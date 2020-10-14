BOOKED INTO JAIL
Chelsea Mae Rasch, 25, was booked into jail Sept. 11 on a warrant arrest.
Zachary Tyler Frizzell, 29, was booked into jail Sept. 12 for alleged reckless driving, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body.
Aaron Matthew Seyler, 39, was booked into jail Sept. 12 on a warrant arrest.
Tanner Alan Keenan, 23, was booked into jail Sept. 12 for alleged criminal threat, domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship.
Paula Rae Campbell, 70, was booked into jail Sept 14 on a warrant arrest.
Gary Scott Gatlin, 39, was booked into jail Sept. 14 for alleged domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact with family member or dating relationship, ignition interlock device; blow into device to bypass for another.
Javon Morgan Duncan, 29, was booked into jail Sept. 15 on a warrant arrest.
Derrick Patrick Thoele, 27, was booked into jail Sept. 15 on a warrant arrest.
Amanda Saulnier Wilson, 30, was booked into jail Sept. 15 on a warrant arrest.
Zachary Tyler Frizzell, 29, was booked into jail Sept. 16 for alleged criminal possession of weapons by felon, interference with law enforcement officer.
Nickolas Ryan Buckner, 34, was booked into jail Sept. 16 for alleged domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact with family member or dating relationship.
Yates Benjamin Rosendahl, 33, was booked into jail Sept. 16 for alleged burglary, criminal damage to property.
Samantha Lynn Cedar, 32, was booked into jail Sept. 17 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to stop at accident.
David Lee Bohlken Jr., 42, was booked into jail Sept. 17 on a warrant arrest.
Perry Dell Peek, 55, was booked into jail Sept. 17 for alleged violation of protection order.
Rand Granville Carnahan III, 37, was booked into jail Sept. 18 on a warrant arrest.
Susan Marie Rosner, 52, was booked into jail Sept. 18 on a warrant arrest.
Christopher Estell Cutshaw, 24, was booked into jail Sept. 19 for alleged domestic battery; knowing/reckless bodily harm to family/dating relationship.
Brock Graham, 45, was booked into jail Sept. 19 on a warrant arrest.
James Brian Little, 51, was booked into jail Sept. 19 for allegedly driving inder influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to stop at accident, vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance.
Scott Allen Rogers, 49, was booked into jail Sept. 19 on a warrant arrest.
Colton Ray Donner, 26, was booked into jail Sept. 20 on a warrant arrest.
Mayco Leiva, 21, was booked into jail Sept. 20 for alleged interference with law enforcement officer.
Michelle Marie Ray, 44, was booked into jail Sept. 20 for alleged aggravated battery; reckless deadly weapon cause great bodily harm/disfigurement/death.
James E. King III, 50, was booked into jail Sept. 21 on a warrant arrest, alleged flee or attempt to elude law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving.
Bayro Ayoldo Leiva, 18, was booked into jail Sept. 21 for allegedly obstructing apprehension of prosecution; committed or charged with misdemeanor, duty of driver to report upon damaging unattended vehicle/property.
Gerald Lee McCarty, 44, was booked into jail Sept. 21 for alleged use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, possession of marijuana, transporting open container.
