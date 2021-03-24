All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Micco Poag, 47, of Fort Scott, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet west on West 391st Street near Plum Creek Road at 7:40 p.m. March 1 when it struck a deer. Poag was not injured.
Bernard Toncray, 84, of Paola, was driving a 2018 Ford south on Hedge Lane near West 359th Street at 6:45 p.m. March 5 when it struck a deer. Toncray was not injured.
Stuart MacFarlane of Paola was driving a vehicle south on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 6:45 p.m. March 6 when it struck a deer. MacFarlane and his passengers were not injured.
Michelle Iacobucci, 52, of Gardner, was driving a 2015 Kia east on Kansas Highway 68 near Prut Drive at 12:25 a.m. March 7 when it struck a deer that was laying in the roadway. Iacobucci was not injured.
Chandler Betts, 25, of Gardner, was driving a 2013 Nissan north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 399th Street at 8 p.m. March 7 when it struck a deer. Betts and his passenger were not injured.
Joshua Sloan, 32, of Wellsville, was driving a 2016 four-door vehicle north on Pressonville Road near West 295th Street at 6:40 p.m. March 8 when it struck a deer that ran into the roadway. Sloan and his passengers were not injured.
Cindy Croan, 52, of Lane, was driving a 2019 Ford pickup west on West 379th Street near Pressonville Road at 7:20 p.m. March 11 when it struck a deer. Croan was not injured.
Dean Cassale, 27, of Drexel, Mo., was driving a 1987 Ford pickup west on Kansas Highway 68 near Oak Grove Road at 4:30 a.m. March 12 when it struck a deer. Cassale was not injured.
Abigail Humble, 21, of Fort Scott, was driving a 2015 Nissan south on U.S. Highway 69 near the Kansas Highway 68 interchange at 3:56 a.m. March 14 when it struck a deer that ran on to the highway. Humble and her passenger were not injured.
ACCIDENTS
A 15-year-old Louisburg boy was driving a 2005 Toyota south on Metcalf Road at 7:45 a.m. March 1 when it struck the right rear passenger side of a 2000 Ford pickup driven by Matthew Mori, 29, of Olathe, which was traveling west on West 247th Street. Neither party was injured.
Zachary Kagen, 19, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2006 Hyundai north on U.S. Highway 169 near Plum Creek Road at 7:15 a.m. March 5 when it struck an exit sign at an off ramp. Kagen was not injured.
Paige Oman, 22, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2008 four-door vehicle south on Plum Creek Road near West 399th Street at 12:30 p.m. March 6 when the vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck a ditch. Oman and her passengers were not injured.
A 16-year-old Fontana boy was driving a 2005 Honda north on Kansas Highway 7 near West 391st Street at 12:54 p.m. March 6 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a Kansas Department of Transportation sign on K-7. The boy was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
William Joseph Andrews, 32, was booked into jail March 1 on suspicion of criminal trespass; remain in defiance of order by owner.
Chelse E. Miller, 29, was booked into jail March 1 on a warrant arrest.
Shawn Lee Gardner, 48, was booked into jail March 2 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; misdemeanor.
John Eric Baldovin, 36, was booked into jail March 2 on suspicion of driving while suspended and disorderly conduct.
Christopher Alan Oropeza, 40, was booked into jail March 2 on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timothy Abram Paul, 35, was booked into jail March 2 on a probable cause warrant.
James Scott Shetterly, 52, was booked into jail March 2 on suspicion of driving while suspended; no proof of vehicle liability insurance; and transporting an open container.
Trevor Dewayne Thompson, 37, was booked into jail March 2 on a probation violation.
William Joseph Andrews, 32, was booked into jail March 3 on suspicion of burglary; vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime; theft from motor vehicle; less than $1,000; and theft of property/services; unknown value.
MiKenzie Donn Wolverton, 28, was booked into jail March 4 on two probable cause warrants.
Dennis Ray Brock, 45, was booked into jail March 4 on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement officer; fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer; driving while suspended; operate vehicle without registration or with expired tag; and on a probable cause warrant.
Juan M. Jimenez-Cazares, 47, was booked into jail March 4 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license; no proof of vehicle liability insurance; and defective tail lamp on motor vehicle.
