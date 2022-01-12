Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Gary Anderson, 70, of Paola, was driving a 2019 four-door vehicle west on West 311th Street near Spring Valley Road at 5:52 p.m. Dec. 17 when it struck a deer. Anderson and his passenger were not injured.
Kevin Sitek, 29, of Bucyrus, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu east on West 223rd Street near Mission Belleview Road at 9:14 p.m. Dec. 17 when it struck a cow. Sitek was not injured. His passenger, Mark Sitek, 28, was possibly injured. He declined treatment at the scene by Miami County Emergency Medical Services personnel, according to a sheriff’s report.
Paul Ogg, 62, of Gardner, was driving a 2012 Toyota Tacoma south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 311 Street at 4:29 a.m. Dec. 18 when it struck a deer. Ogg was not injured.
Thomas Goodloe, 60, of Paola, was driving a 2009 Kia north on U.S. 169 near West 255th Street at 7 a.m. Dec. 18 when it struck a deer. Goodloe was not injured.
Mikaela Billam, 40, of Olathe, was driving a 2012 four-door Chevrolet west on 255th Street near Old Kansas City Road at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18 when it struck a deer. Billam was not injured.
Aron Coleman, 42, of Pleasanton, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 335th Street at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 when it struck a deer. Coleman and his passengers were not injured.
Gabrielle Sullivan, 21, of Fort Scott, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu north on U.S. Highway 69 near Kansas Highway 68 at 12:20 a.m. Dec. 19 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. Sullivan was not injured.
Angela Hinkle, 34, of Spring Hill, was driving a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan west on West 311th Street near Block Road at 6:13 p.m. Dec. 19 when it struck a deer that ran in front of the vehicle. Hinkle was not injured. One of her passengers, a 15-year-old Spring Hill girl, received a possible injury. She was evaluated at the scene by Miami County Emergency Medical Services personnel but declined transport, according to a sheriff’s report.
Ariel Fox, 31, of Louisburg, was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 east on West 311th Street near Rogers Road at 6:41 p.m. Dec. 19 when it struck a deer that ran in front of the vehicle. Fox and her passengers were not injured.
Ethan Brown, 22, of Cherokee, Kan., was driving a 2015 four-door Kia north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 335th Street at 6:35 p.m. Dec. 21 when it struck a deer crossing the roadway. Brown was not injured.
Shane Krull, 56, of Spring Hill, was driving a 2015 Subaru east on Kansas Highway 68 near Fairlane Drive at 7:12 a.m. Dec. 20 when it struck a deer. Krull was not injured.
Austin Ray, 37, of Overland Park, was driving a 2013 Jeep west on West 327th Street near Keystone Drive at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 25 when it struck a black cow that was standing in the road. No injuries were reported.
Alyssa Johnson, 26, of Minneapolis, Minn., was driving a 2015 Honda Accord west on West 359th Street near New Lancaster Road at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 27 when it struck a deer. Johnson and her passenger were not injured.
Chance Mitzner, 18, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2011 Hyundai north on Jingo Road near West 359th Street at 5:38 a.m. Dec. 29 when it struck a black cow that was standing in the road. The collision caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a barbed wire fence. Mitzner was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Jordan Oliver-Poche, 34, of Overland Park, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet vehicle east on West 359th Street near Cold Water Road at 9:20 p.m. Dec. 15 when it left the roadway and struck a culvert sign post before crossing over the 359th Street and Cold Water Road intersection, entering a ditch and then rolling over. Oliver-Poche suffered unknown injuries and was transported by Miami County Emergency Medical Services ambulance to Overland Park Regional Hospital.
Angela Sullivan, 33, of Cleveland, Mo., was driving a 2015 Honda Accord west on West 247th Street near State Line Road at 11:40 a.m. Dec. 21 when she attempted to pass a westbound 2015 Ford F-550 truck owned by American Waste Systems it started to turn left and the vehicles collided. Sullivan and the truck’s driver, Bernard Wesley, 42, of Kansas City, Mo., were not injured.
Troy Farris, 53, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2003 Dodge minivan west on West 335th Street near Plum Creek Road at noon Dec. 23 when a tree limb fell off the back of an eastbound Miami County Road and Bridge truck and struck the Dodge as the two vehicles passed on the roadway. Farris was not injured.
Christian Smith, 28, of Topeka, was driving a 2012 Honda Accord south on U.S. Highway 69 near Kansas Highway 68 at 12:45 a.m. Jan. 2 when he lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway and it traveled through the median before striking an embankment. Smith was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Dylan Joe Ivey, 33, was booked into Miami County Jail on Dec. 17 on a warrant arrest, and on suspicion of violating the offender registration act and failure to appear.
Ronald Kevin Hahn, 52, was booked into jail Dec. 21 on a warrant arrest.
Keith Allen Shives, 40, was booked into jail Dec. 21 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Erick Allen Hall, 45, was booked into jail Dec. 22 on a probable cause warrant.
Kyle Peter Flander, 39, was booked into jail Dec. 23 on suspicion of battery and battery on a law enforcement officer on duty.
Jimmie W. Sledd, 56, was booked into jail Dec. 26 on a warrant arrest.
Joshua Levi Coykendall, 40, was booked into jail Dec. 28 on a warrant arrest.
Sidney Anne Gallagher, 30, was booked into jail Dec. 28 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Tommy Lee Groshong, 31, was booked into jail Dec. 28 on a warrant arrest.
Chance Taylor Thompson, 31, was booked into jail Dec. 28 on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Victor Reed Brewer, 38, was booked into jail Dec. 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Charles Guerrero, 27, was booked into jail Dec. 29 on suspicion of driving while license was cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Jesse Ryan Knight, 42, was booked into jail Dec. 29 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Christopher David Stephenson, 39, was booked into jail Dec. 29 on a warrant arrest
Jonus Micheal-Drake Williams, 23, was booked into jail Dec. 29 on suspicion of stalking, burglary (vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime) and criminal damage to property.
Stephen Hunter Locke, 26, was booked into jail Dec. 30 on a probable cause warrant.
Raymond James Williams, 31, was booked into jail Dec. 30 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Rudy Barreto Ebenstein, 22, was booked into jail Dec. 31 on suspicion of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
Jeffrey Boyd Fraker Jr., 28, was booked into jail Dec. 31 on a warrant arrest.
Abigail Lee Gaines, 20, was booked into jail Dec. 31 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Veronica Patricia Johnson, 32, was booked into jail Dec. 31 on suspicion of battery.
David Franklin Lunsford, 42, was booked into jail Dec. 31 on suspicion of domestic battery, possession of stolen property (x2), vehicle identification number offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
Antoine Morris, 39, was booked into jail Jan. 1 on suspicion of domestic battery and driving under the influence.
Timothy Earl Morris, 59, was booked into jail Jan. 3 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Amber Dawn Clemens, 35, was booked into jail Jan. 3 on a warrant arrest.
Joshua Thomas Amerson, 42, was booked into jail Jan. 3 on a probable cause warrant.
Savannah Hope Kirk, 22, was booked into jail Jan. 3 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Alan Richard Macek, 52, was booked into jail Jan. 3 on a warrant arrest.
