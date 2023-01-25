Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Logan Bostick, 28, of Osawatomie was driving a 2011 Chevrolet pickup north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 255th Street at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 30 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. Bostick was not injured.
Phillip Davis, 39, of Osawatomie was driving a 2009 four-door Toyota east on West 327th Street near Plum Creek Road at 5:51 p.m. Dec. 31 when it struck a deer. Davis was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Eric Douglas Carroll, 34, was booked into Miami County Jail on Nov. 2 on a warrant arrest.
Ryan J. Pavone, 41, was booked into jail Nov. 3 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of anabolic steroids and driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Christopher Allen Fernandes, 33, was booked into jail Nov. 3 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Scott Sinclair Nickel, 41, was booked into jail Nov. 3 on suspicion of attempted burglary and two arrest warrants.
Timothy Duane Reeves, 35, was booked into jail Nov. 3 on a warrant arrest.
TC Hulett Jr., 38, was booked into jail Nov. 4 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
Jason Norris Barton, 37, was booked into jail Nov. 5 on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.
Meghan Lynn Buche, 31, was booked into jail Nov. 5 on suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant arrest.
Adam Clint Long, 40, was booked into jail Nov. 5 on suspicion of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
Jonathan Edward Shaub, 19, was booked into jail Nov. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Veronica Patrica Johnson, 32, was booked into jail Nov. 8 on a probable cause warrant.
Jillian Elizabeth Kratzer, 34, was booked into jail Nov. 8 on a probable cause warrant.
Cole James Niebaum, 31, was booked into jail Nov. 8 for failure to appear.
Kelsey Rochelle Robertson, 33, was booked into jail Nov. 9 on three arrest warrants.
Daniel Ethan Jackson, 33, was booked into jail Nov. 9 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Allen Spears, 40, was booked into jail Nov. 9 on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Daniel Patrick Wilson-Bedford, 30, was booked into jail Nov. 9 on a probable cause warrant.
Thomas John Curtis Chapin, 49, was booked into jail Nov. 10 on suspicion of aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.
Crystal Gayle Boehm, 44, was booked into jail Nov. 10 on suspicion of stalking, reckless conduct causing fear to person or family.
Bernie Swetman, 24, was booked into jail Nov. 10 on a probable cause warrant.
Tricia Louise Yager, 33, was booked into jail Nov. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Robert Anthony Blurton, 36, was booked into jail Nov. 11 on two probable cause warrants from Linn County, one probable cause warrant from Anderson County and one probable cause warrant from Bates County, Mo.
Luis Eduardo Santamaria Charry, 35, was booked into jail Nov. 12 on suspicion of improper driving on a laned roadway, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, no vehicle liability insurance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessica Ann Jessip, 41, was booked into jail Nov. 12 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Stephanie Anne Davis, 33, was booked into jail Nov. 13 on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to dim headlights and basic rule governing speed of vehicles.
Felicia Nell Johns, 34, was booked into jail Nov. 13 on suspicion of driving under the influence, transporting an open container and possession of marijuana.
Destanie Dawn Alarcon, 21, was booked into jail Nov. 14 on a probable cause warrant from Johnson County.
Jaden Caleb Chaney, 21, was booked into jail Nov. 14 on suspicion of possession of stolen property, valued between $25,000 and $100,000.
Jamie Leigh Miller, 51, was booked into jail Nov. 15 on a warrant arrest.
Tamara Jane Bounds, 42, was booked into jail Nov. 16 on a warrant arrest.
Ryann Elaine Booe, 39, was booked into jail Nov. 17 on a warrant arrest.
Christopher Brett Caudill, 33, was booked into jail Nov. 17 on a warrant arrest.
Troy Franklin Hellums, 41, was booked into jail Nov. 17 on a warrant arrest and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.
Kayla Rose Underwood, 33, was booked into jail Nov. 17 on a warrant arrest.
Tomas Guzman, 31, was booked into jail Nov. 18 on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving without a required ignition interlock device, transporting an open container, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, and no vehicle liability insurance.
Kathleen Michelle Fowler, 48, was booked into jail Nov. 19 on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and maximum speed limit.
Brody Lee Roberts, 34, was booked into jail Nov. 19 on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Morgan Elizabeth Garvey, 30, was booked into jail Nov. 21 on a warrant arrest.
James Gregory Matthiesen, 38, was booked into jail Nov. 21 on a warrant arrest.
