Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Lacey Mosley, 32, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2016 four-door Ford north on Indianapolis Road near John Brown Highway at 6:40 a.m. Sept. 2 when it was struck by a deer that entered the roadway. Mosley was not injured.
James Thomas, 56, of Paola, was driving a 2017 pickup west on West 255th Street near Hospital Drive at 5 a.m. Sept. 15 when it struck a deer. Thomas was not injured.
Mark Bloustine, 47, of Louisburg, was driving a 2015 Ford F-150 north on Mission Belleview Road near West 311th Street at 6:20 a.m. Sept. 17 when a deer ran into the side of the vehicle. Bloustine was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Tracy Gibbs, 54, of Raymore, was driving a 2020 Jeep Wrangler west on Kansas Highway 68 near State Line Road at 7:10 a.m. Sept. 9 when he made an evasive maneuver to miss a deer and the vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree. Gibbs appeared to have suffered minor injuries but stated he did not need medical treatment, according to a sheriff’s report.
Lisa Geiger, 53, of La Cygne, was driving a 2019 Jeep Wrangler south on Hospital Drive at 9:50 p.m. Sept. 10 when it failed to negotiate the T-intersection at West 343rd Street and struck a fence and telephone junction box. Geiger was not injured.
A 16-year-old Paola boy was driving a 2006 Ford Focus east on Kansas Highway 68 on Sept. 15 when he attempted to turn north onto Woodland Road and struck a westbound 2011 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Matthew Moore, 39, of Eudora. There were no injuries.
Korbin Razo, 18, of Osawatomie was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban west on West 287th Street at the intersection with Hospital Drive at 10:28 p.m. Sept. 15 when a 2006 Buick driven by a 16-year-old Edgerton boy that was stopped at a stop sign on Hospital Drive failed to yield the right-of-way and pulled into the intersection in front of the Suburban, causing the vehicles to collide. One passenger in the Suburban sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment. There were no other injuries.
A 2019 yellow school bus had just dropped off its last passenger on Osawatomie Road at 2:47 p.m. Sept. 17 when the bus driver, a 74-year-old Osawatomie man, attempted to back into a private driveway to turn around and struck an electric scooter in the driveway, according to a sheriff’s report. The driver of the scooter apparently jumped off the vehicle before it was struck by the bus, according to the report. The scooter driver complained of knee and head pain and was transported by Miami County Emergency Medical Services ambulance to Overland Park Regional Hospital for treatment. The bus driver was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
John David Lane, 32, was booked into Miami County Jail on Sept. 3 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and endangering a child.
Kristy Gayle Rhodes, 42, was booked into jail Sept. 3 on two arrest warrants.
Brandon Lee James Standley, 32, was booked into jail Sept. 3 on a probable cause warrant in state or other jurisdiction.
Gaylord Joseph Stotts, 46, was booked into jail Sept. 3 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, improper vehicle registration and a probable cause warrant from Crawford County.
Nathan James Martin, 34, was booked into jail Sept. 4 on a probable cause warrant from Marion County.
Melissa Tennille Reeves, 40, was booked into jail Sept. 5 on contempt of court, indirect.
David Lee Turner Jr., 25, was booked into jail Sept. 5 on four arrest warrants.
Austin Scott White, 28, was booked into jail Sept. 5 on suspicion of aggravated assault.
Zachariah Don Johnson, 27, was booked into jail Sept. 7 on a probable cause warrant in state or other jurisdiction.
Larry Dean Owens, 65, was booked into jail Sept. 7 on an arrest warrant.
Kelsey Rochelle Robertson, 31, was booked into jail Sept. 7 on an arrest warrant.
Rudolph Alphonso Vopata, 41, was booked into jail Sept. 7 on a probable cause warrant in state or other jurisdiction.
Timothy Abram Paul, 35, was booked into jail Sept. 8 on an arrest warrant.
Lester Ervin Smith, 51, was booked into jail Sept. 8 on an arrest warrant.
Robert David Soulia, 64, was booked into jail Sept. 8 on three arrest warrants.
Kaylee Paige Drury, 19, was booked into jail Sept. 9 on a probable cause warrant in state or other jurisdiction.
Veronica Clastine McKay, 43, was booked into jail Sept. 9 on a probable cause warrant in state or other jurisdiction.
Rebecca Christine Beale, 23, was booked into jail Sept. 10 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant.
John Unknown Doe, 20, was booked into jail Sept. 10 on suspicion of assault and interference with a law enforcement officer by falsely reporting information intending to obstruct.
James Earl Piper III, 37, was booked into jail Sept. 10 on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving while license was cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Robert David Soulia, 64, was booked into jail Sept. 10 on three probable cause warrants in state or other jurisdiction.
Yates Benjamin Rosendahl, 34, was booked into jail Sept. 14 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery.
Scott Farrell Stewart, 34, was booked into jail Sept. 14 on an arrest warrant.
Steven Lee Townsley, 48, was booked into jail Sept. 14 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery and battery.
Jacob Lee Beck, 42, was booked into jail Sept. 16 for fleeing from justice, Platte County, Mo.
Gary Scott Gatlin, 40, was booked into jail Sept. 16 on an arrest warrant.
Michael Stephen Hill Jr., 33, was booked into jail Sept. 16 on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Sara Elizabeth Manns, 33, was booked into jail Sept. 16 on a probable cause warrant.
Christian Robert Orr, 48, was booked into jail Sept. 16 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, no motor vehicle liability insurance, illegal vehicle tag, and two arrest warrants.
Melissa Marie Dawkins, 41, was booked into jail Sept. 18 for failure to appear and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.
Robert Elwood Flanery Jr., 51, was booked into jail Sept. 18 on suspicion of aggravated assault and criminal restraint.
Mark Marvin Allison, 63, was booked into jail Sept. 19 on suspicion of battery and aggravated domestic battery.
James Marshall Mays, 36, was booked into jail Sept. 19 on an arrest warrant.
Michael Jason Stark, 34, was booked into jail Sept. 19 on suspicion of driving under the influence
David Curtis Williams, 26, was booked into jail Sept. 19 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Phillip Carl Hoehn, 54, was booked into jail Sept. 20 on an arrest warrant.
Courtney Rene Perrigo, 28, was booked into jail Sept. 20 on an arrest warrant.
Jennifer Lea Gregg, 32, was booked into jail Sept. 21 on three counts of failure to appear.
Troy William Duncan, 44, was booked into jail Sept. 21 on an arrest warrant.
Zachary Michael Johnson, 27, was booked into jail Sept. 21 on an arrest warrant.
Whitney Ann Shoemaker, 35, was booked into jail Sept. 21 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Trevor Dewayne Thompson, 37, was booked into jail Sept. 21 on two arrest warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.