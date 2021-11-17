All drivers and their Passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Dylan Stiffler, 36, of Linn Valley, was driving a 2013 four-door Volkswagen north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 359th Street at 9:45 p.m. Oct. 24 when it struck a raccoon in the roadway. Stiffler was not injured.
Gina Witherspoon, 42, of Garnett, was driving a 2013 four-door Chevrolet north on U.S. 169 Highway near West 327th Street at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 27 when it struck a deer in the roadway. Witherspoon was not injured.
A 17-year-old Paola boy was driving a 2006 four-door Buick east on West 255th Street near Somerset Road at 6:55 p.m. Oct. 29 when it struck a deer. The boy complained of minor pain and was to be transported to an area hospital at a later time by a parent, according to the sheriff’s report.
Lillie Straley, 18, of Paola, was driving a 2015 four-door Chevrolet east on West 311th Street near Oak Grove Road at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 when it struck a deer. Straley was not injured.
Rosalna Barrera, 40, of Kansas City, Kan., was driving a 2002 four-door Chevrolet south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 223rd Street at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 31 when it struck a deer. Barrera was not injured.
Kimberly McKeehan, 28, of Garnett, was driving a 2008 Honda Odyssey south on U.S. Highway 169 near Crescent Hill Road at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 when it struck a deer. McKeehan was not injured.
Bridgett Smith, 53, of Paola, was driving a 2020 four-door Kia east on Kansas Highway 68 near Fairlane Drive at 7:45 a.m. Nov. 1 when it struck a deer in the roadway. Smith was not injured.
Kelsey Cook, 31, of Louisburg, was driving a 2017 four-door Kia west on Kansas Highway 68 near Beaver Creek Road at 6 a.m. Nov. 2 when it struck a deer. Cook was not injured.
Linda Burnett, 65, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2008 Dodge pickup west on 343rd Street near U.S. Highway 169 at 7:25 a.m. Nov. 2 when it struck a deer. Burnett was not injured.
George Naylor, 51, of Pleasanton, was driving a 2020 Kia east on West 311th Street near Beaver Creek Road at 6:50 p.m. Nov. 2 when it struck a deer. Naylor and his two passengers were not injured.
Kerri Savage, 31, of Raymore, Mo., was driving a 2004 four-door Ford east on West 247th Street near State Line Road at 3 a.m. Nov. 4 when it struck a cow in the road. Savage was not injured.
Christopher Sellers, 34, of Kansas City, Mo., was driving a 2018 four-door Mazda north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 247th Street at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 4 when it struck a deer crossing the roadway. Sellers was not injured.
Rebecca Burns, 42, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2017 four-door vehicle north on Hedge Lane near West 407th Street at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 4 when it struck a deer. Burns and her passenger were not injured.
Brandon Knight, 24, of Spring Hill, was driving a 2010 Ford west on West 223rd Street near Ridgeview Road at 5:58 p.m. Nov. 5 when it struck a deer. Knight was not injured.
Tammy Heimsness, 58, of Ottawa, was driving a 2015 Jeep Wrangler south on Hedge Lane near West 287th Street at 6:12 a.m. Nov. 6 when it struck a deer in the roadway. She was not injured.
Ryan Geiler, 21, of Iola, was driving a 2010 four-door Chevrolet west on Kansas Highway 68 near Woodland Road at 6:57 p.m. Nov. 6 when is struck a deer. Geiler and his passengers were not injured.
Robert McLeod, 47, of Garnett, was driving a 2001 four-door Honda south on U.S. Highway 169 near Kansas Highway 68 at 6:45 a.m. Nov. 7 when it struck a deer. McLeod was not injured.
Stephanie Thacker, 38, of Garnett, was driving a 2012 four-door Toyota Camry south on U.S. 169 Highway near West 387th Street at 5:50 p.m. Nov. 8 when it struck a deer crossing the roadway. Thacker was not injured.
Jeremy Fanning, 42, of Olathe, was driving a 2015 four-door Volkswagen north on U.S. Highway 169 near Plum Creek Road at 4 a.m. Nov. 9 when it struck a deer crossing the roadway. Fanning was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
A 16-year-old Louisburg boy was backing a 2007 Ford F-150 out of a parking spot on West 247th Street near Highland Drive at 9 p.m. Oct. 8 when it struck an unoccupied 2009 Subaru. The boy was not injured.
Robert Barron, 55, of Pleasanton, was driving a 2003 Ford west on West 343rd Street near Hospital Drive at 6:20 p.m. Oct. 27 when it slid off the wet road and hit a fence and a culvert before striking a ditch. Barron was not injured.
Melva Wakefield, 64, of Spring Hill was driving a 2012 four-door Toyota on West 223rd Street near Waverly Road at 2 p.m. Oct. 28 when it hydroplaned while she was making a right turn on a curve and the vehicle went into the ditch. Wakefield was not injured.
Catherine Heffernon was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe south of Metcalf Road near West State Park Road at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 28 when it stuck a dirt mound at the end of the road which prevents vehicles from driving into Middle Creek Lake. Heffernon was not injured.