Rachel Ann Phelps, 39, was booked into jail Nov. 21 on a warrant arrest.
Michelle Ann Palmer, 49, was booked into jail Nov. 22 on suspicion of driving under the influence, unsafe turning or stopping, failure to give proper signal and improper driving on a laned roadway.
Kelsey Rochelle Robertson, 33, was booked into jail Nov. 23 on three arrest warrants.
Jesse E. Torrez, 75, was booked into jail Nov. 24 on a warrant arrest.
Jeffrey Dewayne Casida, 45, was booked into jail Nov. 25 on a warrant arrest.
Jena Dawn Cyr, 33, was booked into jail Nov. 25 on suspicion of driving while suspended and improper driving on a laned roadway.
Phillip Carl Hoehn, 55, was booked into jail Nov. 26 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Forest Keith Louthan, 44, was booked into jail Nov. 26 on suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and improper driving on a laned roadway.
Ares Sabastian Petros Kotorakos, 21, was booked into jail Nov. 27 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Jamie Lee Boomer, 41, was booked into jail Nov. 27 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Michael Earl Beaumaster, 30, was booked into jail Nov. 27 on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, transporting an open container, no vehicle liability insurance and improper driving on a laned roadway.
Daren Joseph Shackelford, 36, was booked into jail Nov. 27 on a warrant arrest.
Ryan J. Pavone, 41, was booked into jail Nov. 28 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Shawn Patrick Pavone, 44, was booked into jail Nov. 28 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Corbin William-Dagen Nixon, 19, was booked into jail Nov. 29 on a warrant arrest.
Anita Marie Brown, 49, was booked into jail Nov. 29 on suspicion of Unified Public Offense Code possession of marijuana, reckless driving and failure to provide vehicle liability insurance.
Jeffrey Brian Roberts, 58, was booked into jail Nov. 29 on a warrant arrest.
Carla Rose Brock, 39, was booked into jail Nov. 30 on a warrant arrest.
Bryon Russell McCary, 44, was booked into jail Nov. 30 on a warrant arrest.
Nicholas Lee Barnett, 23, was booked into jail Dec. 1 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Kevin L. Bradley, 61, was booked into jail Dec. 1 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Thomas Dalton Brooks, 39, was booked into jail Dec. 1 on a probable cause warrant.
Alix Darby Rae Brown, 27, was booked into jail Dec. 1 on suspicion of driving under the influence and transporting an open container.
Meghan Lynn Buche, 31, was booked into jail Dec. 1 on a warrant arrest.
Andrew Riley Longfellow, 19, was booked into jail Dec. 1 on a probable cause warrant.
Mark Davis, 69, was booked into jail Dec. 2 on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Sherrie Sudawn Bradley, 61, was booked into jail Dec. 2 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Jacob Lee Beck, 43, was booked into jail Dec. 2 on three arrest warrants.
Lorenzo Trujillo-Tapia, 53, was booked into jail Dec. 2 on a probable cause warrant from Johnson County.
Richard Adam Courtwright, 38, was booked into jail Dec. 5 on a warrant arrest.
Elizabeth Louise Miller, 47, was booked into jail Dec. 5 on a warrant arrest.
Jordan Earl Zimmerman, 28, was booked into jail Dec. 5 on a probable cause warrant.
Robert Allen Petri, 26, was booked into jail Dec. 6 on suspicion of criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin Thomas Brady, 33, was booked into jail Dec. 6 on a warrant arrest.
David Franklin Lunsford, 43, was booked into jail Dec. 6 on a warrant arrest.
Jeremiah Dean Owens, 46, was booked into jail Dec. 6 on a warrant arrest.
Waylon Z. Kinzle, 40, was booked into jail Dec. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Brian Leon Roberts, 50, was booked into jail Dec. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Glenn Matthew Van Eaton, 45, was booked into jail Dec. 8 on suspicion of criminal trespass and violating a protection order.
Matthew Dean Dillon, 26, was booked into jail Dec. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Bobby Lee Jones, 28, was booked into jail Dec. 8 on a warrant arrest.
David Eric Minden, 49, was booked into jail Dec. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Paul James Restivo, 41, was booked into jail Dec. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Robert Shane Gillespie, 44, was booked into jail Dec. 9 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, no vehicle liability insurance, operating a vehicle without proper registration or with expired tag, and vehicles; permit another to use registration.
Matthew Harvey Grammer Jr., 25, was booked into jail Dec. 9 on suspicion of driving while suspended.
