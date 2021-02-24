All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Carson Eilts, 20, of Paola, was driving a 2005 four-door Dodge south on Old KC Road near West 287th Street at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 26 when it struck a deer. Eilts was not injured.
Heath Maycumber, 22, of Hepler, Kan., was driving a 2012 four-door Buick south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 399th Street at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 27 when it struck a deer. Maycumber and his four passengers were not injured.
Randy Cornelius, 62, of La Cygne, was driving a 2014 four-door vehicle east on West 319th Street near Victory Road at 10:06 p.m. Dec. 3 when it struck a large bull that Cornelius could not see due to the reduced visibility in foggy conditions, according to a sheriff’s report. Cornelius was not injured.
Clylene Goodman, 51, of Paola, was driving a 2014 four-door Ford south on U.S. Highway 169 near West 223rd Street at 3:50 p.m. Dec. 6 when it struck a deer. Goodman was not injured.
Cori Norris, 44, of Amsterdam, Mo., was driving a 2018 four-door Nissan west on West 359th Street near Rockville Road at 5:59 a.m. Dec. 7 when it struck a deer. Norris was not injured.
Bryan Tripp, 34, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2019 four-door Dodge west on John Brown Highway near Winchester Road at 7:50 a.m. Dec. 7 when it struck a deer. Tripp was not injured.
Elisabeth Martin, 62, of Louisburg, was driving a 2018 Mercedes south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 223rd Street at 5:28 p.m. Dec. 7 when it struck a deer. The deer rolled up on the hood and shattered the windshield. Martin was checked by Miami County Emergency Medical Services personnel at the scene as a precautionary measure. She did not require transport and left the scene with her husband, according to a sheriff’s report.
James Thomas, 56, of Paola, was driving a 2015 four-door Nissan west on West 271st Street near Waverly Road at 6:10 a.m. Dec. 10 when it struck a deer. Thomas was not injured.
Jacob Redburn, 33, of Paola, was driving a 2018 Dodge Durango south on Pressonville Road near West 287th Street at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11 when it struck a cow. Redburn was not injured.
Nicholas Hosack, 34, of Louisburg, was driving a 2018 Dodge west on Kansas Highway 68 near New Lancaster Road at 6:56 p.m. Dec. 11 when it struck a deer. Hosack was not injured.
Brandon Phillips, 36, of Spring Hill, was driving a 2015 Ford east on West 223rd Street near Columbia Road at 6:48 a.m. Dec. 14 when it struck a deer. Phillips was not injured.
Daniel Banuelos, 32, of Paola, was driving a 2008 Pontiac east on West 327th Street near Moonlight Road at 7:10 a.m. Dec. 15 when it struck a deer. Banuelos was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Colton Wadkins, 24, of Quenemo, was driving a 2020 Ford vehicle on Harmony Road at 11 a.m. Dec. 3 when Wadkins attempted to turn left onto West 343rd Street when the vehicle slid off the road in the snow and struck a mailbox before going into the ditch. Wadkins was not injured.
Dana Shaffer, 40, of Louisburg, was driving a 2015 Dodge pickup west on West 295th Street near New Lancaster Road at 12:01 a.m. Dec. 6 when Shaffer swerved to avoid a deer and struck a guardrail. Shaffer was not injured.
A 17-year-old Bucyrus boy was driving a 2002 Ford pickup south on Metcalf Road near West 247th Street at 11:25 a.m. Dec. 6 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole and fence. The boy was not injured.
Zachary Kirkland, 27, of Garnett, was driving a 1999 GMC Yukon west on West 327th Street near Osawatomie Road at 4:20 a.m. Dec. 7 when it crossed the median and side-swiped an eastbound 2016 four-door Toyota driven by Esther Sommer, 42, of Osawatomie, according to a sheriff’s report. Kirkland and Sommer were not injured.
Andrew Marshall, 42, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2004 four-door vehicle south on Lookout Road near West 311th Street at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8 when the vehicle caught on fire. Marshall was not injured.
