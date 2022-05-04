Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Jessica Rumble, 31, of Paola was driving a 2009 Dodge west on Kansas Highway 68 near Old Kansas City Road at 8:13 p.m. March 29 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. Rumble was not injured.
Katrina Simms, 47, of Rantoul was driving a 2016 Honda Accord west on Kansas Highway 68 near Indianapolis Road at 8:57 p.m. April 13 when it struck a deer. Simms was not injured.
Tabatha Lane, 49, of Fort Scott was driving a 2017 four-door Chevrolet south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 359th Street at 6 p.m. April 16 when it struck a deer. Lane was not injured.
Janea White, 45, of Paola was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Impala east on West 327th Street near Bethel Church Road at 9 p.m. April 16 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. White and her passenger were not injured.
Kyle Miller, 34, of Paola was driving a 2002 Infiniti north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 6 a.m. April 17 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. Miller was not injured.
William Conner, 84, of Sugar Creek, Mo., was driving a 2011 GMC west on Kansas Highway 68 near Woodland Road at 10:26 a.m. April 17 when it struck a dog in the roadway. Conner was not injured.
Faigame Tupai, 51, of Blue Springs, Mo., was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 215th Street at 5:45 a.m. April 19 when it struck a deer. Tupai and his passenger were not injured.
Owen Lamar, 22, of Ottawa was driving a 2000 four-door Acura east on Kansas Highway 68 near Old Kansas City Road at 8:20 p.m. April 20 when a deer struck the rear door on the driver’s side and then ran away. Lamar was not injured.
Tabatha Harris, 43, of Osawatomie was driving a 2015 Kia east on West 327th Street near Plum Creek Road at 5:35 p.m. April 21 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. Harris was not injured.
Iris Simons, 64, of Paola was driving a 2017 Dodge GCV east on West 303rd Street near South Fourth Street at 8:05 p.m. April 22 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. Simons was not injured.
Brianna Ackerson, 24, of Osawatomie was driving a 2009 four-door Honda west on West 363rd Street near Osawatomie Road on the evening of April 26 when a deer struck the driver’s side of the vehicle. Ackerson was not injured and drove the Honda back to her residence and notified the sheriff’s office at 8:32 p.m.
ACCIDENTS
Richard Bronaugh, 63, of Junction City, Mo., was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry on West 359th Street near New Lancaster Road at 6:31 p.m. April 10 when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the ditch and then struck a Century Link pole. Bronaugh was injured and transported by Life Flight to Overland Park Regional Hospital.
Andrew Galloway, 21, of De Soto, was driving a 2008 four-door Mazda north on Bethel Church Road near West 255th Street at 2:55 a.m. April 11 when he swerved to miss a deer in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. The Mazda struck the ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its passenger side. Galloway and his three passengers were not injured.
An unknown driver in an unknown vehicle was traveling east on West 223rd Street near Roosevelt Street at about 3:15 p.m. April 15 when a trailer and Case backhoe detached from the vehicle and rolled down an embankment. The driver and the vehicle pulling the trailer were not at the scene and there were no witnesses.
Ricky Smith, 58, of Paola was riding a 2002 motorcycle east on West 327th Street near Airport Drive at 2:38 p.m. April 16 when it appeared Smith either passed out or suffered some type of medical condition, according to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office sergeant who was following the motorcycle and witnessed the accident. The motorcycle left the roadway and drove into a grassy ditch before overturning and ejecting Smith, according to a sheriff’s report. Smith was transported by Miami County EMS ambulance to Overland Park Regional Hospital in unknown condition. The Patrol Division sergeant’s car video camera recorded “the collision on the side of the roadway,” according to the report.
Benjamin York, 41, of Paola was driving a 2020 pickup south on U.S. Highway 69 at the West 287th Street overpass at 7:50 p.m. April 19 when the vehicle hydroplaned into the median and struck a bump, causing the trailer the truck was hauling to overturn. York was not injured.
Joshua Strong, 34, of Baldwin City, was driving a 2018 four-door vehicle north on Old Kansas City Road near West 287th Street on the foggy morning of April 21 when it swerved to miss a deer and went into a ditch, striking a fence gate. Strong said he drove the vehicle out of the ditch and went to the property owner’s door and knocked, attempting to make contact, according to a sheriff’s report. Strong said visibility was limited in the fog and he didn’t have time to stop when a deer ran in front of his vehicle, according to the report. Strong was not injured.
Wyatt Ogle, 26, of Princeton was driving a 2012 vehicle east on West 287th Street at 7:25 a.m. April 23 when it crested a hill at Osawatomie Road and couldn’t stop in time to avoid striking the passenger side of a 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by Drake Thomas, 22, of Paola that was turning into a field entrance. The drivers and their passengers were not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
William Johnathan Robinson, 52, was booked into the Miami County Adult Detention Center on April 13 on a warrant arrest.
Robert Joseph Mastalsz III, 24, was booked into jail April 14 on suspicion of fleeing or attempting to elude, with five or more moving violations; possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.
Elizabeth Louise Miller, 46, was booked into jail April 14 on suspicion of battery, disorderly conduct, interference with a law enforcement officer and assault.
David Allen Young, 18, was booked into jail April 14 on a warrant arrest.
Skyler Lawrence Chacon, 19, was booked into jail April 15 on a warrant arrest.
Timothy Allen Post, 64, was booked into jail April 16 on a probable cause warrant.
Jillian Elizabeth Kratzer, 33, was booked into jail April 18 on a probation violation.
Jennifer Leigh Spurlock, 35, was booked into jail April 18 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ozie Irak Barbosa, 39, was booked into jail April 19 on a warrant arrest.
Mason Lynn Findley, 30, was booked into jail April 19 on suspicion of criminal deprivation of property from a vehicle.
Nicole Adelle Huston, 40, was booked into jail April 19 on a warrant arrest.
Alec Arthur Pace Wheat, 19, was booked into jail April 19 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Richard Merel Needham Jr., 57, was booked into jail April 20 on a warrant arrest.
Amanda Diane Parrott-Rexius, 35, was booked into jail April 20 on a warrant arrest.
Bobby Lee Jones, 27, was booked into jail April 21 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant arrest.
Jeffrey Dewayne Casida, 45, was booked into jail April 21 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Ingnacio Corrales Moraga, 35, was booked into jail April 21 on suspicion of battery on a law enforcement officer, interference with a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.
Amanda Saulnier Wilson, 32, was booked into jail April 21 on a probable cause warrant.
Eric David Harrington, 37, was booked into jail April 22 on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michelle Leigh King, 48, was booked into jail April 22 on a probable cause warrant.
Keighley Bianca Rose, 30, was booked into jail April 22 on a probable cause warrant.
Richard Lee Green, 34, was booked into jail April 22 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Javon Letrell Morgan-Duncan, 31, was booked into jail April 22 on a probable cause warrant and an arrest warrant.
Dale Edward Samyn, 46, was booked into jail April 24 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Chad Theador Mickel, 37, was booked into jail April 25 on a warrant arrest.
Amber Diane Rayl, 40, was booked into jail April 25 on a warrant arrest.
Maverick W. Steele, 23, was booked into jail April 26 on an on-site arrest.
Bryan Mitchell Troxel, 36, was booked into jail April 26 on a warrant arrest and a probable cause warrant.
Jonathan Taylor Fraser, 35, was booked into jail April 27 on a warrant arrest.
