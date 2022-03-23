Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Joey DeCoster, 31, of Chanute was driving a 2016 four-door Dodge north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 6:45 p.m. March 11 when it struck a deer. Decoster was uninjured.
Amber Minor, 38, of Osawatomie was driving a 2013 Ford Taurus south on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 8:47 p.m. March 12 when it struck a coyote. Minor was uninjured.
Alahna Reynolds, 19, of Lane was driving a Kia Rio east on West 379th Street near Pleasant Valley Road at 4 a.m. March 14 when it struck a deer. Reynolds was uninjured.
Daniel Dawdy, 44, of Paola was driving a 2008 Ford EC3 van north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 223rd Street at 6:50 a.m. March 15 when it struck a deer. Dawdy was uninjured.
Holden Kieffaber, 31, of Paola was driving a 2014 four-door Nissan west on West 303rd Street near Lone Star Road at 4:25 a.m. March 16 when it struck a deer. Kieffaber was uninjured.
ACCIDENTS
Joseph Erwin, 31, of Paola was driving a 2001 two-door Chevrolet west on West 327th Street near Crescent Hill Road at 7:52 a.m. Feb. 18 when it lost traction, left the roadway and rolled over. Erwin was uninjured.
Kamiryn Gfeller, 23, of Paola was driving a 2004 Ford Escape west on West 287th Street near Hedge Lane at 3:55 p.m. March 4 when a 2005 Ford driven by Michael Richardson, 56, of Linn Valley that was southbound on Hedge Lane stopped, then failed to yield the right of way and entered the intersection where it was struck by the Escape, according to a sheriff’s report. There were no injuries.
Christopher Joplin, 49, of Paola was driving a 2010 Ford pickup east on West 311th Street near Oak Grove Road at 6 p.m. March 6 when it slid on the ice and went through a fence. Joplin was uninjured.
Neema Johnson, 55, of Overland Park was driving a 2008 Toyota RAV north on U.S. Highway 169 near Stanton Road at 6:17 p.m. March 6 when it crossed the center line and left the roadway, coming to rest in the west ditch of the highway. Johnson was uninjured.
Jennifer Potter, 21, of Linn Valley was driving a 2015 four-door Dodge north on Hedge Lane near 403rd Street at 9 a.m. March 11 when it hit a patch of ice, causing her to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway, striking the ditch and then a tree. Potter was uninjured.
Scottie Kirkland, 52, of Paola was driving a 2007 pickup south on Old KC Road near West 320th Street at 3:25 p.m. March 11 when a 2008 four-door Honda driven by Clayton Forrest, 18, of Paola pulled out of a McClean’s Auto Body Shop driveway, also attempting to turn south on Old KC Road, and the vehicles collided, according to a sheriff’s report. Kirkland said he slammed on his breaks but couldn’t stop in time to prevent the collision, according to the report. Forrest said he checked both ways and did not see Kirkland’s pickup. There were no injuries.
Sky Spero, 21, of La Cygne was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu west on West 343rd Street near Hedge Lane at 8 a.m. March 10 when the vehicle left the roadway due to snowy conditions. Spero sustained minor injuries and was transported by family to an area hospital.
Justin Anderson, 20, of Louisburg was driving a 2008 Dodge R15 pickup west on Kansas Highway 68 near Spring Valley Road at 7:20 a.m. March 9 when it struck the back of a 2009 Ford F-250 driven by Jeffery Wilkerson, 46, of Louisburg that was also westbound on K-68. No injuries were reported.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Richard Clayton Owens, 52, was booked into the Miami County Adult Detention Center on March 9 on suspicion of making a criminal threat and domestic battery.
Daniel Scott Wilson, 29, was booked into jail March 9 on a warrant arrest.
Zachary William Hawn, 28, was booked into jail March 10 on a warrant arrest.
Eric Kevin Razo, 52, was booked into jail March 10 on a warrant arrest.
Sarah Ann Pennell, 34, was booked into jail March 11 on suspicion of domestic battery.
James Phillip Allemang Jr., 45, was booked into jail March 11 on suspicion of theft of property or services.
Dawn Erin O’Neil, 37, was booked into jail March 11 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Kevin James Weber, 42, was booked into jail March 12 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium narcotic or certain stimulant; use/possess drug paraphernalia; driving while suspended, operating a vehicle without registration or with expired tag, and no proof of vehicle liability insurance.
Rachael Susanne McMahon, 21, was booked into jail March 14 on suspicion of aggravated battery and making a criminal threat.
Emma Jean Nicole Trunnell, 34, was booked into jail March 14 on a probable cause warrant from another jurisdiction.
Ryan Harley Paul, 39, was booked into jail March 15 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.