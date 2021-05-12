All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Paul Crabtree, 31, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2002 Ford Focus south on U.S. Highway 169 near West 223rd Street at 5:15 a.m. April 27 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. Crabtree was not injured.
Frieda Anderson, 45, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2006 Acura west on Kansas Highway 7 near Lookout Road at 8:30 p.m. April 29 when it struck a deer. No injuries were reported.
Beau Blochlinger, 35, of Leawood, was driving a 2021 four-door vehicle north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 399th Street at 7:30 p.m. May 1 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. No injuries were reported.
Justin Anderson, 19, of Louisburg, was driving a 2008 Dodge pickup south on Jingo Road near West 399th Street at 12:10 a.m. May 2 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. Anderson was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Shelly Castleberry, 51, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee south on Old Kansas City Road near Derek Jensen Drive at midnight April 23 when it crossed the centerline and struck a bridge railing on the east side of the road. Castleberry was screened by Miami County Emergency Medical Services and refused treatment, according to the report.
Lurico Deboest of Hempstead, Texas, was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 359th Street at 6:20 p.m. April 23 when it hydroplaned on the wet surface and went off the east side of the roadway. Deboest was not injured.
Brock Huber, 24, of Paola, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado west on West 327th Street and going under the U.S. Highway 169 underpass at 2:14 p.m. April 27 when he was unable to avoid a 2002 Mercedes-Benz Sport Utility Vehicle driven by Kianna Elston of Edgerton that had pulled out in front of him, according to a sheriff’s report. Elston reported she had just exited U.S. 169 and had stopped at the stop sign at the end of the exit ramp. Elston said she did not observe any vehicles so she pulled out to complete her left hand turn and felt the impact to the rear of her vehicle, according to the report. No injuries were reported.
Tess Johnson, 33, of Kansas City, Mo., was driving a 2016 vehicle south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 359th Street at 3:30 p.m. April 28 when the vehicle hydroplaned on the wet roadway and went into the west ditch. Johnson was not injured.
Randall Boone, 66, of Blue Springs, Mo., was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 311th Street at 4:05 p.m. April 28 when he lost control of the vehicle on the wet roadway and it struck a ditch. Boone was not injured.
Sapphire Freeman, 21, Louisburg, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet S10 pickup south on Somerset Road near West 311th Street at 12:13 a.m. April 29 when Freeman swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway and struck the east ditch. Freeman and her passenger were not injured.
Corey Gerkin, 49, of Spring Hill, was driving a 2001 pickup north on the on-ramp to U.S. Highway 69 near West 311th Street at 2 a.m. April 29 when the vehicle exited the road surface for unknown reasons and drove down an embankment into a ditch before striking a tree. Gerkin was transported by Miami County Emergency Medical Services to Overland Park Regional for treatment of unknown injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the sheriff’s report.
Chester Casida, 41, of Garnett, was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota east on West 327th Street near Osawatomie Road at 9 a.m. May 1 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch. Casida was not injured.
Jesse Little, 47, of Butler, Mo., was driving a 2018 Dodge pickup east on West 327th Street near Hospital Drive at 9:51 p.m. May 1 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch. Little was transported by Miami County Emergency Medical Services to Miami County Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Dakota Thomas Gile, 23, was booked into Miami County Jail on April 28 on suspicion of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving, interference with a law enforcement officer, and three arrest warrants.
David Robert Goughnour, 55, was booked into jail April 28 on suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and battery.
Larry Dale Howard, 64, was booked into jail April 28 on a warrant arrest.
Brent Allen Nelson, 39, was booked into jail April 28 for two instances of failure to appear in court.
Marilyn Jean Brown, 73, was booked into jail April 29 on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Martin Joseph Hildman, 55, was booked into jail April 29 on a warrant arrest.
William Thomas Petropulos, 36, was booked into jail April 29 on a warrant arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.
Michael William Wood, 28, was booked into jail April 29 on a warrant arrest.
Timothy Abram Paul, 35, was booked into jail April 30 on suspicion of domestic battery, criminal damage to property and an arrest warrant.
Yonis Omar Tejada Villeda, 35, was booked into jail May 1 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
John William VanVlack was booked into jail May 1 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Kayla Ann Marie Bowen, 23, was booked into jail May 1 on a warrant arrest.
Meghan Lynn Buche, 30, was booked into jail May 1 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three arrest warrants.
Aaron Michael Gillespie, 23, was booked into jail May 1 in an on-site arrest.
Jonathan Dean Gochenour, 40, was booked into jail May 2 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Melissa Kay Lowery, 44, was booked into jail May 2 on a warrant arrest.
Nickolas Ryan Buckner, 34, was booked into jail May 3 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Andrew Hart, 59, was booked into jail May 4 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Kayla Renee Lietzke, 19, was booked into jail May 4 on a warrant arrest.
Jesse Alexander Little, 47, was booked into jail May 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving, transporting an open container, and interference with law enforcement.
Anetta J. Parkinson, 40, was booked into jail May 4 on a probable cause warrant.
