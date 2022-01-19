Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Ashley Ream, 37, of Fontana, was driving a 2007 Chrysler west on West 391st Street near Kansas Highway 7 at 7:20 a.m. Dec. 3 when it struck a deer in the roadway. No injuries were reported.
Mark Dent, 44, of Paola, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu east on Kansas Highway 68 near New Lancaster Road at 5:30 a.m. Jan. 4 when it struck a deer in the roadway. Dent was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Mirinda Zeller, 19, of Paola, as driving a 2021 four-door Kia south on Hospital Drive near West 311th Street at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 31 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch. Zeller was not injured.
James Forbes, 46, of Louisburg, was driving a 2003 Dodge pickup west on Kansas Highway 68 near Lookout Road at 5:30 a.m. Jan. 6 when the vehicle lost traction due to inclement weather and struck a guard rail. Forbes was not injured.
Stylee Gray, 20, of Paola, was driving a 2008 Dodge pickup east on West 287th Street near Pressonville Road at 3:40 p.m. Jan. 6 and while she was shifting gears the vehicle lost traction on the icy roadway, crossed the center line and ran off the roadway. The pickup struck a ditch, rolling the vehicle forward on its nose before striking a tree, according to a sheriff’s report. Gray was not injured.
Jacob Heubach, 28, of Garnett, was driving a 1996 four-door Oldsmobile north on U.S. Highway 169 near Plum Creek Road at 6 a.m. Jan. 7 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a guard rail. Heubach was not injured.
Jaiana Johnson, 22, of Lawrence, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu south on Old Kansas City Road near West 335th Street at 9 p.m. Jan. 7 when the vehicle slid on a patch of ice and left the roadway, striking a bridge. Johnson was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Chadwick M. Arnwine, 30, was booked into Miami County Jail on Jan. 4 on suspicion of domestic battery, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, and duty of governor to arrest person charged who has fled from justice (Henry County, Mo.).
Gregory Thomas Ainsworth, 28, was booked into jail Jan. 5 on two arrest warrants.
Gary Dalton Colston, 30, was booked into jail Jan. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Meghan Lynn Duncan, 32, was booked into jail Jan. 7 on a probable cause warrant.
Jacob Wayne Heubach, 28, was booked into jail on suspicion of driving while a habitual violator, duty of driver to report upon damaging unattended vehicle/property, and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Danaisha Kaye Smith, 18, was booked into jail Jan. 7 on two arrest warrants.
Amanda Saulnier Wilson, 31, was booked into jail Jan. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Diana L. Rosner, 62, was booked into jail Jan. 8 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Andrew Allen Ingle, 26, was booked into jail Jan. 8 on suspicion of flee or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, and no motor vehicle liability insurance.
Chad Theador Mickel, 37, was booked into jail Jan. 9 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery, criminal restraint, criminal damage to property, and theft.
Alejandro Madriga-Vera, 37, was booked into jail Jan. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Abigail Lee Gaines, 21, was booked into jail Jan. 11 on suspicion of domestic battery and violation of a protection order.
Connor Richards, 18, was booked into jail Jan. 11 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Richard Gilbert Mooney Jr., 28, was booked into jail Jan. 12 on a warrant arrest.
