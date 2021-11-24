Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Britney Neil, 30, of Fort Scott, was driving a 2017 Dodge Durango north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 247th Street at 10 a.m. Aug .2 when it struck a deer. There were no injuries.
Melissa Browning, 41, of Paola, was driving a 2019 Nissan south on Hedge Lane near Kansas Highway 68 at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 6 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. There were no injuries.
Gina Crawford, 56, of Olathe, was driving a 2015 Ford east on Kansas Highway 68 near New Lancaster Road at 11:35 p.m. Nov. 6 when it struck a deer. Crawford was not injured.
Corissa Uphoff, 47, of Fontana, was driving a 2014 four-door Volkswagen south on Hedge Lane near West 407th Street at 6:10 p.m. Nov. 7 when it struck a deer. Uphoff was not injured.
Lisa Barton, 59, of La Cygne, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado west on Kansas Highway 7 near Lookout Road at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 7 when it struck a deer. Barton was not injured.
Lilian Fereira, 64, of Osawatomie was driving a 2020 Dodge north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 271st Street at 6 a.m. Nov. 8 when it struck a deer. Fereira and her passenger were not injured.
Jason Stull, 42, of Paola, was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 west on West 311th Street near Victory Road at 8:27 p.m. Nov. 9 when it struck a deer crossing the roadway. Stull was not injured.
Trevontae Bassett, 19, of Paola, was driving a 2004 four-door Infiniti north on Gardner Road near West 239th Street at 3:30 a.m. Nov. 10 when it struck a deer. Bassett and his passengers were not injured.
Kelsey Paris, 30, of Paola, was driving a 2019 four-door Ford south on Old Kansas City Road near West 319th Street at 7:50 a.m. Nov. 10 when it struck a deer. No injuries were reported.
Kelly Davis, 42, of Paola, was driving a 2016 four-door vehicle south on Osawatomie Road near West 271st Street at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 when it struck a deer. Davis was not injured.
Paul Varghese, 47, of Olathe, was driving a 2013 Infiniti south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 311th Street at 6:33 a.m. Nov. 13 when it struck a deer.
George Martz, 68, of Louisburg, was driving a 2016 Jeep south on Rockville Road near West 375th Street at 7:49 p.m. Nov. 13 when it struck a deer crossing the roadway. Martz was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Christopher Brooks, 40, of Paola, was driving a 2006 four-door Chevrolet east on West 327th Street near Hospital Drive at 11:23 p.m. Aug. 28 when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck the ditch. There were no injuries reported.
Bryce Chevez was driving a 1998 four-door Dodge south on Plum Creek Road at 10:25 a.m. Sept. 4 when he made a U-turn at 379th Street and collided with a 2003 four-door Dodge driven by Lance Morton, 48, of Oregon, Mo. Chevez said he did not see Morton’s vehicle traveling south on Plum Creek Road when he pulled out of his U-turn. Morton said Chevez’s Dodge came out of the U-turn into the path of his vehicle, and he was unable to move in time to avoid the crash because he was pulling a trailer, according to a sheriff’s report. Chevez and his two passengers were not injured. Morton was not injured. His passenger complained of neck and shoulder pain and was transported by Miami County EMS ambulance to Overland Park Regional.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Austin Duane Law, 21, was booked into Miami County Jail on Nov. 7 on suspicion of assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without registration or expired tag and interference with a law enforcement officer.
James E. Burnett Jr., 48, was booked into jail Nov. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Dale Eller, 28, was booked into jail Nov. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Austin Bailey Quick, 25, was booked into jail Nov. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Whitney Jean Welch, 32, was booked into jail Nov. 8 on suspicion of driving under the influence and transporting an open container.
Michael Ray Kirkland, 36, was booked into jail Nov. 9 on suspicion of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving.
Temprance Faith Eller, 23, was booked into jail Nov. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Robert Leon Bowden, 60, was booked into jail Nov. 10 on suspicion of aggravated criminal threat against a law enforcement officer (x2) and failure to appear.
Kevin Lee Stevens, 33, was booked into jail Nov. 10 on two arrest warrants.
Dallas Dwayne Wilson, 41, was booked into jail Nov. 12 on suspicion of driving while a habitual violator and no vehicle liability insurance.
Corey Allen Davis, 32, was booked into jail Nov. 13 on a probable cause warrant.
Brittany Ann Quinn, 26, was booked into jail Nov. 13 on a probable cause warrant.
Jacob Dean Roby, 33, was booked into jail Nov. 13 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
Jordan Michael Leandri, 33, was booked into jail Nov. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Kenneth Randy New, 60, was booked into jail Nov. 13 on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Chance Robert Holloway, 27, was booked into jail Nov. 14 on a warrant arrest.
Paula Marie Jones, 32, was booked into jail Nov. 14 on a warrant arrest.
William Thomas Petropulos, 36, was booked into jail Nov. 14 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery and inference with a law enforcement officer.
Kevin Robert Bibb, 45, was booked into jail Nov. 14 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Aubrey Angel Wilson, 26, was booked into jail Nov. 14 on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant arrest.
Pum Gen Zo, 20, was booked into jail Nov. 15 on suspicion of possession of marijuana.
Lian Pi, 21, was booked into jail Nov. 15 on suspicion of driving while license was cancelled/suspended/revoked and possession of marijuana.
Do Lian Tuang, 19, was booked into jail Nov. 15 on suspicion of possession of marijuana and transporting an open container.
Patrick Lawrence Best, 29, was booked into jail Nov. 15 on a warrant arrest.
Jeremy Bryan Niblack, 43, was booked into jail Nov. 16 on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a firearm while under the influence, transporting an open container and criminal littering.
Chad Edward Lindley, 37, was booked into jail Nov. 16 on two arrest warrants.
Scott Sinclair Nickel, 40, was booked into jail Nov. 16 for failure to appear.
Jason Andrew Rodgers, 41, was booked into jail Nov. 16 on suspicion of driving while license was suspended.