James Kyle Nading, 41, was booked into jail Dec. 9 on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Kathleen Ashley Thornton, 28, was booked into jail Dec. 9 on a warrant arrest.
Jody Marie Hayes, 49, was booked into jail Dec. 10 on a probable cause warrant from Linn County.
Aaron Michael Thompson, 34, was booked into jail Dec. 10 on two arrest warrants.
Julia Ann Wilkerson, 50, was booked into jail Dec. 10 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/revoked/suspended and covering license with opaque material.
Brenton Lee Hobbs, 32, was booked into jail Dec. 10 on a warrant arrest and two probable cause warrants from Spring Hill.
Chad Joseph Wiswell, 49, was booked into jail Dec. 11 on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and improper driving on a laned roadway.
Gary Leroy Crowl, 26, was booked into jail Dec. 12 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Dleaca D. Loving, 21, was booked into jail Dec. 12 on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
Kelly Dean Keating, 40, was booked into jail Dec. 13 on three warrant arrests.
Mickey Ray McCoy, 61, was booked into jail Dec. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Faith Naomi Tracy, 23, was booked into jail Dec. 15 on a warrant arrest.
Bailey Nicole Keuchel, 23, was booked into jail Dec. 15 on suspicion of mistreat dependent adult/elder person, domestic battery, endangering a child and a probable cause warrant.
Crystal Ann Kirkland, 29, was booked into jail Dec. 15 on suspicion of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
Andrew Lee Marshall, 44, was booked into jail Dec. 15 on a probable cause warrant.
Jeremiah Dean Owens, 46, was booked into jail Dec. 15 on suspicion of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
Ronnie Tom Keomanivong, 37, was booked into jail Dec. 16 on a probable cause warrant from the Kansas Department of Corrections.
James Arthur O'Shields, 52, was booked into jail Dec. 16 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Courtney Rene' Perrigo, 29, was booked into jail Dec. 16 on a probable cause warrant.
Angela Michelle Brown, 27, was booked into jail Dec. 19 on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Saif Ahmad Salim Damer, 28, was booked into jail Dec. 19 on suspicion of possession of stolen property.
Greg Allen Bloom, 50, was booked into jail Dec. 20 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Anthony Allen Dillard, 43, was booked into jail Dec. 20 on suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant.
Tracy Joe Cauthon, 52, was booked into jail Dec. 20 on a probable cause warrant.
Hailie Marie Coe, 18, was booked into jail Dec. 21 on suspicion of possession of marijuana, and making an improper turn or approach.
Olivia Lynn Dobyns, 20, was booked into possession Dec. 21 on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ricky Eugene Kirk, 25, was booked into jail Dec. 21 on suspicion of aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim.
Michael David Warthen, 33, was booked into jail Dec. 23 on a warrant arrest.
Regina Lee Cano, 23, was booked into jail Dec. 23 on a warrant arrest.
Kurtis Lee Casselman, 46, was booked into jail Dec. 24 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Joshua Daniel Nauman, 38, was booked into jail Dec. 24 on a probable cause warrant.
Terrance Joseph Foster, 19, was booked into jail Dec. 26 on suspicion of driving under the influence, purchase/possess/consume liquor by a minor 18 to 20 years of age.
Mark A. Hudson, 62, was booked into jail Dec. 26 on suspicion of driving under the influence and duty of driver to report accident with an unattended vehicle/property.
Megan Rachel McKellips, 32, was booked into jail Dec. 26 on suspicion of domestic battery and aggravated assault.
Temprance Faith Eller, 24, was booked into jail Dec. 27 on three arrest warrants.
Mark James McLaren, 40, was booked into jail Dec. 27 on a warrant arrest and on a probable cause warrant from Johnson County.
Rex Allen Ball, 44, was booked into jail Dec. 28 on suspicion of giving a worthless check and theft by deception.
Joshua Thomas Amerson, 43, was booked into jail Dec. 29 on a warrant arrest.
Benjamin Jutus Fuentes, 55, was booked into jail Dec. 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence, transporting an open container, no vehicle liability insurance, operating a vehicle without a required ignition interlock device, and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
Roberta Jean Kunard, 52, was booked into jail Dec. 29 on a warrant arrest.
Jonathan W. Reynolds, 43, was booked into jail Dec. 30 on suspicion of pedestrian under the influence or alcohol or drugs, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with a law enforcement officer, and two arrest warrants.
