Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
A 16-year-old Paola girl was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro west on West 287th Street near Pressonville Road at 4:14 pm. July 17 when it struck a deer. The girl and a 16-year-old male passenger were not injured.
Tyler Sutherland, 27, of Chanute, was driving a 2018 F-150 truck north on U.S. Highway 169 near Bethel Church Road at 8:55 a.m. July 19 when a deer ran onto the highway and struck the back of the driver’s side door. Sutherland was not injured.
Ashtan Cornell, 21, of Archie, Mo., was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu west on West 359th Street near Mission Belleview Road at 6:15 a.m. July 20 when it swerved to miss a deer and sustained tire damage when it struck the ditch. Cornell was not injured.
Gail Wendt, 60, of Parker, was driving a 2008 Ford Explorer north on Plum Creek Road near West 403rd Street at 7:54 p.m. July 20 when it struck a deer that ran on to the road. Wendt was not injured.
Hunter Poage, 25, of Wichita, was driving a 2014 four-door Toyota east on John Brown Highway near Stanton Road at 9:15 p.m. July 22 when it struck a deer. Poage was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Albert Klawon, 30, of Paola, was driving a 2007 four-door Mazda north on Hedge Lane near West 371st Street at 1:15 p.m. July 11 when it struck a mail box while attempting to pull an inoperable vehicle out of the ditch. Klawon and his 32-year-old male passenger were not injured.
Sherrilyn Gerdel, 70, of Kansas City, Mo., was driving a four-door 2012 Hyundai on Kansas Highway 68 near Osawatomie Road at 11:44 p.m. July 16 when it struck an unknown object in the road. Gerdel was not injured.
A 17-year-old Pomona boy was driving a 2009 four-door BMW west on West 319th Street near Metcalf Road at 3 p.m. July 17 when a tire blew out and the vehicle went into the ditch. The boy was not injured.
John Douglass, 70, of Overland Park, was driving a 2022 Ford out of a private drive on to Cedar Niles Road near West 335th Street at 10:28 am. July 18 when it was struck by a 2007 Honda driven by Richard Klein, 83, of Paola, according to a sheriff’s report. Neither driver was injured, according to the report.
Lucas Vassimon, 22, of Iola, told sheriff’s officers he was driving an overheating 1998 four-door Chevrolet slowly on U.S. Highway 169 near West 267th Street at 11:55 a.m. July 18 when it was struck from behind by a 2010 pickup driven by John Klein, 56, of Paola. Klein reported Vassimon’s vehicle was stopped on the highway, and he could not slow down in time to prevent striking the vehicle. Vassimon and his three passengers, Eduardo Della Nora, 21, Carlos Deze, 22, and David Almeida, 23, all sustained unknown injuries in the crash and were transported by Miami County EMS ambulances to Overland Park Regional Medical Center, according to a sheriff’s report. Klein suffered bruising consistent with a seatbelt mark but declined to be seen by Miami County EMS personnel at the scene, according to the report.
A 17-year-old Cleveland, Mo., boy was driving a 2001 Ford F-350 truck east on West 247th Street near State Line Road at 4:06 p.m. July 18 when a tire blew out, causing the vehicle to run off the road into a ditch. The vehicle continued, striking a fence and a gate before coming to rest in a pasture. The boy and his 19-year-old male passenger were not injured.
A 16-year-old Paola boy was driving a 1999 Ford pickup east on West 327th Street after turning off Somerset Road at 3:24 p.m. July 22 when it struck the back of a 2009 four-door Ford driven by Savannah Sparks, 21, of Paola. Pennington was not injured. Sparks and her 20-year-old female passenger also were not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Daniel Bruns Koontz III, 55, was booked into the Miami County Jail on July 18 on a probable cause warrant.
James Gregory Matthiesen, 38, was booked into jail July 18 on a warrant arrest.
Ryan Kole McMillin, 31, was booked into jail July 18 on a warrant arrest.
Scott Sinclair Nickel, 41, was booked into jail July 18 on a warrant arrest.
Armando Segura, 40, was booked into jail on a probable cause warrant from Wyandotte County.
Nickolas Ryan Buckner, 35, was booked into jail July 19 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Don Jeffrey Gregg, 58, was booked into jail July 19 on two probable cause warrants.
Andrew James Kelley, 57, was booked into jail July 19 on a probable cause warrant.
Kelsey Rochelle Robertson, 32, was booked into jail July 19 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant and on a probable cause warrant.
Matthew James Hochhalter, 30, was booked into jail July 20 on a warrant arrest.
Rocky Dean Ballou Sr., 56, was booked into jail July 21 on a warrant arrest.
Steven Douglass Bassett, 41, was booked into jail July 21 on a warrant arrest.
Lisa Booe, 57, was booked into jail July 21 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Tamara Jane Bounds, 41, was booked into jail July 21 on a warrant arrest.
Jeremiah Dean Owens, 45, was booked into jail July 21 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Raymond James Williams, 32, was booked into jail July 21 on a warrant arrest.
Michelle Lynn Fennel, 33, was booked into jail July 22 on a probable cause warrant from Johnson County.
Albert Lopez, 18, was booked into jail July 22 on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
Heather Marie Barracchini, 43, was booked into jail July 23 on a warrant arrest.
Phillip Carl Hoehn, 54, was booked into jail July 23 on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Zachary William Kelly, 42, was booked into jail July 23 on a warrant arrest.
Jacob Sherman Andersen, 21, was booked into jail July 24 on a warrant arrest.
Nicholas Edward Mitchell, 43, was booked into jail July 24 on a probable cause warrant from Linn County and on a probable cause warrant from Crawford County.
Robert Lee Boyles, 58, was booked into jail July 25 on a probable cause warrant from Boone County, Mo.
Derek Arthur Clinton, 44, was booked into jail July 25 on two arrest warrants.
Darrion Jarome Harris, 39, was booked into jail July 25 on two arrest warrants.
Shelly Renee Snead, 49, was booked into jail July 25 on suspicion of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Thomas Joseph Lynch, 36, was booked into jail July 26 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