Wade Axmann, 47, of Louisburg, was driving a 2011 Suzuki Boulevard motorcycle on Metcalf Road when he attempted to turn left onto West 311th Street at 3:59 p.m. Dec. 9. The motorcycle hit loose gravel causing the motorcycle and driver to lay down and slide on the roadway. Axmann was transported by Miami County Emergency Medical Services ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Raylene Crozier, 55, of Olathe, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu south on U.S. Highway 69 approaching the West 247th Street exit at 5:18 p.m. Dec. 10 when witnesses say her vehicle swerved into the driver’s door of a southbound 2015 four-door Mazda driven by Chad Stidham, 33, of Louisburg, according to a sheriff’s report. Crozier’s vehicle over-corrected and went into the median, rolling side-over-side multiple times before coming to rest on the east shoulder of the northbound lanes, according to the report. Crozier was transported by Miami County Emergency Medical Services ambulance to Overland Park Regional with unknown injuries. Stidham was not injured.
Kevin Wolverton, 52, of Spring Hill, was driving a 2009 Dodge pickup on Victory Road near West 231st Terrace on Dec. 11 when the vehicle went off the road, striking a mailbox and tree stump. Wolverton was not injured.
An unknown vehicle was traveling east on a private drive in the 4100 block of West 375th Street near Mission Belleview Road at 10 p.m. Dec. 11 when it failed to stop at the end of the driveway and struck a fence, causing damage to the fence and an adjacent out building. The vehicle left the scene without the drive reporting the accident. Damage to the fence and building was estimated at $1,000, according to a sheriff’s report.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Ryan Michelle Crossland, 39, was booked into jail Dec. 21 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Bobby Lee Jones, 26, was booked into jail Dec. 22 on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement officer; possession of stimulant; use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; driving while suspended; warrant arrest.
Robert Allan Trinkle, 23, was booked into jail Dec. 22 on a warrant arrest.
Jeffrey Michael Dietzler, 33, was booked into jail Dec. 24 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; driving while suspended.
Christopher Ray Gilpatrick, 27, was booked into jail Dec. 24 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Kristy Gayle Rhodes, 41, was booked into jail Dec. 24 on suspicion of criminal trespass; remain in defiance of order by owner; interference with a law enforcement officer.
Benjamin Wayne Wurtz, 42, was booked into jail Dec. 24 on suspicion of possession of depressant; possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant; possession of marijuana; use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; interference with a law enforcement officer; driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked; vehicle liability insurance.
Brandon James Frye, 32, was booked into jail Dec. 25 on suspicion of domestic battery; knowingly cause physical contact with family member or dating relationship.
Daniel Lee Long, 35, was booked into jail Dec. 26 on a warrant arrest.
Ronald Dwight Miller, 85, was booked into jail Dec. 26 on suspicion of criminal trespass; remain in defiance of order by owner.
Jared Richard Cadena, 34, was booked into jail Dec. 27 on suspicion of domestic battery; rude physical contact with family member or dating relationship.
Jonathan Taylor Fraser, 33, was booked into jail Dec. 27 on a warrant arrest.
Erica Maria Sharp, 37, was booked into jail Dec. 27 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Shaunte Alexandra Robinson, 24, was booked into jail Dec. 28 on suspicion of criminal carry of weapons; bludgeon/sandclub/knuckles/throw star; possession of marijuana; use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; operate vehicle without registration or with expired tag.
Veronica Danielle Foltz, 33, was booked into jail Dec. 29 on suspicion of aggravated endangering a child; reckless situation to child under 18; possession of marijuana.
Alan Richard Macek, 51, was booked into jail Dec. 29 on a warrant arrest.
Dustin Reily Parsons, 23, was booked into jail Dec. 29 on a warrant arrest.
Rebecca Morgan Ritchie, 21, was booked into jail Dec. 29 on a warrant arrest.
Derek Arthur Clinton, 42, was booked into jail Dec. 30 on a warrant arrest.
Wayne Scott Sphar, 56, was booked into jail Dec. 31 on a warrant arrest.
Why is this information about things that happened 2 months ago or more just now being published? Why the lag? It has gotten worse & worse all year long. Its not like this requires creative storytelling. Its facts. Why is it taking so long for this to be updated?
