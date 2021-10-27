Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Dakota Knudsen, 30, of Wellsville, was driving a 2019 four-door Subaru east on West 231st Street near Pressonville Road at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 8 when it struck a deer that was crossing the road. Knudsen was not injured.
Rose Crane, 33, of Paola, was driving a 2018 Ford Expedition east on West 287th Street near Montrose Road at 6:35 a.m. Oct. 8 when it struck a deer. Crane was not injured.
Duane Miller was driving a 2006 Toyota south on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 7:35 p.m. Oct. 12 when it struck a deer that was crossing the highway. Miller was not injured.
Joel Yocom, 62, of Paola, was driving a 2017 four-door vehicle north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 223rd Street at 7:53 p.m. Oct. 12 when it struck a deer that was crossing the highway.
Leonard Scarbrough, 62, of Paola, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet pickup north on Old Kansas City Road near West 295th Street at 4 a.m. Oct. 14 when it struck two deer in the roadway. Scarbrough was not injured.
Lyle Diediker, 62, of Osawatomie, was driving an Osawatomie USD 367 bus west on West 391st Street near Wathall Road at 7:31 p.m. Oct. 14 when it struck a deer that ran in front of the vehicle. Diediker and his 12 passengers were not injured.
Addison Smithhisler,19, of Paola, was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry south on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 2:19 a.m. when it struck a deer that was crossing the roadway. Smithhisler was not injured.
David Allison, 77, of Paola, was driving a 2004 Toyota Tacoma pickup south on Metcalf Road near West 311th Street at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 17 when it struck a deer in the roadway. Allison was not injured.
Jessica Lane, 38, of Paola, was driving a 2017 Honda CR-V east on West 287th Street near Cedar Niles Road at 7:16 p.m. Oct. 18 when it struck a deer that ran in front of the vehicle. Lane and her passenger were not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Danyel Filkins, 21, of Paola, was driving a 2009 four-door Chevrolet west on Kansas Highway 68 near Beaver Creek Road at 5 a.m. Oct. 5 when the vehicle went onto the shoulder, over-corrected and ran off the roadway, driving through a fence before striking some rocks where it overturned, according to a sheriff’s report. Filkins was not injured.
Brittany Knudsen, 29, of Spring Hill, was driving a 2019 four-door vehicle east on West 223rd Street near Silverheel Road on Oct. 7 when the driver’s side mirror and door glass were damaged by a westbound black, four-door Chevrolet truck that had drifted into her lane and struck her vehicle’s side mirror. The unknown driver of the Chevrolet truck left the scene after the collision and was not in the area. Knudsen was not injured.
Michael Attebery, 38, of Osawatomie, was driving a 1987 Chevrolet pickup west on West 359th Street near State Line Road at 7:10 p.m. Oct. 8 when he attempted to pass a slow-moving 2005 pickup, towing a hay bailer, that was driven by Kenneth Cook, 66, of Butler, Mo. Cook started to turn left into a driveway as Attebery was passing and their vehicles collided. Attebery and his two passengers were not injured. Cook suffered a possible injury. He drove himself to the Bates County, Mo., Hospital to be examined.
Sheila Van Vlack, 44, of La Cygne, was driving a 2013 Ford Escape north on Jingo Road near West 367th Street at 5:30 a.m. Oct. 11 when it struck a tree that had fallen on the roadway during a thunderstorm. Van Vlack was not injured.
Gary Colston, 29, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2005 Acura west on West 239th Street at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 13 when he failed to negotiate the curve from West 239th Street onto Gardner Road due to water on the road, and the vehicle slid off the roadway and struck a mailbox, a small tree and a metal fence, according to a sheriff’s report. Colston was not injured.
Roseanna Bauman, 33, of Garnett, was driving a 2005 four-door Dodge north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 239th Street at 1 p.m. Oct. 16 when a trailer the Dodge was pulling became detached from the vehicle and went off the east side of the road. The trailer continued down an embankment, through a fence and became stuck in a ravine. Bauman was not injured.
Cindy Ballou, 44, was driving a 1997 Ford Mustang north on Columbia Road near west 319th Street at 3:14 p.m. Oct. 17 when the vehicle shut off and she lost powering steering. The vehicle drifted off the west side of the road and struck a one-lane bridge. Ballou and the other occupants were not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Michael Attebery, 38, was booked into Miami County Jail on Oct. 8 on suspicion of driving while license was cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Ann Elaine Dillard, 37, was booked into jail Oct. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Melinda Denise Johnson, 52, was booked into jail Oct. 8 on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, no vehicle liability insurance, transporting an open container, no vehicle registration/expired tag.
Michael Kent Grabill, 61, was booked into jail Oct. 9 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Kenneth Randy New, 60, was booked into jail Oct. 9 on suspicion of violating protection order.
Amanda Lorraine Robinson, 27, was booked into jail Oct. 9 on a warrant arrest.
Veronica Horner, 32, was booked into jail Oct. 10 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Dannie Ray Crisco, 32, was booked into jail Oct. 10 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery.
Tyler Price Hudgins, 25, was booked into jail Oct. 11 on a warrant arrest.
Alan Richard Macek, 51, was booked into jail Oct. 11 on a probable cause warrant in state or other jurisdiction.
Andrew Chaney, 44, was booked into jail Oct. 12 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Skyler Lawrence Chacon, 19, was booked into jail Oct. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Devin Cody Dunham, 27, was booked into jail Oct. 13 on two arrest warrants.
Kelsey Rochelle Robertson, 32, was booked into jail Oct. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Nickolas Ryan Buckner, 35, was booked into jail Oct. 14 on a warrant arrest.
Steven Michael Burnett, 47, was booked into jail Oct. 14 on suspicion of aggravated assault, reckless driving and driving on a sidewalk.
Trinity Layne Weers, 22, was booked into jail Oct. 15 on suspicion of aggravated endangering a child; distribute certain stimulant, between 3.5 and 100 grams; possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant; possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture controlled substance; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leslye Jean Gregg, 36, was booked into jail Oct. 15 on two arrest warrants.
Michael Edward Marovec, 51, was booked into jail Oct. 15 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked and a warrant arrest.
Mark George Pretz, 31, was booked into jail Oct. 15 on suspicion of domestic battery and making a criminal threat.
Michael Allen McClaine, 39, was booked into jail Oct. 16 on suspicion of possession of stolen property, driving while license was cancelled/suspended/revoked, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two arrest warrants.
Austin Garrett Henderson, 24, was booked into jail Oct. 16 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Juan Alberto Garcia-Reyes, 35, was booked into jail Oct. 17 on suspicion of driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and transporting an open container.
Tonya Leshay Gomez, 33, was booked into jail Oct. 18 on a warrant arrest.
Matthew Dean Dillon, 25, was booked into jail Oct. 18 on a probable cause warrant in state or other jurisdiction and an arrest warrant.
Jennifer Lea Gregg, 32, was booked into jail Oct. 18 on a probable cause warrant in state or other jurisdiction.
Raymond James Williams, 31, was booked into jail Oct. 18 on a probable cause warrant in state or other jurisdiction.
Kyle Peter Clark, 33, was booked into jail Oct. 19 on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tommy Lee Groshong, 31, was booked into jail Oct. 19 on a probable cause warrant in state or other jurisdiction.
Tammy Louise Weers, 49, was booked into jail Oct. 19 on suspicion of conspire to drive under the influence.
Selena Lynn White, 42, was booked into jail Oct. 19 on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Amanda Saulnier Wilson, 31, was booked into jail Oct. 19 on two arrest warrants, and on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement officer and battery on a law enforcement officer.
