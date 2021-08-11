All drivers and their Passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
A 16-year-old Louisburg boy was driving a 2014 Volkswagen south on Somerset Road near West 311th Street at 7:35 a.m. July 29 when the vehicle crested a hill and could not avoid striking a deer that was standing in the road. The boy was not injured.
Robert Kratzberg, 56, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2016 four-door Chevrolet south on U.S. Highway 169 near Plum Creek Road when it struck a deer that ran onto the highway.
ACCIDENTS
Keith Gillard, 49, of Paola, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier east on West 255th Street near Old KC Road at 4:30 p.m. July 21 when he reported feeling bugs on his neck and face. While he was trying to wipe the bugs off his face he lost control of the vehicle and it struck a culvert, according to a sheriff’s report. No injuries were reported.
Paul Cannon, 46, of Kansas City, Mo., was backing a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban out of a driveway on Ridge Line Road near West 295th Street at 2:35 p.m. July 24 when the vehicle struck a mailbox. Cannon was not injured.
Joie King, 46, of Paola, was killed in a rollover accident after being ejected from a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe that was traveling west on West 343rd Street near Victory Road at 4:10 p.m. July 28, according to a sheriff’s report.
Mary Sause, 64, of Louisburg, was driving a 2001 Lexus 300 south on U.S. Highway 69 near the Kansas Highway 68 interchange at 8:06 p.m. July 28 when the vehicle’s hood opened and struck the windshield. Sause was evaluated at the scene by Miami County Emergency Medical Services personnel but she refused transport, according to a sheriff’s report.
Krista Cox-Velasquez, 34, of Cleveland, Mo., was driving a 2013 Ford Focus west on West 251st Street at 1:30 a.m. July 30 when she failed to negotiate a northbound turn onto State Line Road. The vehicle left the roadway and struck the ditch. Cox-Velasquez was not injured.
Ismael Soto-Pickard, 31, of Paola, was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima south on U.S. Highway 169 near West 239th Street at 11:10 p.m. July 31 when it struck a tree stump that had fallen off an unknown vehicle onto the south bound lanes. Soto-Pickard was not injured.
A 17-year-old La Cygne boy was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 311th Street at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 2 when he fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree before traveling down an embankment where it came to a stop after striking a fence, according to a sheriff’s report. The boy was evaluated by Miami County Emergency Medical Services at the scene but he refused transport.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Brent Allen Nelson, 39, was booked into Miami County Jail on July 28 on a warrant arrest.
Jennifer Leigh Underwood, 44, was booked into jail July 29 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Allen Fannan, 22, was booked into jail July 30 on a warrant arrest.
Morgan Elizabeth Garvey, 28, was booked into jail July 30 on two arrest warrants, and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Jennifer Lea Gregg, 32, was booked into jail July 30 on a warrant arrest.
Jeremy Lee Hinkle, 41, was booked into jail July 30 on a warrant arrest.
Weston Elan Smith, 21, was booked into jail July 31 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, improper vehicle registration and no proof of liability insurance.
Scott Dwayne Watson Sr., 36, was booked into jail July 31 on a warrant arrest.
Ryann Elaine Booe, 38, was booked into jail Aug. 1 on a warrant arrest.
Ryan Matthew Holcomb, 43, was booked into jail Aug. 1 on a warrant arrest.
Lucas Allen Thompson, 20, was booked into jail Aug. 2 on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dawn Erin O’Neil , 36, was booked into jail Aug. 3 on suspicion of domestic battery.