Charles Buddy Reeves, 48, was booked into jail March 4 on a warrant arrest.
Zachary Ryan Kagen, 19, was booked into jail March 5 on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Colton Nicholas Lawrence, 29, was booked into jail March 5 on a warrant arrest.
Cade Erich Mittelstaedt, 20, was booked into jail March 5 on a probable cause warrant.
Scott Dwayne Watson Sr., 36, was booked into jail March 6 on three arrest warrants.
Robert David Soulia, 63, was booked into jail March 6 on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Joseph Arnold Olin, 33, was booked into jail March 7 on a warrant arrest.
Alethea Fatemeh Mehdipour-Cox, 44, was booked into jail March 7 on a warrant arrest.
Shawn J. Cummings, 35, was booked into jail March 7 on a warrant arrest.
Chris Leroy Laughlin, 44, was booked into jail March 7 on suspicion of defective tail lamp on motor vehicle; driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Lee Kern Jr., 62, was booked into jail March 8 on a warrant arrest.
Roigoberto Noe Arita, 48, was booked into jail March 8 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and improper driving on a lane roadway.
Tyler Wright Fletcher, 22, was booked into jail March 8 on suspicion of operating a vehicle without registration or with expired tag; no proof of vehicle liability insurance, and driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Ted Dale Phillips, 43, was booked into jail March 8 on a warrant arrest.
Jason Dale Bailes, 47, was booked into jail March 9 on suspicion of aggravated assault of law enforcement officer; violate protection order; aggravated arson; and aggravated criminal threat.
Shane Milo Foster, 40, was booked into jail March 9 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery.
Dylan Kaleb McDaniel, 31, was booked into jail March 9 on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked; transporting an open container.
Ronald Dwight Miller, 86, was booked into jail March 9 on a probable cause warrant.
Garrett Keith Offutt, 24, was booked into jail March 9 on suspicion of driving while a habitual violator.
William Joseph Andrews, 32, was booked into jail March 10 on a warrant arrest.
Eric Douglas German, 36, was booked into jail March 10 on a warrant arrest.
Abraham Lee Watt, 37, was booked into jail March 10 on a warrant arrest.
Justin Caz Fagan, 41, was booked into jail March 11 on three arrest warrants.
Steven Terry Eastwood, 25, was booked into jail March 11 on suspicion of driving while a habitual violator and no proof of vehicle liability insurance.
Bobby Lee Jones, 26, was booked into jail March 11 on a warrant arrest.
Joseph Justin Dunn, 35, was booked into jail March 12 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Robert Dwayne Edmiston, 40, was booked into jail March 12 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Stephen Hill Jr., 28, was booked into jail March 12 on a warrant arrest.
Cade Erich Mittelstaedt, 20, was booked into jail March 12 on a warrant arrest.
Zachary Tyler Frizzell, 29, was booked into jail March 13 on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement officer.
Joshua Daniel Nauman, 36, was booked into jail March 13 on a warrant arrest.
Braden Gene Stults, 24, was booked into jail March 13 on suspicion of battery on a law enforcement officer.
Moran Elizabeth Garvey, 28, was booked into jail March 14 on a warrant arrest.
Keyon Michael Ronnebaum, 21, was booked into jail March 14 on suspicion of theft of property or services.
Ronald Darius Saunders, 20, was booked into jail March 14 on suspicion of theft of property or services.
Kaylin Marie Schad, 35, was booked into jail March 15 on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Thomas Frederick Thompson Jr., 42, was booked into jail March 15 on a warrant arrest.
James Lee Aiken, 63, was booked into jail March 15 on a warrant arrest.
Raymond James Bauer, 57, was booked into jail March 15 on a warrant arrest.
Debora Renne Brady, 62, was booked into jail March 15 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Brian Christopher Bright, 44, was booked into jail March 15 on suspicion of driving while a habitual violator, no proof of vehicle liability insurance, improper registration of a vehicle, and a warrant arrest.
Natasha Marie Hill, 32, was booked into jail March 15 on a warrant arrest.
Billy Lee Shipps, 27, was booked into jail March 16 on a probable cause warrant.
Christopher Michael Rosner, 46, was booked into jail March 17 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
