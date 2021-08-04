All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Tyler Roberts, 21, of Lane, was driving a 2012 four-door Ford east on West 379th Street near Edgerton Road at 5:40 am. July 23 when it struck a deer. Roberts was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Jillianne Gaines, 22, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup west on West 311th Street near Bethel Church Road at 10 p.m. July 6 when the truck caught on fire. Miami County firefighters (department not specified) arrived on the scene and put out the fire. No injuries were reported.
Cody Powell, 18, of Spring Hill, was driving a 1996 Toyota Camry north on Waverly Road near West 223rd Street at 1:59 a.m. July 21 when the vehicle missed a curve and left the roadway, striking a caution sign before crossing West 223rd Street and striking a fence line on the north side of the road. Powell was not injured.
An unknown subject was driving a 2001 Ford F150 west on 359th Street near Rockville Road at 1:25 a.m. July 22 when the vehicle left the roadway, striking a bridge sign and a fence before becoming stuck in a creek bed. The driver fled the scene, and the passenger would not provide a statement, according to the sheriff’s report.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Luis Gilberto Molina, 24, was booked into Miami County Jail on July 21 on a warrant arrest.
Paul Timothy Abram, 35, was booked into jail July 21 on suspicion of violation of a protection order
Duane Russell Paulsen, 62, was booked into jail July 21 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant; possession of marijuana; driving under the influence and transporting an open container.
Michael Stephen Peak, 58, was booked into jail July 21 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Amanda Lorraine Robinson, 27, was booked into jail July 21 on two arrest warrants.
Laura Elizabeth Weis, 39, was booked into jail July 22 on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement officer.
Kevin Lee Stevens, 33, was booked into jail July 22 on a warrant arrest.
Dallas Dwayne Wilson, 40, was booked into jail July 23 on a warrant arrest.
Brandon Marion Vanderbur, 37, was booked into jail July 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Stacey Johns, 58, was booked into jail July 26 on suspicion of driving under the influence and transporting an open container.
Michael Allen McClaine, 38, was booked into jail July 26 for failure to appear.
Michael Stephen Hill Jr., 33, was booked into jail July 27 on a warrant arrest.
Patricia Jane Wilson, 45, was booked into jail July 27 for uniform criminal extradition act.
Jacob Lee Beck, 42, was booked into jail July 27 on a warrant arrest.
Richard Adam Courtwright, 36, was booked into jail July 27 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/evoked and operating a vehicle without registration or with an expired tag.
Victoria Katherine Prasko, 29, was booked into jail July 27 on a warrant arrest.
