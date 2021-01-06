Miami County Sheriff’s Office

BOOKED INTO JAIL
Aaron Michael Gillespie, 23, was booked into jail on Nov. 13 for probation violation.
Zachary Michael Johnson, 27, was booked into jail on Nov. 14 for on-site arrest.
Thaniel Jerome Lee Peterson, 27, was booked into jail on Nov. 14 for possession of marijuana; use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Nathaniel Lee Achey, 38, was booked into jail on Nov. 15 for domestic battery; unknown circumstance; warrant arrest.
Eric Daniel Stogsdill, 38, was booked into jail on Nov. 15 for criminal damage to property; misdemeanor.
Jennifer Lea Gregg, 31, was booked into jail on Nov. 16 for on-site arrest.
Matthew Lee Hamel, 40, was booked into jail on Nov. 16 on a warrant arrest.
Richard Bradley Dillard, 33, was booked into jail on Nov. 17 on three warrant arrests.
Tevor Joseph Sammons, 40, was booked into jail on Nov. 17 for ignition interlock device; operate a car without a required device.
Matthew Joseph Nevarez, 29, was booked into jail on Nov. 18 on a warrant arrest.
Teron Christopher Mivell Jones, 25, was booked into jail on Nov. 19 on three warrant arrests.
Michael William Wood, 28, was booked into jail on Nov. 19 on a warrant arrest.
William Joseph Andrews, 31, was booked into jail on Nov. 20 for criminal trespass; unknown circumstance; use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; possession of stolen property, misdemeanor.
Michael Allen Fannan, 21, was booked into jail on Nov. 20 on two counts of aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon.
Brandon James Frye, 32, was booked into jail on Nov. 20 on a warrant arrest.
Joshua Thomas Amerson, 41, was booked into jail on Nov. 21 for driving under influence of alcohol or drugs; unknown severity; interference with law enforcement officer; unknown circumstance; license to be carried and exhibited upon demand; improper driving on laned roadway; duty of driver to report upon damaging unattended vehicle/property; unknown conviction.
Shantell Nicole Myers, 33, was booked into jail on Nov. 21 on a warrant arrest.
Anthony TY Weymouth , 19, was booked into jail on Nov. 21 for vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance; operate vehicle without registration or with expired tag.
Juan Hernandez, 29, was booked into jail on Nov. 22 for vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance.
Cade Erich Mittelstaedt , 20, was booked into jail on Nov. 22 on a warrant arrest.
Alisha Nicole Moss, 31, was booked into jail on Nov. 22 on warrant arrest.
Josiah Dave Fortner, 26, was booked into jail on Nov. 23 for two counts of aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon; and one count of battery.
Michael Stephen Hill Jr., 32, was booked into jail on Nov. 24 for criminal damage to property; value unknown.
Karissa Eleanor Kehl, 47, was booked into jail on Nov. 24 on a warrant arrest.
David Wayne Brewer, 56, was booked into jail on Nov. 25 for possession of a controlled substance; unknown substance.
Damion Laurites Gillespie, 39, was booked into jail on Nov. 25 for driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked; misdemeanor; unknown circumstance; vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance.
Zachary Lane Jacobs, 20, was booked into jail on Nov. 25 on a warrant arrest.
Noah Kolhath Jacobs, 22, was booked into jail on Nov. 25 on a warrant arrest.
Keagun Dale Wagner, 21, was booked into jail on Nov. 25 for possession of stolen property; value $1,500 to $25,000; flee or attempt to elude; five or more moving violations; basic rule governing speed of vehicles; interference with law enforcement officer; unknown circumstance; misdemeanor.
Ronald Charles Stanley, 60, was booked into jail on Nov. 26 for driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; second conviction; competent evidence of blood/breath .08+.
Yaron Joseph Amram, 53, was booked into jail on Nov. 26 for possession of marijuana; vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance; transporting an open container; use or possess with intent to use simulated controlled substance.
Shannon Suzanne Bishop, 40, was booked into jail on Nov. 26 for driving under the influence of drug or combination of drugs; first conviction.
William Henry Hinkle III, 44, was booked into jail on Nov. 26 for assault.
William Ray Cook, 43, was booked into jail on Nov. 27 on a warrant arrest.
Nicole Adelle Huston, 38, was booked into jail on Nov. 27 on an on-site arrest.
Kenneth Randy New, 59, was booked into jail on Nov. 27 for violation of protection order; unknown circumstance.
Nathaniel Conrad Gross, 38, was booked into jail on Nov. 28 for probable cause of warrant in state or other jurisdiction; driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked; vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance; improper registration of vehicle; improper driving on laned roadway.
Reginald Dewayne Smith, 31, was booked into jail on Nov. 28 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Scott Hays, 47, was booked into jail on Nov. 29 on a warrant arrest.
Joy Lynn Reavis, 54, was booked into jail on Nov. 29 for domestic battery; rude physical contact with family member or dating relationship.
John William Hilton Jr., 44, was booked into jail on Nov. 30 on a warrant arrest.