Dylan Shelton Lancaster, 25, was booked into jail Dec. 31 on suspicion of driving while license was cancelled/suspended/revoked, possession of marijuana, and transporting an open container.
Max W. Boydston, 60, was booked into jail Dec. 31 on suspicion of operating a vehicle without registration or with expired tag, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, and no vehicle liability insurance.
Caleb Isaac Asjes, 18, was booked into jail Dec. 31 on suspicion of driving under the influence, transporting an open container, purchase/possession/consume liquor by a minor 18 to 20 years of age, display or possess fictitious ID card, failure to yield at stop or yield sign.
Jonathan Tyler Wright was booked into jail Jan. 2 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
David Lee Bohlken Jr., 44, was booked into jail Jan. 3 on a warrant arrest.
Robert Wayne Brewer, 58, was booked into jail Jan. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and simulate controlled substances.
Wallace Tecumsah Burkett, 26, was booked into jail Jan. 3 on suspicion of domestic battery and cruelty to animals.
Amanda Sue Craig, 37, was booked into jail Jan. 3 on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Estevon Eugene Davis, 30, was booked into jail Jan. 3 on a probable cause warrant.
Justin Wayne Lamirande, 39, was booked into jail Jan. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of distribute a controlled substance.
Rebecca Jean McAnany, 32, was booked into jail Jan. 3 on a probable cause warrant from Linn County, a probable cause warrant from the city of Osawatomie, and on a warrant from Miami County.
Jacob Allen Cowell, 21, was booked into jail Jan. 4 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, transporting an open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and a defective tail map on motor vehicle.
Lane Steven Morrison, 26, was booked into jail Jan. 4 on a probable cause warrant from Johnson County.
Dareon Montez Webb, 23, was booked into jail Jan. 4 on suspicion of possession of marijuana.
Carl Amos Keast, 34, was booked into jail Jan. 4 on a warrant arrest.
Troy Clark Atcheson, 56, was booked into jail Jan. 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jaden Caleb Chaney, 21, was booked into jail Jan. 5 on a warrant arrest.
Joshua Lawrence Martin, 37, was booked into jail Jan. 5 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Troy William Duncan, 45, was booked into jail Jan. 6 on a warrant arrest.
George Theodore Payne, 67, was booked into jail Jan. 6 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Colton Michael Self, 20, was booked into jail Jan. 6 on a warrant arrest.
Lance Christopher Stewart, 46, was booked into jail Jan. 8 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Alexander Jacob Craig, 25, was booked into jail Jan. 8 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Jordan Michael Leandri, 34, was booked into jail Jan. 9 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant
Jessica Gemini Montgomery, 47, was booked into jail Jan. 9 on a warrant arrest.
Shay Andrew Weers, 26, was booked into jail Jan. 10 on suspicion of domestic battery, criminal damage to property, battery on a law enforcement officer and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Trevin James Saxton, 38, was booked into jail Jan. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Eric Douglas German, 37, was booked into jail Jan. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Jacob Wayne Heubach, 29, was booked into jail Jan. 11 on a probable cause warrant.
Crystal Ann Kirkland, 29, was booked into jail Jan. 11 on two probable cause warrants.
Amanda Anna Lage, 37, was booked into jail Jan. 11 on a warrant arrest.
Dmitri Alexander Stamm, 24, was booked into jail Jan. 11 on a probable cause warrant.
Barry Lee Martin, 59, was booked into jail Jan. 12 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Nickolas Ryan Buckner, 36, was booked into jail Jan. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Mary Christine Burnett, 24, was booked into jail Jan. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Dustin James Clinton, 42, was booked into jail Jan. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Gilbert L. Davis, 42, was booked into jail Jan. 13 on a probable cause warrant from Johnson County.
Javon Letrell Morgan-Duncan, 32, was booked into jail Jan. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Wayne Kalchbrenner, 44, was booked into jail Jan. 14 on suspicion of driving under the influence, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, no vehicle liability insurance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kyle James Huck, 26, was booked into jail Jan. 14 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant arrest.
Graham Robert Shackton, 25, was booked into jail Jan. 15 on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Matthew Micai Ricks, 18, was booked into jail Jan. 16 on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, criminal use of weapons, and purchase/possess/consume liquor by a minor.
Shammah Alexander Ross, 34, was booked into jail Jan. 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adam Clint Long, 40, was booked into jail Jan. 17 on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interference with a law enforcement officer.
