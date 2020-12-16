All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Victor McDow Jr., 49, of Paola, was driving a 2019 Ford pickup north in the 25100 block of Old KC Road at 8 a.m. Oct. 28 when it struck a deer. McDow was not injured.
Sara Rhynerson, 38, of La Cygne, was driving a 2015 Buick south on Jingo road near West 399th Street at 8:35 a.m. Oct. 28 when it struck a deer. Rhynerson was not injured.
Scott Gregory, 47, of Amsterdam, Mo., was driving a 2019 Kia west on Kansas Highway 68 near New Lancaster Road at 5:20 a.m. Nov. 2 when the vehicle struck a deer. Gregory was not injured.
Erick Pennington, 41, of Blue Mound, was driving a 2007 Ford south on Plum Creek Road near West 383rd Street at 11:40 p.m. Nov. 2 when the vehicle struck a deer. Pennington was not injured.
Mildry Bridges, 60, of Kansas City, Kan., was driving a 2008 Toyota north on U.S. Highway 169 near Edgerton Road at 6:35 p.m. Nov. 3 when the vehicle struck a deer. After Bridges pulled the vehicle to the side of the road, it caught on fire. No injuries were reported.
Alison De Jong, 26, of Gardner, was driving a 2015 Jeep north on U.S. 169 near 311th Street at 7:50 a.m. Nov. 4 when the vehicle struck a deer. De Jong was not injured.
Kayla Bauer, 24, of Baldwin City, was driving a 2012 Nissan south on Plum Creek Road near West 407th Street at 7:10 p.m. Nov. 5 when the vehicle struck a deer. Bauer was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Trevor Rogers, 18, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet pickup south on US. 169 near 343rd Street at 6:20 p.m. Oct. 30 when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail, causing it to travel across the highway and strike another guardrail. Rogers was not injured.
Alex Maxwell, 22, of Gardner, was driving a GM four-door vehicle on U.S. Interstate 35 at 12:45 a.m. Oct. 31 when it went off the left side of the highway at West 223rd Street. Maxwell was not injured.
Dana Price, 28, of Independence, Mo., was driving a 2006 Toyota south on Rockville Road at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 4 when the vehicle left the east side of the roadway, struck a culvert and rolled onto its top. Price sustained unknown injuries.
A vehicle driven by an unknown driver was northbound on Somerset Road near West 287th Street at 1:15 p.m. Nov. 5 when the top of the vehicle caught a low-hanging power line belonging to Evergy. No injuries were reported.
Richard Zimmerman, 77, of Louisburg, was driving a 2003 Honda on Kansas Highway 68 near New Lancaster Road at 5:53 p.m. Nov. 6 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail. Zimmerman was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Richard Bradley Dillard, 33, was booked into jail on Nov. 4 for failure to appear.
Dana Alexander Price, 28, was booked into jail on Nov. 4 for duty of driver to report accident with an unattended vehicle/property, first conviction; driving while suspended, first conviction; transporting an open container.
Keenan Mac Tate, 26, was booked into jail on Nov. 5 for violate protection order, abuse order.
Dustin James Clinton, 40, was booked into jail on Nov. 6 for criminal damage to property; misdemeanor.
Travis Dwight Earlywine, 50, was booked into jail on Nov. 6 for driving under influence of alcohol or drugs; misdemeanor.
Jeren Javon Hinton, 34, was booked into jail on Nov. 6 on a warrant arrest.
Derrick Patrick Thoele, 27, was booked into jail on Nov. 6 for failure to appear.
Richard Bradley Dillard, 33, was booked into jail on Nov. 7 for theft of property or services from a building; less than $1,000; interference with law enforcement officer, unknown circumstance; misdemeanor.
Jillian Elizabeth Kratzer, 32, was booked into jail on Nov. 7 for criminal damage to property, misdemeanor; warrant arrest.
Jesse Aaron Clay, 36, was booking into jail on Nov. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Dee Ann Solberg, 66, was booked into jail on Nov. 8 for domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship.
Rachel Lynn Coulter, 37, was booked into jail on Nov. 9 on a warrant arrest.
Richard Bradley Dillard, 33, was booked into jail on Nov. 9 for theft.
Morgan Elizabeth Garvey, 28, was booked into jail on Nov. 9 for arson, unknown circumstance.
Christopher Neal Huggins, 58, was booked into jail on Nov. 9 on a warrant arrest.
Kirk A.I. Keast, 34, was booked into jail on Nov. 9 on a warrant arrest.
Justin Dion Smith, 51, was booked into jail on Nov. 9 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Wayne Smith III, 22, was booked into jail on Nov. 12 on a warrant arrest.
Dwayne Dallas Wilson, 40, was booked into jail on Nov. 12 on a warrant arrest.
Aaron Michael Gillespie, 23, was booked into jail on Nov. 13 for probation violation.
Zachary Michael Johnson, 27, was booked into jail on Nov. 14 for on-site arrest.
Thaniel Jerome Lee Peterson, 27, was booked into jail on Nov. 14 for possession of marijuana; use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Nathaniel Lee Achey, 38, was booked into jail on Nov. 15 for domestic battery; unknown circumstance; warrant arrest.
Eric Daniel Stogsdill, 38, was booked into jail on Nov. 15 for criminal damage to property; misdemeanor.
Jennifer Lea Gregg, 31, was booked into jail on Nov. 16 for on-site arrest.
Matthew Lee Hamel, 40, was booked into jail on Nov. 16 on a warrant arrest.
Richard Bradley Dillard, 33, was booked into jail on Nov. 17 on three warrant arrests.
Tevor Joseph Sammons, 40, was booked into jail on Nov. 17 for ignition interlock device; operate a car without a required device.
Matthew Joseph Nevarez, 29, was booked into jail on Nov. 18 on a warrant arrest.
Teron Christopher Mivell Jones, 25, was booked into jail on Nov. 19 on three warrant arrests.
Michael William Wood, 28, was booked into jail on Nov. 19 on a warrant arrest.
William Joseph Andrews, 31, was booked into jail on Nov. 20 for criminal trespass; unknown circumstance; use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; possession of stolen property, misdemeanor.
Michael Allen Fannan, 21, was booked into jail on Nov. 20 on two counts of aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon.
Brandon James Frye, 32, was booked into jail on Nov. 20 on a warrant arrest.
Joshua Thomas Amerson, 41, was booked into jail on Nov. 21 for driving under influence of alcohol or drugs; unknown severity; interference with law enforcement officer; unknown circumstance; license to be carried and exhibited upon demand; improper driving on laned roadway; duty of driver to report upon damaging unattended vehicle/property; unknown conviction.
Shantell Nicole Myers, 33, was booked into jail on Nov. 21 on a warrant arrest.
Anthony Ty Weymouth , 19, was booked into jail on Nov. 21 for vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance; operate vehicle without registration or with expired tag.
Juan Hernandez, 29, was booked into jail on Nov. 22 for vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance.
Cade Erich Mittelstaedt, 20, was booked into jail on Nov. 22 on a warrant arrest.
Alisha Nicole Moss, 31, was booked into jail on Nov. 22 on warrant arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.