Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Joseph Eberly, 46, of Olathe, was driving a 2014 Dodge Durango south on Columbia Road near West 335th Street at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 24 when it struck a deer that ran in front of the vehicle. Eberly was not injured.
Kyle Vincent, 33, of Louisburg, was driving a 2012 Dodge Durango south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 223rd Street at 1:50 a.m. Nov. 6 when it struck a deer. Vincent and his passenger were not injured.
Barbara Dryden, 50, of Ottawa, was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer east on Kansas Highway 68 near Pressonville Road at 6:20 p.m. Nov. 27 when it struck a deer. Dryden was not injured.
Jocelyn Kleiman, 22, of Fort Scott, was driving a 2018 four-door Nissan east on Kansas Highway 68 near Block Road at 8:55 p.m. Nov. 28 when it struck a deer. Kleiman was not injured.
Brooke Mason, 26, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado west on Kansas Highway 68 near U.S. Highway 169 at 8:23 p.m. Nov. 30 when it struck a deer that ran in front of the vehicle. There were no injuries.
Ashley McDaniel, 29, of Pomona, was driving a 2014 four-door Ford west on West 231st Street near Spoon Creek Road at 7:28 p.m. Dec. 1 when it struck a deer that was crossing the road. McDaniel was not injured.
Emily German, 31, of Paola, was driving a 2011 four-door Jeep east on West 231st Street near Sunflower Road at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 5 when it struck a deer that ran in front of the vehicle. German was not injured.
Joseph Jordan, 23, of Baldwin City, was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 255th Street at 7:28 p.m. Dec. 14 when it struck a deer that ran in front of the vehicle. Jordan suffered a possible hand injury but declined transport to an area hospital, according to the report.
ACCIDENTS
Zachary Frizzell, 30, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2003 four-door Chevrolet north on Lone Star Road near West 287th Street at 1:15 p.m. Nov. 25 when a medical episode caused him to black out. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch before traveling into a field. Frizzell and his two passengers were transported by Miami County Emergency Medical Services to Miami County Medical Center. The two passengers, both children, appeared to have minor injuries, according to the report.
Andrew Hormann, 39, of Amoret, Mo., was driving a 2004 BMW south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 359th Street at 3:31 p.m. Nov. 27 when the vehicle caught fire. Hormann was not injured.
Megan McKellips, 31, of Louisburg, was driving a 2012 four-door Kia east in her driveway off Metcalf Road at 4 p.m. Nov. 27 when the vehicle went through her fence, crossed Metcalf Road, and crashed into another private fence. McKellips was injured in the crash and was transported by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center.
Merle Allen, 73, of Linn Valley, was driving a 2006 Mercedes-Benz on Hospital Drive when he attempted to turn east onto West 343rd Street at 4:16 p.m. Nov. 27 and the vehicle left the roadway, striking the railroad tracks. Allen was not injured. After railroad employees assessed the railroad crossing, train traffic was able to resume, according to the report.
Stephen Shrock, 72, of Creighton, Mo., was driving a 2017 John Deere tractor east on Kansas Highway 68 near Crescent Hill Road at 5:52 p.m. Dec. 1 when he attempted to turn the tractor left into a driveway and was struck in the left front tire by a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Bonita Lindsey, 63, of Wellsville, who was attempting to pass the tractor on the left. The collision caused the truck to drive into a ditch. Lindsey received possible injuries but was not transported by ambulance from the scene. Shrock was not injured.
Charles McDaniels, 74, of Ottawa, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata south on Waverly Road near West 255th Street at 3:50 p.m. Dec. 2 when the vehicle left the road and struck a culvert. McDaniels sustained unknown injuries and was transported by Miami County Emergency Medical Services ambulance to the Olathe Medical Center.
John Rayl, 47, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2019 F-250 truck west on 311th Street near Spring Valley Road at 12:07 p.m. Dec. 6 when it slowed to turn left into an access point while doing utility locates. A 2005 four-door Chrysler driven by Bradley Shore, 28, of Louisburg, could not stop in time after cresting a hill but Shore avoided striking the truck and his vehicle went into a ditch. There were no injuries.
