was booked into jail Jan. 31 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Cassius Kintrell Crease, 27, was booked into jail Jan. 31 on suspicion of battery and making a criminal threat.
Jordan Foster Bond, 23, was booked into jail Jan. 31 on a probable cause warrant.
Dustin James Clinton, 41, was booked into jail Jan. 31 on a warrant arrest.
Randall A. Raney, 58, was booked into jail Jan. 31 on a warrant arrest.
Nathan Andrew Thompson, 24, was booked into jail Jan. 31 on a warrant arrest and a probation violation.
Dallas Dwayne Wilson, 41, was booked into jail Feb. 1 on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and driving while an habitual violator.
