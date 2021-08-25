All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENT
Amanda Howard, 31, of Greeley, was driving a 2010 four-door vehicle south on U.S. Highway 169 near Crescent Hill Road at 8 p.m. Aug. 14 when it struck a deer that ran onto the roadway. Howard was not injured.
Jessica Edmondson, 30, of Mound City, was driving a 2010 four-door Dodge north on Kansas Highway 7 near West 391st Street at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 15 when it struck a deer that jumped onto the roadway. Edmondson was not injured.
Shane Krull, 56, of Spring Hill, was driving a 2021 Jeep Wrangler north on Old KC Road near West 231st Terrace at 6:50 p.m. Aug. 16 when it struck a deer. Krull was not injured.
Ryan Thompson, 39, of Edgerton, was driving a 2015 Toyota Camry south on Waverly Road near West 231st Street at 10:10 p.m. Aug. 16 when it struck a raccoon. Thompson was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Richard Christy, 60, of Spring Hill, was driving a 2021 Kenworth truck north on Old KC Road and Robin Paulsen, 65, of Blue Mound, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Old KC Road near West 315th Street at 4:15 p.m. Aug. 11 when the two vehicles made contact in the center of the road, damaging a mirror on the driver’s side of the Tahoe. Neither driver was injured.
Lloyd Meyers, 89, of Wellsville, was driving a 2007 four-door vehicle east on 391st Street at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 13 when it struck the back of a 2008 Ford F-150 driven by Rodney Williamson, 52, of Paola, while Williamson was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of 391st Street and Hedge Lane. No injuries were reported.
Dause Bowden, no age given, of Gardner, was driving a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle east on West 239th Street near Lone Star Road at 12:44 p.m. Aug. 14 when the motorcycle left the roadway while Bowden was negotiating a curve. The motorcycle skidded on gravel and laid over on its right side, causing Bowden to be ejected from the bike. Bowden sustained apparent minor injuries. He was evaluated at the scene by Emergency Medical Services personnel but declined transport to a hospital, according to a sheriff’s report.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
James Lee Daniels, 39, was booked into Miami County Jail on Aug. 10 on two arrest warrants.
Chad Edward Lindley, 37, was booked into jail Aug. 10 on a warrant arrest.
John Michael Gregg, 42, was booked into jail Aug. 11 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of marijuana and failure to appear.
Colin Thomas Abegg, 33, was booked into jail Aug. 12 on a warrant arrest.
Jeremy Scott Wilson, 28, was booked into jail Aug. 12 on suspicion of aggravated battery and domestic battery.
Toby Nephratini Brown, 36, was booked into jail Aug. 13 on two arrest warrants.
Michael Jeffrey Kelly, 56, was booked into jail Aug. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Bradley McLain, 42, was booked into jail Aug. 14 on suspicion of domestic battery and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Javier Alexis Quinones-Medina, 24, was booked into jail Aug. 14 on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement officer.
Stephen Vincent Vohs, 48, was booked into jail Aug. 15 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Isidro Alvarado, 30, was booked into jail Aug. 16 on suspicion of driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, transporting an open container and improper driving on a laned roadway.
Chance Robert Wilson, 19, was booked into jail Aug. 16 on a warrant arrest.
Dallas Dwayne Wilson, 40, was booked into jail Aug. 16 on suspicion of driving while a habitual violator.
Camden Campbell, 64, was booked into jail Aug. 17 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Richard Clayton Owens, 52, was booked into jail Aug. 17 on two arrest warrants.
Cynthia A. Stevens, 48, was booked into jail Aug. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two arrest warrants.
