Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Rudy Loving, 37, of Paola, was driving a 2014 Nissan Sentra east on Kansas Highway 68 near Old Kansas City Road at 7 a.m. Feb. 8 when it struck a deer. Loving was uninjured.
Dolores Flaherty, 60, of Louisburg, was driving a 2022 four-door vehicle east on West 311th Street near Victory Road at 8 p.m. Feb. 8 when it struck a deer. Flaherty was uninjured.
Trent Lawrence, 22, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2010 four-door Mazda south on Lone Star Road near West 403rd Street at 7:04 a.m. Feb. 9 when it struck a deer. Lawrence was uninjured.
Monica Way, 33, of Paola, was driving a 2015 four-door vehicle on Oak Grove Road near West 287th Street on Feb. 11 when it struck a deer. Way was uninjured.
Joshua Madden, 41, of Lane, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet east on West 379th Street near Pleasant Valley Road at 7:50 a.m. Feb. 11 when it struck a deer. Madden was uninjured.
Leslie Green, 23, of Louisburg, was driving a 2014 Ford Focus south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 311th Street at 6:24 p.m. Feb. 13 when it struck a deer, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway, enter the median and then cross the northbound lanes. Green was uninjured.
Robert Roush, 77, of Louisburg, was driving a 2004 Buick east on Kansas Highway 68 near Turkey Creek Road at 5:30 a.m. Feb. 15 when it hit a deer. Roush was uninjured.
Dewey Conrad, 80, of Clinton, Mo., was driving a 2018 four-door vehicle north on U.S. Highway 69 at 6:40 p.m. Feb. 15 when it struck a deer. Conrad was uninjured.
ACCIDENTS
A 17-year-old Osawatomie boy was driving a 2007 four-door Ford south on U.S. Highway 169 near Kansas Highway 7 at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 2 when he attempted to take a highway off-ramp and lost control of the vehicle on the snow-packed roadway. The vehicle left the road and struck a reflective post. He was uninjured.
Kelton Baker, 26, of Parker, was driving a 2005 Ford Taurus west on West 399th Street near Rockville Road at 9 a.m. Feb. 5 when the Taurus left the roadway, due to slick road conditions, and went down an embankment. Baker was uninjured.
Jack Knauss, 24, of Paola, was driving a 2008 Subaru south on Moonlight Road near West 231st Street at 2:35 a.m. Feb. 6 when he lost control of the vehicle and it entered a ditch before rolling over and landing in a field. Knauss was uninjured.
Jenipher Owiye, 46, of Gardner, was driving a 2007 Honda Accord west on West 223rd Street near Columbia Road at 7 a.m. Feb. 7 when it stopped for a vehicle in the road. She was turning the Honda around to go east on West 223rd Street when it left the roadway, going into a ditch before striking a tree. Owiye was uninjured.
Eva Riojas, 34, of La Cygne, was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima south, in the left lane of U.S. Highway 69 near West 311th Street, and Gary Yarbrough, 73, of Parsons, was driving a 2013 four-door Ford south, in the right lane of U.S. 69, when the two vehicles side-swiped each other at 3:25 p.m. Feb. 8. There were no injuries.
Sontail Berry, 45, of Kansas City, Kan., was driving a 2014 four-door Chrysler east on West 327th Street near Hospital Drive at 6 a.m. Feb. 9 when it left the roadway and struck the south ditch. Berry was transported by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries. Her passenger, Bernard Barnes, 66, of Kennett, Mo., was uninjured.
Kirk Mackenzie, 46, of Kinsley, Kan., was driving a 2021 Kenworth tractor-trailer east on Kansas Highway 68 near Somerset Road at 2:10 p.m. Feb. 10 when it attempted to pass a 2015 four-door Dodge driven by Justin Meyer, 28, of Garden City, and the Kenworth’s trailer struck Meyer’s vehicle as it was merging back into the eastbound lane. There were no injuries.
A 17-year-old Osawatomie boy was driving a 2007 four-door Ford north on Old Kansas City Road at 3:50 p.m. Feb. 10 when it struck the back of a 1996 four-door Chrysler driven by Christle Macek, 44, of Osawatomie, as both vehicles braked to avoid rear-ending an unknown red car that braked hard and made a sharp left turn onto West 335 Street. No injuries were reported in the Macek vehicle. The boy sustained possible injuries and asked to be seen by Emergency Medical Services for evaluation.
Thomas Henry, 54, of Overland Park, was driving a 2011 four-door Chevrolet north on Woodland Road near West 215th Street at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 when he attempted to avoid hitting a deer and the vehicle struck a bridge rail. Henry was uninjured.
Matthew Wakefield, 28, of Spring Hill, was using a 2005 Dodge pickup with an attached tow strap to pull a stuck Gravely mower out of a ravine in the 22000 block of Waverly Road at 1:40 p.m. Feb. 12 at the request of Roger Wakefield, 67, of Spring Hill. Matthew Wakefield said he began to pull the mower free with Roger Wakefield on the mower steering. Matthew Wakefield said the mower got “wobbly” at the top of the ravine and Roger Wakefield got off the mower and made an adjustment and then advised the younger Wakefield to begin pulling the mower again. When he began to pull again, the mower fell into the ravine, causing “serious injuries” to Roger Wakefield, according to a sheriff’s report. Miami County EMS arrived at the scene and began caring for Wakefield, according to the report. His condition was unknown.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Heather Kaye Gleason, 40, was booked into the Miami County Detention Center on Feb. 9 on a warrant arrest.
Maria Lynn Jones, 40, was booked into jail Feb. 9 on a warrant arrest.
David Eric Minden, 48, was booked into jail Feb. 10 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Patricia Jane Hernandez, 46, was booked into jail Feb. 10 on a probable cause warrant.
Alan Richard Macek, 52, was booked into jail Feb. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Raymond James Williams, 32, was booked into jail Feb. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Garrett Michael Stanchfield, 37, was booked into jail Feb. 11 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.
James Gregory Matthiesen, 38, was booked into jail Feb. 11 on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Elizabeth Diana Roberts, 34, was booked into jail Feb. 11 on suspicion of domestic battery, criminal restraint and criminal damage to property.
Charles Lee Buck, 34, was booked into jail Feb. 13 on a probable cause warrant.
James Aaron Ohlmeier, 28, was booked into jail Feb. 13 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated endangering a child.
Tina Michelle Sharp, 41, was booked into jail Feb. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Shawn Michael Ross, 49, was booked into jail Feb. 14 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and possession of marijuana.
Lucas Ryan Powell, 36, was booked into jail Feb. 14 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery.
Christopher M. Lohaus-Fast, 18, was booked into jail Feb. 15 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Tonya Denise Byers, 45, was booked into jail Feb. 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, aggravated endangering of a child, contributing to a child misconduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
