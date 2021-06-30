All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Joshua Elliott, 41, of Garnett, was driving a 2015 four-door Chevrolet west on West 327th Street near Crescent Hill Road at 6:20 a.m. June 9 when it struck a deer. Elliott was not injured.
Braydden Brooks, 18, of Osawatomie, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet pickup southwest on West 371st Street near Sunshine Road at 12:34 a.m. June 12 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. Brooks was not injured.
Heather Scott, 33, of St. Joseph, Mo., was driving a 2021 Kia north on U.S. Highway 69 near 311th Street at 1:04 a.m. June 12 when it struck a raccoon that ran onto the roadway. Scott was not injured.
Joseph Zoucha, 28, of Paola, was driving a 2009 Hyundai east on 287th Street near Osawatomie Road at 6:55 p.m. June 14 when a deer ran onto the road and struck the side of the vehicle. Zoucha was not injured.
Wesley Fossett, 21, of Paola, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup west on West 287th Street near Bethel Church Road at 10:15 a.m. June 15 when it struck a turkey buzzard. Fossett was not injured.
Janeen Kromer, 61, of Ottawa, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet pickup north on Old Kansas City Road near West 287th Street at 12:08 a.m. June 16 when it struck a deer. Kromer was not injured.
Evangeline Fontelroy, 60, of Parsons, was driving a 2019 Ford pickup south on U.S. Highway 169 near West 379th Street at 9:10 p.m. June 18 when it struck a deer. Fontelroy was not injured.
Cody Jarvis, 21, of Olathe, a 2013 Ford Escape east on West 359th Street near Spring Valley Road at 9:20 p.m. June 19 when it struck a deer. Jarvis was not injured.
Mitzie Hayes, 36, of Pleasanton, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala south on U.S. Highway 69 near Kansas Highway 68 at 11:40 p.m. June 19 when it struck a deer. Hayes was not injured.
Donald Hermann, 84, of Paola, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado east on West 311th Street near Victory Road at 9:30 p.m. June 21 when it struck a deer. Hermann was not injured.
Mohammad Ghannam, 46, of Louisburg, was driving a 2017 four-door Honda west on Kansas Highway 68 near Coldwater Road at 9:57 p.m. June 22 when it struck a deer. Ghannam was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Brenden Kiekel, 40, of Spring Hill, was driving a 2010 Ford vehicle west on West 251st Street at 6:30 p.m. May 30 when it failed to negotiate the T-intersection at Hospital Drive. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled onto its side in a drainage ditch. Kiekel was not injured.
Angela Miller, 46, of Pleasanton, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban west on 223rd Street near the intersection of Metcalf Road at 7:43 p.m. June 5 when it struck the back a 2017 four-door Ford driven by Haubein Aiden, 29, of Overland Park. No injuries were reported.
Brett Todd, 31, of Pleasanton, was driving a 2021 two-door Chevrolet north on U.S. Highway 69 one mile south of the interchange with Kansas Highway 68 at 4:54 p.m. June 9 when it struck a tire in the roadway. Todd was not injured.
A 16-year-old Paola boy was driving a 2021 Honda UTV south on Lookout Road near 311th Street at 12:10 p.m. June 11 when the boy lost control of the UTV and it rolled over. The boy received medical attention at the scene from Miami County Emergency Medical Services and later was transported to Overland Park Regional for additional treatment. A 15-year-old Paola boy who was a passenger on the UTV was not injured.
John Pettyjohn, 43, of Freeman, Mo., was driving a 2020 four-door Chevrolet west on Kansas Highway 68 near Mission Belleview Road at 6:58 a.m. June 14 when an unknown eastbound black Ford pickup crossed the center line and struck the driver’s mirror of his Chevrolet. Pettyjohn was not injured.
Sharon Reed, 62, of Raytown, Mo., was driving a 2013 four-door Ford west on West 223rd Street near Yankee Bit Lane at 10:03 p.m. June 14 when the vehicle lost a tire that rolled into the eastbound lane and was struck by an eastbound 2010 four-door Hyundai driven by Kristin Williams, 18, of Spring Hill. No injuries were reported at the scene, and Williams was able to drive her vehicle home. Reed was transported by Miami Count Emergency Medical Services to Miami County Medical Center for further evaluation.
