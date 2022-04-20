Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Sharon Lawrence, 49, of Lane was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro west on John Brown Highway near Pressonville Road at 9:05 p.m. March 28 when it struck a deer. Lawrence and her passenger were not injured.
Tyler Mahoney, 30, of Clinton, Mo. was driving a 2015 four-door Honda west on Kansas Highway 68 near Fairlane Drive at 6:08 a.m. March 31 when it struck a deer. Mahoney was not injured.
Hannah Hasselquist, 33, of Paola was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 5:35 a.m. April 3 when it struck a deer. Hasselquist was not injured.
David Gromling, 56, of Paola was driving a 2018 four-door Ford east on West 223rd Street near Mission Road at 6:11 a.m. April 10 when it struck a deer. Gromling was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Joshua Cooper, 36, of Fontana was driving a 1993 Ford F-150 pickup west on West 311th Street near Baptiste Drive at 12:10 p.m. March 29 when the vehicle suffered a mechanical issue, causing a loss of steering. The vehicle entered a ditch and then struck the entrance to a cemetery, went airborne, struck a tree and landed on its side. As a precaution, Cooper was checked by Miami County Emergency Medical Services personnel and then released at the scene.
Darby Curtis, 60, of Paola was stopped at a stop sign at the end of a U.S. Highway 169 off-ramp, waiting to turn on to Kansas Highway 68 at 5:50 p.m. March 29 when his 1999 Chevrolet pickup was struck from behind by a 2006 Toyota RAV driven by Jamey Anderson, 19, of Paola. No injuries were reported.
Derek Sawyer, 21, of Paola was driving a 2011 four-door Ford west on West 319th Street at 4 p.m. April 3 when he turned on to Lone Star Road but cut it too short and struck a 2009 Ford pickup driven by Noel Ortiz, 20, of Paola that was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection. No injuries were reported.
Dennis Combs, 64, of Yoder, Kan. was driving a 1999 Ford pickup, with attached trailer, east on Kansas Highway 68 near Hedge Lane at 1:39 a.m. April 4 when he failed to see the K-68 roundabout because of foggy conditions. The pickup traveled through the roundabout, striking a pole before coming to rest in the ditch. The trailer became unattached during the crash. Combs received a cut on the chin and was transported by Miami County Emergency Medical Services personnel to the Miami County Medical Center for treatment.
Taylor Bain, 26, of Louisburg was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 383rd Street at 5 p.m. April 6 when the tread on the right rear tire separated and wrapped around the wheel and axle, causing the pickup to veer across the road where it struck a guardrail and rolled on its side. Bain and his passenger were not injured.
Brandon Hart, 39, of Paola was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup west on John Brown Highway near Bethel Church Road at 1:10 a.m. April 7 when it left the roadway and collided with several trees, according to a sheriff’s report. Hart left scene and could not be located at the time of the accident, according to the report. Hart was contacted the next day by the sheriff’s office and stated he thinks he feel asleep while driving and, after the crash, thought he was close enough to home that we would walk, according to the sheriff’s office. Hart said he was not injured in the crash, according to the report.
Eric Holberg, 47, Princeton, was driving a 2019 Dodge pickup east on Kansas Highway 68 near Flint Road at 7 a.m. April 4 when he stopped on the shoulder of the highway. Holberg then started to make a U-turn and his pickup struck an eastbound 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by Terry Gwin, 42, of Louisburg. Holberg was not injured. Gwin and his passenger, Samantha Gwin, 42, also were uninjured.
A 17-year-old Wellsville girl was driving a 2019 Jeep Wrangler east on West 247th Street at 6 p.m. April 10 when an oncoming, unknown vehicle entered her lane of traffic, causing the Jeep to leave the roadway. The girl was not injured. A rock from the roadway cracked the Jeep’s windshield during the incident.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Cassidy Wayne Buckley, 40, was booked into the Miami County Adult Detention Center on March 30 on a probation violation.
Ryann Elaine Booe, 39, was booked into jail March 31 on two arrest warrants.
Scott Sinclair Nickel, 41, was booked into jail March 31 on a warrant arrest.
Kayla Jean Offutt, 30, was booked into jail March 31 on a warrant arrest.
Cameron Lee Walker, 33, was booked into jail April 1 on a warrant arrest.
Jacqulyn Denise Johnson, 51, was booked into jail April 2 on a warrant arrest.
Dustin Allen Ohlmeier, 27, was booked into jail April 2 on a warrant arrest.
Jacob Sherman Andersen, 21, was booked into jail April 2 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, distribute marijuana under 25 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container, maximum speed limits and no drug tax stamp.
Carla Rose Brock, 38, was booked into jail April 3 on suspicion of driving under the influence, interference with a law enforcement officer and illegally parked.
Danny Duane Cowell Jr., 49, was booked into jail April 3 on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving while suspended, no vehicle liability insurance, transporting an open container and operating a vehicle without registration or expired tag.
John Jon Forney, 55, was booked into jail April 3 on suspicion of domestic battery and possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant.
Bryce Jalen Turner, 26, was booked into jail April 3 on suspicion of possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container.
Jacqualine Mary Wilson, 59, was booked into jail April 3 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant.
Andrew Joseph Yeager, 36, was booked into jail April 3 on a warrant arrest.
Adam Lee Nunn, 29, was booked into jail April 4 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery.
Dustin James McMillin, 34, was booked into jail April 4 on a probable cause warrant.
Missey Runte, 48, was booked into jail April 6 on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
Bret Michael Jennings, 28, was booked into jail April 7 on a warrant arrest.
Verle Anthony Welle, 52, was booked into jail April 7 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Faith Naomi Tracy, 22, was booked into jail April 8 on suspicion of possession of opiate,opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Justin Lynn Dryden, 39, was booked into jail April 8 on a warrant arrest.
Sergey Kuntorovskiy, 38, was booked into jail April 8 on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked and transporting an open container.
Jimmie W. Sledd, 57, was booked into jail April 8 on a probable cause warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.