Grace Reavis, 84, of Paola, was driving a 2008 Buick LaCrosse north on Plum Creek Road near West 335th Street at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 8 when the vehicle left the road and went through a ditch before striking a tree. Reavis suffered possible injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
At 6:20 p.m. Dec. 16 on West 351 Street near Oak Grove Road an eastbound 1998 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Janice Ivie, 74, of Paola, and a westbound 2013 four-door Dodge driven by Terese Vogts, 61, of Paola, sideswiped while passing each other on West 351st Street. Both vehicles left the roadway, one striking a barbwire fence and the other crashing into a ditch. Both drivers suffered possible injuries, according to the report.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Mary Margaret Staum, 58, was booked into Miami County Jail on Nov. 25 on suspicion of battery.
Tyler James Snipes, 25, was booked into jail Nov. 26 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, transporting an open container and improper vehicle registration.
Kaleb Alan York, 18, was booked into jail Nov. 27 on suspicion of aggravated battery.
Michael Wayne Kalchbrenner, 43, was booked into jail Nov. 27 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license was cancelled/suspended/revoked and theft.
Kristy Gayle Rhodes, 42, was booked into jail Nov. 27 on a probable cause warrant.
Zachary William Hawn, 28, was booked into jail Nov. 27 on three arrest warrants.
Payton James Evans, 19, was booked into jail Nov. 28 on suspicion of driving while suspended.
Adam Arron Krummel, 37, was booked into jail Nov. 28 on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement officer.
Raymond James Williams, 31, was booked into jail No. 28 on a warrant arrest.
Shawn Deasting Weers, 44, was booked into jail Nov. 28 on three warrant arrests.
Jose Urrutia-Vega, 46, was booked into jail Nov. 29 on suspicion of non-driver’s ID card; unlawful use.
Coby Joe Pearson, 35, was booked into jail Nov. 29 on suspicion of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated criminal threat and a probable cause warrant.
Joe Lewis Strange, 35, was booked into jail Nov. 30 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery.
Christopher David Stephenson, 39, was booked into jail Nov. 30 on suspicion of fleeing or attempted to elude a law enforcement officer, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amber Michelle Bellew, 37, was booked into jail Dec. 1 on suspicion of domestic battery and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Michael Wayne Mayne, 44, was booked into jail Dec. 1 on a warrant arrest.
Robert Allan Trinkle, 27, was booked into jail Dec. 1 on two arrest warrants.
Timothy Abram Paul, 36, was booked into jail Dec. 2 on two probable cause warrants.
Jaedyn Kisaiam Hauge, 21, was booked into jail Dec. 3 for failure to appear.
Jack Leroy Niebaum, 26, was booked into jail Dec. 3 on suspicion of criminal damage to property and reckless driving.
Joshua Gerald Freels-Grove, 36, was booked into jail Dec. 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence, basic rule governing speed of vehicles, transporting an open container, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, a probable cause warrant and an on-site arrest.
Patrick Scott Goldenberg, 24, was booked into jail Dec. 4 on a warrant arrest.
Terry James Stamper, 37, was booked into jail Dec. 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence and operating a vehicle without the required ignition interlock device.
Kyle David Napier, 43, was booked into jail Dec. 5 on suspicion of driving under the influence, transporting an open container, operating a vehicle without registration or with expired tag and possession of THC.
Mary Margaret Staum, 58, was booked into jail Dec. 5 for failure to appear.
Lance Elliot Jones, 32, was booked into jail Dec. 5 on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving while suspended and maximum speed limits.
Andrew Michael Miller, 34, was booked into jail Dec. 6 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Stuart Allen Wieland, 37, was booked into jail Dec. 6 on suspicion of fleeing or attempting to elude; five more moving violations, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Allen McKellips, 34, was booked into jail Dec. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Kayla Jean Offutt, 30, was booked into jail Dec. 8 for failure to appear.
Christopher Ryan Scott, 44, was booked into jail Dec. 9 on suspicion of possession of stolen property (x3).
Katherine L. Chapman, 61, was booked into jail Dec. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Quentin Lucas Lee Gillespie, 18, was booked into jail Dec. 11 on a warrant arrest.
Courtney Elizabeth Phillips, 29, was booked into jail Dec. 12 on suspicion of domestic battery
Bailey Marie Scott, 29, was booked into jail Dec. 13 on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.