An abandon 2015 Ford Taurus was discovered in a field about 300 feet from West 359th Street at 7:46 a.m. June 22. A sheriff’s office investigation indicated the vehicle was traveling west on West 359th Street near Somerset Road when it left the roadway and struck a fence before coming to rest in the field. The vehicle appeared to be heavily damaged, according to a sheriff’s report. The driver is unknown.
Leah Mailand, 18, of Paola, was driving east on West 287th Street in a 2011 Ford pickup pulling a horse trailer at 8:30 p.m. June 22 when the vehicle stopped to make a left turn onto Plum Creek Road and the horse trailer was struck from behind by a 1997 Dodge pickup driven by Clinton Eggleston, 63, of Paola. No one was injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Jacqulyn Denise Johnson, 50, was booked into Miami County Jail on June 4 on a probable cause warrant.
Meghan Lynn Buche, 30, was booked into jail June 5 on two arrest warrants.
Christopher Estell Cutshaw, 25, was booked into jail June 6 on suspicion of criminal damage to property, domestic battery, and possession of a hallucinogenic drug.
Jared Anthony Brown, 25, was booked into jail June 6 on a warrant arrest.
Tiffany Morgan Hay McMillin, 24, was booked into jail June 6 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Jennifer Rose Olsen, 44, was booked into jail June 6 on suspicion of driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, display plate not assigned, and transporting an open container.
Rachel Lynn Coulter, 38, was booked into jail June 7 on two arrest warrants.
Thomas Christopher Banning, 35, was booked into jail June 8 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Jason Dean Long, 45, was booked into jail June 8 on suspicion of making a criminal threat.
Amanda Lorraine Robinson, 27, was booked into jail June 8 on two arrest warrants.
Kaylee Paige Drury, 19, was booked into jail June 9 on suspicion of theft of property/services, contributing to a child’s misconduct or deprivation, and possession of marijuana.
Sarah Anne Spears, 34, was booked into jail June 9 on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Eric Douglas Carroll, 32, was booked into jail June 10 on a warrant arrest.
Shawn Tyler Grew, 21, was booked into jail June 10 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal use of weapons.
Michael Allen Murphy, 27, was booked into jail June 10 on a warrant arrest.
Thomas Lee Vick, 31, was booked into jail June 10 on suspicion of transporting an open container.
Dallas Dwayne Wilson, 40, was booked into jail June 10 on a warrant arrest.
Guillermo Ivan Dominguez, 34, was booked into jail June 11 on a warrant arrest.
Lowell Wayne Grosskreutz, 53, was booked into jail June 11 on a warrant arrest.
Elizabeth Louise Miller, 45, was booked into jail June 11 on a warrant arrest.
Emma Jean Nicole Trunnell, 33, was booked into jail June 11 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Todd Williams, 32, was booked into jail June 11 on a warrant arrest.
Nickolas Ryan Buckner, 34, was booked into jail June 13 on a warrant arrest.
Darwin Josue Leiva-Varwais, 18, was booked into jail June 13 on suspicion of driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Robert Travis Treese, 35, was booked into jail June 13 on suspicion of violating a protection order and on a warrant arrest.
Kevin Lee Earls, 48, was booked into jail June 14 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Destiny Lanae Rudder, 23, was booked into jail June 14 on a warrant arrest.
Zachary Michael Johnson, 27, was booked into jail June 15 on a warrant arrest.
Keagun Dale Wagner, 22, was booked into jail June 15 on a warrant arrest.
Alan Richard Macek, 51, was booked into jail June 16 on a warrant arrest.
Larry Dean Owens, 64, was booked into jail June 16 on a warrant arrest.
Jeremy Lee Hinkle, 41, was booked into jail June 17 on a warrant arrest.
Scott Louis Smith, 69, was booked into jail June 18, on three arrest warrants.
Dylan Kaleb McDaniel, 31, was booked into jail June 19 on a warrant arrest.
Brenden Alexander Utley, 28, was booked into jail June 19 on two probable cause warrants from Missouri.
Marilyn Jean Brown, 73, was booked into jail June 21 on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Damien Ashley Huston, 39, was booked into jail June 21 for failure to appear.
Katilyn Elizabeth Crider, 29, was booked into jail June 23 on suspicion of aggravated false impersonation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.
Michael Allen McClaine, 38, was booked into jail June 23 on a warrant arrest.
Dustin Reily Parsons, 23, was booked into jail June 23 on a warrant arrest.
