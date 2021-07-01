All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Coby Brown, 42, of Osawatomie, was driving a motorcycle east on West 223rd Street near Mission Road at 7:15 p.m. June 9 when it struck a deer. Brown and his passenger, Heather Smith, 45, of Belton, Mo., were both ejected from the motorcycle and both sustained unknown injuries, according to a sheriff’s report. Brown was transported by Miami County Emergency Medical Services ambulance to Overland Park Regional.
Raegan Baska, 25, of Louisburg, was driving a 1997 Ford pickup east on 311th Street near Spring Valley Road at 12:15 a.m. June 12 when it struck a cow in the roadway, according to a sheriff’s report. The impact killed the cow and forced the pickup to leave the roadway and strike a fence. Baska was not injured.
Chris Epperson, 49, of La Cygne, was driving a 2015 four-door Chevrolet north on Hedge Lane near West 399th Street at 5:05 a.m. June 12 when it struck a deer. Epperson was not injured.
Daniel Gott, 30, of Gardner, was driving a 2012 Ford Escape north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 223rd Street at 3:15 a.m. June 26 when it struck a deer. Gott was not injured.
Jason Goebel, 52, of Ottawa, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet west on Kansas Highway 68 near Turkey Creek Road at 10 a.m. June 27 when it struck a deer. Goebel was not injured.
Shawn Purtle, 46, of Freeman, Mo., was driving a 2018 Jeep west on West 247th Street near Mission Belleview Road at 5:30 a.m. June 29 when it struck a deer. Purtle sustained a possible minor injury but did not require transport. His passenger, Jennifer Purtle, 40, of Freeman, was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
An unoccupied 2003 Chevrolet Silverado parked at a shop on West 255th Street was struck by an unknown vehicle sometime between May 17 and May 21.
Jennifer Olsen, 44, of Drexel, Mo., was driving a 2008 four-door Pontiac south on Rockville Road near West 399th Street at 5:54 p.m. June 5 when it left the roadway, striking a ditch and rolling over onto its driver’s side. Olsen sustained a possible injury but didn’t require transport.
Austin Ashe, 27, of Spring Hill, was backing up in a 2016 Ford Explorer on South Harrison Street near West 226th Street at 11:15 p.m. June 7 when it struck a 2018 four-door Chevrolet parked in the southbound lane of South Harrison Street. No injuries were reported.
Nicholas Mitchell, 26, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2011 Nissan Altima east on West 359th Street near Metcalf Road at 10 p.m. June 27 when the dashboard caught on fire. Mitchell stopped the car and he and his three passengers were able to exit the vehicle. No injuries were reported. Louisburg Fire Department firefighters extinguished the blaze. The vehicle was destroyed by the fire damage, according to a sheriff’s report.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Kevin Lee Earls, 48, was booked into Miami County Jail on June 14 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Destiny Lanae Rudder, 23, was booked into jail June 14 on a warrant arrest.
Zachary Michael Johnson, 27, was booked into jail June 15 on a warrant arrest.
Keagun Dale Wagner, 22, was booked into jail June 15 on a warrant arrest.
Alan Richard Macek, 51, was booked into jail June 16 on a warrant arrest.
Larry Dean Owens, 64, was booked into jail June 16 on a warrant arrest.
Jeremy Lee Hinkle, 41, was booked into jail June 17 on a warrant arrest.
Scott Louis Smith, 69, was booked into jail June 18 on three arrest warrants.
Dylan Kaleb McDaniel, 31, was booked into jail June 19 on a warrant arrest.
Brenden Alexander Utley, 28, was booked into jail June 19 on two probable cause warrants from Missouri.
Marilyn Jean Brown, 73, was booked into jail June 21 on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Damien Ashley Huston, 39, was booked into jail June 21 for failure to appear.
Katilyn Elizabeth Crider, 29, was booked into jail June 23 on suspicion of aggravated false impersonation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.
Michael Allen McClaine, 38, was booked into jail June 23 on a warrant arrest.
Dustin Reily Parsons, 23, was booked into jail June 23 on a warrant arrest.
Kristy Gayle Rhodes, 42, was booked into jail June 24 on a warrant arrest.
Amber Dawn Clemens, 34, was booked into jail June 25 on a warrant arrest.
Jared Lee Reed, 38, was booked into jail June 25 on a warrant arrest.
Devon Alexander Freeman, 22, was booked into jail June 26 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Jennifer Lea Gregg, 32, was booked into jail June 26 on a warrant arrest.
Steven Kyle Hess, 31, was booked into jail June 26 on a warrant arrest.
Mary M. Staum, 57, was booked into jail June 26 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
Haley Lorraine Vonderbruegge, 28, was booked into jail June 26 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant; possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant arrest.
Joseph William Garza, 25, was booked into jail June 27 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Phillip Carl Hoehn, 53, was booked into jail June 28 on suspicion of domestic battery and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Michael Adkins Foy, 31, was booked into jail June 29 on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked, defective tail lamp, and a warrant arrest.
Rylee James Styler, 21, was booked into jail June 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked and distribute marijuana (less than 25 grams).
