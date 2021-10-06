Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Sydney Lestourgeon, 24, of Paola, was driving a 2012 four-door Nissan south on Crescent Hill Road near West 327th Street at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 21 when it struck a deer that ran onto the roadway. Lestourgeon was not injured.
Orval Miller, 76, of Paola, was driving a 2015 four-door Ford south on U.S. Highway 169 near West 223rd Street at 7:40 p.m. Sept. 22 when it struck a deer. Miller and his passenger were not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Samantha Lea Moise, 21, was booked into Miami County Jail on Sept. 22 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Dallas Dwayne Wilson, 40, was booked into jail Sept. 22 on a warrant arrest.
Devin Blade Mackey, 21, was booked into jail Sept. 23 on a warrant arrest.
Mary Margaret Staum, 57, was booked into jail Sept. 23 on a warrant arrest.
Rodney Jay Wright, 53, was booked into jail Sept. 24 on a warrant arrest.
Kaden Guthrie Morse, 18, was booked into jail Sept. 24 on suspicion of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and basic rule governing speed of vehicles.
Kenneth Randy New, 60, was booked into jail Sept. 24 on suspicion of criminal trespass; remain in defiance of order by owner.
Mason Lee Offutt, 28, was booked into jail Sept. 24 on a warrant arrest.
Steven Craig Padgett, 55, was booked into jail Sept. 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, driving while license was cancelled/suspended/revoked, and operating a vehicle without registration or with expired tag.
Christopher Estell Cutshaw, 25, was booked into jail Sept. 25 on two arrest warrants.
Connor Trent Richards, 18, was booked into jail Sept. 26 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery.
Joshua Thomas Amerson, 42, was booked into jail Sept. 28 on a warrant arrest.Joanna Lynn Laughlin, 49, was booked into jail Sept. 28 on suspicion of driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Chandler James Nelson, 27, was booked into jail Sept. 28 on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement officer.
