All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Nina McClendon, 28, of Parker, was driving a 2017 Buick east on Kansas Highway 68 near Block Road at 6 a.m. March 19 when it struck a deer that ran into the roadway. McClendon was not injured.
Jenny Trumbly, 34, of Paola, was driving a 2014 Chrysler south on U.S. Highway 169 near Pressonville Road at 9:45 a.m. March 20 when it struck a deer. Trumbly was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Mason Lamb, 22, of Louisburg, was driving a 2016 Ford in a parking lot in the 200 block of West Amity Street (Kansas Highway 68) in Louisburg at 10:21 p.m. March 13 when he backed up the vehicle and it struck a dumpster. Lamb was not injured and there was no damage to the dumpster.
Shauna Nuzum, 53, of Linn Valley, was driving a 2003 Toyota on West 311th Street near Somerset Road at 12:55 p.m. March 18 when the vehicle left the roadway to the right, struck a culvert, went airborne over a driveway and landed in the ditch west of the driveway. Nuzum was extricated from the vehicle by the Paola Fire Department rescue unit and transported by Miami County Emergency Medical Services ambulance to Miami County Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries.
At 6:48 a.m. March 21, a sheriff’s patrol vehicle located a 2007 Chevrolet 2500 with front end damage in the ditch on the east side of Osawatomie Road about 0.3 miles north of West 327th Street. The vehicle had been abandoned. The driver is unknown. The investigation indicates the vehicle was northbound on Osawatomie Road when it left the roadway, striking a mailbox and going into the ditch where it continued to travel north until it struck a large ditch near a concrete bridge, causing disabling damage to the vehicle.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Keyon Michael Ronnebaum, 21, was booked into jail March 14 on suspicion of theft of property or services.
Ronald Darius Saunders, 20, was booked into jail March 14 on suspicion of theft of property or services.
Kaylin Marie Schad, 35, was booked into jail March 15 on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Thomas Frederick Thompson Jr., 42, was booked into jail March 15 on a warrant arrest.
James Lee Aiken, 63, was booked into jail March 15 on a warrant arrest.
Raymond James Bauer, 57, was booked into jail March 15 on a warrant arrest.
Debora Renne Brady, 62, was booked into jail March 15 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Brian Christopher Bright, 44, was booked into jail March 15 on suspicion of driving while a habitual violator, no proof of vehicle liability insurance, improper registration of a vehicle, and a warrant arrest.
Natasha Marie Hill, 32, was booked into jail March 15 on a warrant arrest.
Billy Lee Shipps, 27, was booked into jail March 16 on a probable cause warrant.
Christopher Michael Rosner, 46, was booked into jail March 17 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Aaliyah Mwende McRae, 19, was booked into jail March 18 on suspicion of driving while suspended.
Joshua Levi Coykendall, 40, was booked into jail March 19 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cade Erich Mittelstaedt, 20, was booked into jail March 19 on a warrant arrest.
Kevin Lee Stevens, 32, was booked into jail March 19 on a warrant arrest.
Alisha Nicole Moss, 31, was booked into jail March 20 on a warrant arrest.
Joel David McKaig, 35, was booked into jail March 20 on a warrant arrest.
Emily Ann Ashby, 28, was booked into jail March 20 on suspicion of driving while habitual violator; driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; no proof of vehicle liability insurance; operating a vehicle without registration or with an expired tag.
Timothy Wayne Livingston, 56, was booked into jail March 21 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Anthony Alan Tomblin Jr., 27, was booked into jail March 22 on five arrest warrants.
Zachary Tyler Frizzell, 29, was booked into jail March 22 on a warrant arrest.
Samantha Lee Smith, 28, was booked into jail March 23 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Allen McClaine, 38, was booked into jail March 24 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
