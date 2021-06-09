All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Kaylee Wilson, 20, of Paola, was driving a 2010 four-door Toyota north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 9:43 p.m. May 15 when it struck a deer that ran into the roadway. Wilson and her passenger were not injured.
Felipe Ordonez-Moreno, 53, of La Cygne, was driving a 2010 Ford pickup north on Jingo Road near West 375th Street at 8:20 a.m. May 21 when it struck a deer that was crossing the road. Ordonez-Moreno was not injured.
Aaron Dickson, 29, of Aurora, Mo., was driving a tractor-trailer north on U.S. Highway 69 at 9:30 p.m. May 21 when it struck a deer. Dickson was not injured.
Erin Doherty, 21, of Olathe, was driving a 2015 four-door Nissan north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 335th Street at 1:50 a.m. May 27 when it struck a deer. The vehicle’s airbags deployed. Doherty was checked at the scene by Miami County Emergency Medical Services but refused transport, according to the report.
Dawn Johnson, 18, of Paola, was driving a 2015 four-door Honda south on Block Road near West 327th Street at 12:05 a.m. May 30 when it struck a deer that entered the road. Johnson was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Lance Elliott, 19, of Paola, was driving a 2019 4-door Ford east on Kansas Highway 68 near Hospital Drive at 12:34 a.m. May 16 when it left the roadway and rolled multiple times. Elliott was transported by Miami County Emergency Medical Services ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
Eda Karayigit, no age given, of Pittsburg, was driving a 2013 Honda Accord north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 215th Street at 5:30 p.m. May 22 when she lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and struck a ditch. Karayigit and her passengers were not injured.
Renee Brown, 57, of Spring Hill, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe west on Tontzville Road near Harmony Road at 9:30 p.m. May 22 when it left the roadway and overturned, landing on its wheels in the north ditch. Brown attempted to drive the vehicle out of the ditch and it overturned a second time, landing on its driver’s side, according to a sheriff’s report. Brown was evaluated by Miami County Emergency Medical Services personnel at the scene and did not require transport, according to the report.
Julie Peterson, 60, of Paola, was driving a 2019 four-door Mitsubishi that was stopped at a stop sign on the southbound off-ramp of U.S. Highway 169, waiting for traffic to clear so she could turn west on Kansas Highway 68 at 4 p.m. May 26 when her vehicle was struck from behind by a 2015 four-door Ford driven by Jordyn Fritchman, 21, of Osawatomie. No injuries were reported.
Troy Duncan, 44, of Paola, was driving a 2013 two-door Chevrolet Camaro that was involved in a pursuit with a Miami County Sheriff’s vehicle in the northbound lane of Old Kansas City Road near Wallace Street in Paola at 8:41 p.m. May 26 when the Camaro struck the back of a 2015 four-door Buick driven by Dean Kohler, 89, of Paola, according to a sheriff’s report. After striking Kohler’s vehicle, the Camaro veered right and struck a stop sign on Wallace Street before entering the yard at 911 S. Silver St. in Paola. The Camaro continued through the yard, striking an air conditioning unit before hitting an unoccupied 2000 Ford pickup in the driveway, according to the report. The impact caused the pickup to overturn on its side and strike the wall of the garage. Duncan was arrested and booked into Miami County Jail on suspicion of attempting to flee or elude a law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, according to the jail booking report. Kohler transported himself to the Miami County Medical Center for evaluation, according to the sheriff’s report.
Albert Bigler, no age given, of Dalhart, Texas, was driving a 2014 four-door Toyota north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 311th Street at 7:18 a.m. May 27 when the vehicle hydroplaned in water over the roadway and sideswiped a northbound 2017 pickup driven by Jennifer Campbell, 49, of Louisburg. The impact caused both drivers to lose control of their vehicles. Campell’s pickup came to a stop in the median of the highway. Bigler’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch, according to a sheriff’s report. Campbell was not injured. Bigler and his passenger Sheri Bigler, 61, of Dalhart, sustained possible injuries, according to the report.
Charles Rees, 84, of Mapleton, was driving a 2016 Toyota 4RN on the north U.S. Highway 69 off ramp to West 399th Street at 11 a.m. May 27 when the vehicle left the ramp and struck the ditch. Rees appeared to be suffering from a medical condition prior to the accident, according to the sheriff’s report. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment, according to the report.
Rachel Lundberg, 33, of Paola, was driving a 2010 four-door Toyota west on West 319th Street near Old Kansas City Road at 2:38 a.m. May 30 when she swerved to avoid a deer and struck two mailboxes. Lundberg was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Clayton Cole Pool, 35, was booked into Miami County Jail on May 26 on a warrant arrest.
Brandon Ray Stoner-Thebo, 30, was booked into jail May 26 on a warrant arrest and on a probable cause warrant.
Troy William Duncan, 44, was booked into jail May 26 on suspicion of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Nevin Alex McCracken, 26, was booked into jail May 26 on a warrant arrest.
Jesus Munoz, 45, was booked into jail May 26 on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving while suspended, transporting an open container and improper vehicle registration.
Perry Dell Peek, 56, was booked into jail May 26 on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving while suspended and transporting an open container.
Anthony James Belles, 38, was booked into jail May 27 on two arrest warrants.
Bonnie Jean Barrett, 41, was booked into jail May 28 on a probable cause warrant.
Robert Dwayne Edmiston, 40, was booked into jail May 28 on a warrant arrest.
Benjamin Tyler Franks, 34, was booked into jail May 28 on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Shane Robert Morgan, 39, was booked into jail May 30 for fleeing from justice in another jurisdiction.
Sadie Marie Bennett, 37, was booked into jail May 31 on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
Matthew James Gulley, 24, was booked into jail May 31 on a warrant arrest.
Dustin James McMillin, 33, was booked into jail May 31 on a warrant arrest.
