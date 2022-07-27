Miami County Sheriff’s Office

BOOKED INTO JAIL
Lauren Renee Vanderbur, 33, was booked into Miami County Jail on July 6 on a warrant arrest.
Anna Marie Anfinson, 56, was booked into jail July 7 on suspicion of driving under the influence, no vehicle liability insurance, operating a vehicle without registration or expired tag and possession of THC.
Richard Adam Courtwright, 37, was booked into jail July 7 on two arrest warrants.
Timothy Wayne Livingston, 57, was booked into jail July 7 on a warrant arrest.
Kevin Lee Stevens, 34, was booked into jail July 7 on two arrest warrants.
Scott Dwayne Watson Sr., 37, was booked into jail July 7 on a warrant arrest.
Thomas Christopher Banning, 36, was booked into jail July 8 on two arrest warrants from Miami County and Franklin County.
Crystal Gayle Boehm, 44, was booked into jail July 8 on two probable cause warrants.
Ky Dennis Boss, 45, was booked into jail July 9 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Brandon Lee Whispell, 34, was booked into jail July 9 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Jave Jose De Jesus, 55, was booked into jail July 10 on a warrant arrest.
Allen Hernandez, 32, was booked into jail July 10 on a warrant arrest from Geary County.
Daniel Aaron Spriestersbach, 34, was booked into jail July 12 on suspicion of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent solicitation of a child under age 14.
Aaron Michael Gillespie, 25, was booked into jail July 12 on suspicion of burglary to a non-dwelling and theft of property or services.
Kayla Jean Offutt, 30, was booked into jail July 12 on a warrant arrest.
Ryann Elaine Booe, 39, was booked into jail July 14 on a warrant arrest.
Esai Moses Trujillo, 24, was booked into jail July 14 on a warrant arrest.
Scott Robert Pettinger, 42, was booked into jail July 15 on a probable cause warrant and duty of governor to arrest person charged who has fled from justice (Osage County, Okla.)
Jimmy Dean King, 66, was booked into jail July 15 on suspicion of identity fraud (x3), possession of stolen property (x4) and forgery (x2).
Hunter Jackson Minden, 19, was booked into jail July 16 on suspicion of driving under the influence, improper stop or turn signal and consumption or sale of liquor by a minor.
Weston Elan Smith, 22, was booked into jail July 16 on a warrant arrest.
David Macharia Gakungi, 47, was booked into jail July 17 on suspicion of driving under the influence and transporting an open container
Sherrilyn Elizabeth Gerdel, 70, was booked into jail July 17 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Michael Allen Spears, 40, was booked into jail July 17 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery.
Armando Segura, 40, was booked into jail July 18 on a probable cause warrant from Wyandotte County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.