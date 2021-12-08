Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
ACCIDENTS
Weston Smith, 21, of Osawatomie was fleeing from law enforcement in a 1994 two-door Pontiac on Harmony Road near West 327th Street at 8:05 a.m. Nov. 17 when the Pontiac left the roadway and struck a tree, according to a sheriff’s report. Smith was not injured.
Christopher Perrilli, 36, of Overland Park, was driving a 2004 Ford Explore south on Metcalf Road near West 335th Street at 10 p.m. Nov. 19 when it struck a berm at the end of Metcalf Road. Perrilli was transported to Miami County Medical Center for treatment of possible injuries.
An unknown vehicle was traveling south on U.S. Highway 69 near Kansas Highway 68 at 6:03 p.m. Nov. 22 when it started to change lanes and struck a southbound 2016 Ford Mustang driven by Dakota Johnson, 20, of Kansas City, Mo., and then left the scene. Johnson was not injured. The vehicle that fled from the accident was described as a white Ford Fusion with black wheels and tinted windows. The driver was described as a white male with brown or black hair, according to a sheriff’s report.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Weston Elan Smith, 21, was booked into Miami County Jail on Nov. 17 on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, aggravated burglary, interference with a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property, duty of driver to report upon damaging unattended vehicle/property and an arrest warrant.
Timothy Eugene Barnes, 50, was booked into jail Nov. 17 on suspicion of domestic battery and assault.
Jakob Alan Billingsley, 33, was booked into jail Nov. 18 on a probable cause warrant.
Javon Latrell Morgan-Duncan, 30, was booked into jail Nov. 19 on a warrant arrest.
Stephen Michael Moylan, 42, was booked into jail Nov. 20 on suspicion of domestic battery, inference with a law enforcement officer, assault of a law enforcement officer and criminal damage to property.
Christopher Sean Perrilli, 36, was booked into jail Nov. 20 on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving while license was cancelled/suspended/revoked and operating a vehicle without registration or with expired tag.
David Earl Rhoades, 52, was booked into jail Nov. 20 on suspicion of driving while license was cancelled/suspended/revoked and failure to dim headlights.
Ashley Nicole Smith, 31, was booked into jail Nov. 20 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Jacob Augustus Thompson, 30, was booked into jail Nov. 20 on a warrant arrest.
Raymond James Williams, 31, was booked into jail Nov. 22 on a warrant arrest.
Alexandria J. Giles, 36, was booked into jail Nov. 23 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
William Joseph Andrews, 32, was booked into jail Nov. 23 on six arrest warrants.
Brian Lamar Simmons, 26, was booked into jail Nov. 23 on suspicion of driving while license was cancelled/suspended/revoked, operating a vehicle without registration or with expired tag, improper registration, no liability insurance and five arrest warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.