Blake Madden, 45, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado south on Pressonville Road near West 311th Street at 9:39 p.m. Oct. 28 when it left the right side of the road and struck a road sign before coming to rest against a culvert. Madden was not injured.
Mark Horne, 54, of Spring Hill, was driving a 2002 Ford XPL near the Antioch Boat Ramp at Hillsdale Lake when he drove the vehicle into the lake sometime after midnight on Oct. 31. Deputies responded to a 3:13 a.m. call of a person swimming about 30 yards away from shore and upon arrival retrieved Horne from the water. He was not injured. The vehicle was later located in the lake approximately 20 feet from the shore.
Katelyn Morin, 26, of Paola, was driving a 2008 four-door Chevrolet south on Old Kansas City Road at 3 a.m. Oct. 31 when the vehicle struck the a raise median at Old Kansas City Road and West 327th Street and then struck a road sign, and a stop sign before going off the right side of the roadway and striking a fence. Morin appeared to have suffered minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s report.
A 15-year-old Louisburg girl was driving a 2002 Toyota RAV4 south on Metcalf Road at 7:08 p.m. Oct. 31 when she attempted to make a right turn on to West 232 Street and the vehicle went off the roadway and struck a street sign. The girl, who was learning how to drive, and her 47-year-old passenger were not injured, according to the sheriff’s report.
Arianna Mock, 26, of Eureka, Kan., was driving a 2011 Jeep at 1:55 a.m. Nov. 2 when she became lost and drove into Hillsdale Lake at the Antioch Boat Ramp. The Jeep was completely submerged. Mock and her 28-year-old passenger were able to exit the vehicle and swim to shore. They were not injured.
Matthew Smith, 29, of Linn Valley, was driving a 2014 four-door Chevrolet at 6:17 a.m. Nov. 2 when it entered U.S. Highway 69 from West 399th Street and struck an unoccupied vehicle that had been abandoned at the end of the northbound entrance lane. Smith was not injured.
Taylor Robinson, 21, of Mound City, was driving a 2005 four-door Nissan east on Kansas Highway 7 near Lookout Road at 4:55 p.m. Nov. 5 when she struck the back of a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by Justin Jones, 19, of Paola, who was stopped, waiting for oncoming traffic to pass so he could turn into a driveway. Robinson, who sustained possible leg and shoulder injuries, was examined and released from the scene by Miami County Emergency Medical Services. Jones suffered a minor injury and was transported by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center for treatment. Jones’ 18- and 22-year-old passengers were not injured. They reported Jones had activated his turn signal.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Shawn Michael Harper, 35, was booked into Miami County Jail on Oct. 29 on suspicion of distributing opiates, opium, narcotics or stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated endangering a child.
Christopher Michael Johnston, 27, was booked into jail Oct. 29 on suspicion of possession of a stimulant, distribute marijuana, possession of hallucinogenic drug (x2) possession of drug paraphernalia, distribute controlled substance and aggravated endangering a child.
Blake Andrew Madden, 45, was booked into jail Oct. 29 on suspicion of duty of driver to report upon damaging unattended vehicle/property, no vehicle liability insurance, transporting an open container and driving under the influence.
Edward Lee Marmon, 35, was booked into jail Oct. 29 on suspicion of theft and a warrant arrest.
Wendy Jo McCoy, 39, was booked into jail on Oct. 29 on suspicion of distribute opiates, opium, narcotics or stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated endangering a child.
Christian Robert Orr, 48, was booked into jail Oct. 29 on suspicion of possession of stimulant, distribute hallucinogenic or marijuana,, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated endangering a child.
Patrick Joseph Burns, 28, was booked into jail Oct. 30 on a probable cause warrant.
Katelynn Ray Morin, 26, was booked into jail Oct. 31 on suspicion of duty of driver to report accident with an unattended vehicle/property and a warrant arrest.
David Lynn Roberts, 63, was booked into jail Oct. 31 on a warrant arrest.
Joseph J. Oxley, 30, was booked into jail Nov. 1 on a warrant arrest.
Robert Lowell Lawrence Ward, 42, was booked into jail Nov. 1 on a warrant arrest.
Tricia Louise Yeager, 32, was booked into jail Nov. 2 for failure to appear.
Kristopher Shane Thomey, 44, was booked into jail Nov. 4 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery.
Bryce Ashton Briggs, 28, was booked into jail Nov. 4 on suspicion of violating offender registration act.
Justin Lynn Dryden, 32, was booked into jail Nov. 4 on suspicion of criminal trespass and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Gary E. Anthony Goodrich, 50, was booked into jail Nov. 4 on a probable cause warrant.
Selena Lynn White, 42, was booked into jail Nov. 5 on a warrant arrest.
Austin Duane Law, 21, was booked into jail Nov. 7 on suspicion of assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without registration or expired tag and interference with a law enforcement officer.
James E. Burnett Jr., 48, was booked into jail Nov. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Dale Eller, 28, was booked into jail Nov. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Austin Bailey Quick, 25, was booked into jail Nov. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Whitney Jean Welch, 32, was booked into jail Nov. 8 on suspicion of driving under the influence and transporting an open container.
Michael Ray Kirkland, 36, was booked into jail Nov. 9 on suspicion of flee or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving.
