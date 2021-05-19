All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Jessica Kolich, 27, of Louisburg, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu north on U.S. Highway 69, near West 247th Street at 1:06 a.m. May 4 when it struck a deer. Kolich was not injured.
Joseph Hewer, 22, of Edgerton, was driving a 2007 Pontiac south on Old Kansas City Road near West 287th Street at 5:50 a.m. May 7 when it struck a deer crossing the road. Hewer was not injured.
Gary Jubratic, 68, of Spring Hill, was driving a 2012 Ford pickup north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 247th Street at 9:45 p.m. May 7 when it struck a deer. Jubratic was not injured.
Rex Ball, 42, of Paola, was driving a 2011 Dodge east on West 379th Street near Somerset Road at 11:50 p.m. May 9 when it struck a deer in the roadway. Ball was not injured.
James Huddleston, 79, of Pittsburg, was driving a 2016 Buick east on Kansas Highway 68 near Fairlane Drive at 8:49 p.m. May 10 when it struck a deer. Huddleston and his passenger, Connie Huddleston, 72, were not injured.
Brian Jenkins, 42, of Ottawa, was driving a 2014 Mazda MX3 west on Kansas Highway 68 near Osawatomie Road at 9 p.m. May 12 when it struck a deer. Jenkins was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
David Roberts, 62, of Paola, was driving a 2007 Dodge GCV east on West 245th Street near Hospital Drive at 8:35 a.m. May 4 when it sideswiped a legally parked utility vehicle driven by Thadieus Terrell, 20, of Bates City, Mo., who was performing power line maintenance, according to a sheriff’s report. No injuries were reported.
Tayzon Urbina Cartagena, 18, of Independence, Mo., was driving a 2006 four-door Toyota west on West 335th Street near U.S. Highway 69 at 3:05 p.m. May 4 when it struck a concrete bridge and rolled onto its side. Urbina Cartagena and his passenger, Jose Rodriguez, 24, of Independence, Mo., were transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional for treatment of unknown injuries.
Stuart Wieland, 36, of Paola, was driving a 2006 Hyundai on Plum Creek Road near the intersection of West 371st Street at 8 a.m. May 8 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree before crossing the road again and striking a barbed wire fence. Wieland, who was not injured, reported he had fallen asleep, according to the sheriff’s report.
Aaron Harring, 47, of Spring Hill, was driving a 2016 Kia east on West 311th Street at the intersection of Somerset Road at noon May 8 when it was unable to avoid striking a 2016 Dodge driven by a 16-year-old Wellsville boy who was attempting to make a U-turn in the intersection. No injuries were reported.
Ryan Meyer, 42, of Gardner, was driving a 2020 motorcycle on Harmony Road near West 247th Street at 7:09 p.m. May 8 when it left the roadway, striking a culvert and overturning. Meyer and his passenger, Jenny Meyer, 44, of Gardner, were evaluated by Miami County Emergency Medical Services personnel at the scene. Jenny Meyer was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional with possible injuries, according to the sheriff’s report.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Yonis Omar Tejada Villeda, 35, was booked into Miami County Jail on May 1 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
John William VanVlack was booked into jail May 1 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Kayla Ann Marie Bowen, 23, was booked into jail May 1 on a warrant arrest.
Meghan Lynn Buche, 30, was booked into jail May 1 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three arrest warrants.
Aaron Michael Gillespie, 23, was booked into jail May 1 in an on-site arrest.
Jonathan Dean Gochenour, 40, was booked into jail May 2 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Melissa Kay Lowery, 44, was booked into jail May 2 on a warrant arrest.
Nickolas Ryan Buckner, 34, was booked into jail May 3 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Andrew Hart, 59, was booked into jail May 4 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Kayla Renee Lietzke, 19, was booked into jail May 4 on a warrant arrest.
Jesse Alexander Little, 47, was booked into jail May 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving, transporting an open container, and interference with law enforcement.
Anetta J. Parkinson, 40, was booked into jail May 4 on a probable cause warrant.
Jacob William Kussman, 45, was booked into jail May 5 on a warrant arrest.
Alan Richard Macek, 51, was booked into jail May 5 on a warrant arrest.
Justin Lee Skeens, 46, was booked into jail May 5 on a warrant arrest.
Robert David Soulia, 63, was booked into jail May 5 on three arrest warrants.
Angel Geovani Perez-Martinez, 37, was booked into jail May 6 on a probable cause warrant.
Michael Allen McClaine, 38, was booked into jail May 7 on a warrant arrest.
Ryan Phillip Meyer, 42, was booked into jail May 8 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Richard Gilbert Mooney, 26, was booked into jail May 8 on a warrant arrest.
