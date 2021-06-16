All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Katie Willert, 30, of Olathe, was driving a 2020 four-door Ford south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 399th Street at 7:10 a.m. June 3 when it struck a deer. Willert was not injured.
Joseph Oldham, 55, of Fontana, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado west on West 311th Street near Pflumm Road at 10:19 a.m. June 4 when it struck a deer. Oldham was not injured.
A 17-year-old Overland Park girl was driving a 2014 Chevrolet east on John Brown Highway near Bethel Church Road at 11:30 p.m. June 5 when it struck a deer. The girl was not injured.
Dustin Marks, 36, of Linn Valley, was driving a 2019 Ford pickup north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 359th Street at 5:55 a.m. June 7 when it struck a deer. Marks was not injured.
John Ayers, 53, of Adrian, Mo., was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 335th Street at 5:30 a.m. June 8 when it struck an animal believed to be a deer. Ayers was not injured.
Jakeina McCoy, 27, of Pleasanton, was driving a 2017 four-door Toyota north on Metcalf Road near West 295th Street at 5:40 a.m. June 8 when it struck a deer. McCoy and her passenger were not injured.
Jeanna Kratzberg, 34, of Greeley, was driving south on U.S. Highway 169 near Edgerton Road at 10:18 p.m. June 8 when it struck a deer. Kratzberg and her passengers were not injured.
ACCIDENTS
A 17-year-old Paola girl was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado at 5:20 p.m. May 27 when she attempted to make a left-hand turn onto West 247th Street from the U.S. Highway 69 off-ramp and pulled in front of a 2013 pickup driven by Garrett Caldwell, 21, of Spring Hill, and the two vehicles collided, according to the sheriff’s report. There were no injuries.
Joshua Despard, 42, of Paola, was driving a 2013 four-door vehicle east on West 287th Street at 4:54 p.m. June 2 when a 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Irvin Cano Deras, 18, of Kansas City, Kan., entered the intersection at Hedge Lane and West 287th Street as Despard’s vehicle approached the intersection. To avoid a collision, Despard said he turned the wheel, causing the vehicle to enter a ditch and strike a culvert. Cano Deras said he saw the vehicle approaching as he entered the intersection but thought it was a four-way stop, according to a sheriff’s report. There were no injuries.
A 1990 Chevrolet pickup was southbound on Pressonville Road near West 287th Street at 8:25 p.m. June 5 when it crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left, struck a mailbox and then came to rest in the ditch. The unknown driver fled the scene, according to a sheriff’s report.
Madison Jones, 21, of Drexel, Mo., was driving a 2005 Pontiac west on West 359th Street near Mission Belleview Road at 8:50 p.m. June 6 when the vehicle went off the road to the right, struck the ditch and rolled onto its side, according to a sheriff’s report. Jones was able to crawl out of the vehicle, and she was checked at the scene by Miami County Emergency Medical Services personnel for possible injuries but declined transport to a hospital.
William Miller, 50, of Independence, Mo., was driving a 2015 Ford pickup west on West 223rd Street near Pflumm Road at 11:15 a.m. June 7 when he attempted to pass a tractor pulling an implement. Miller’s vehicle didn’t have enough room to pass the tractor and went into the ditch before returning to the roadway and striking the front driver’s side tire of the tractor, according to a sheriff’s report. No injuries were reported.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Marilyn Jean Brown, 73, was booked into Miami County Jail on June 2 on a warrant arrest.
Brian Scott Jones, 54, was booked into jail June 2 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Roberta Jean Kunard, 51, was booked into jail June 2 for failure to appear.
Theodore Tucker Wilson, 21, was booked into jail June 2 on three arrest warrants.
Joel Anthony Duncan, 28, was booked into jail June 3 on four arrest warrants.
Morgan Elizabeth Garvey, 28, was booked into jail June 3 on two counts of aggravated failure to appear.
Jacob William Kussman, 45, was booked into jail June 3 on two arrest warrants.
Kenneth George Peppinger, 30, was booked into jail June 3 on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement officer (obstruct/resist/oppose felony warrant service or execution), and two arrest warrants.
Aniston R. Poage, 21, was booked into jail June 3 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
William Joseph Andrews, 32, was booked into jail June 4 on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and an arrest warrant.
David Anthony Beebe, 45, was booked into jail June 4 on a warrant arrest.
