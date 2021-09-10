Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Heather Swoot, 33, of Topeka, was driving a 2020 four-door Toyota north on Pressonville Road near West 287th Street at 5:20 p.m. Aug. 29 when it struck a deer. Swoot was not injured.
Jera Markus, 30, of Paola, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup north on Jingo Road near West 399th Street at 6:35 a.m. Aug. 31 when it struck a deer. Markus was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Calvin Winstead, 22, of Caney, was driving a 2017 Hyundai east on Kansas Highway 68 at 9:40 a.m. Aug. 25 when he attempted to turn into the Louisburg Cider Mill and his vehicle struck a westbound 2007 Chevrolet driven by Kaleigh Vinje, 24, of Louisburg, according to a sheriff’s report. Winstead sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Hospital. Vinje also suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. Vinje stated she and her four passengers were all wearing their seatbelts, according to the report. One passenger was uninjured and was picked up at the scene by his grandmother, according to the report. The other three passengers sustained minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Hospital, according to the report.
An Osawatomie police officer driving a patrol vehicle was pursuing a 2018 Ford F-150 that had entered a field off Virginia Drive near Douglas Terrace at about 11:50 p.m. Aug. 31. As the pickup exited the field and attempted to re-enter Virginia Drive it swerved at the patrol vehicle, causing it to enter a ditch to avoid a collision. The officer was not injured but his vehicle was disabled, according to a sheriff’s report. The pickup continued to flee. The sheriff’s report notes the pickup is owned by Syracuse Dairy LLC of Syracuse, Kan.
A 17-year-old Osawatomie girl was driving a 2006 four-door Chevrolet south on Old Kansas City Road near West 327th Street at 1:47 a.m. Sept. 4 when she lost control of the vehicle due to weather conditions and it left the roadway and rolled onto its top, according to a sheriff’s report. The driver was not injured and was wearing her seatbelt, according to the report.
Bryce Chevez, 23, of Parsons, was driving a 1998 four-door Dodge south on Plum Creek Road at 10:25 a.m. Sept. 4 when he attempted to make a U-turn at West 379th Street and was struck by a southbound 2003 four-door Dodge driven by Lance Morton, 46, of Oregon, Mo. Chevez said he did not see Morton’s vehicle when he made the U-turn, and Morton said he was unable to avoid the collision because he was pulling a trailer, according to a sheriff’s report. Chevez and his two passengers were not injured. Morton was not injured but his 43-year-old passenger Katherine Smith, of Muscotah, Kan., complained of shoulder and neck pain and was transported by Miami County Emergency Medical Services ambulance to Overland Park Regional Hospital.
A 17-year-old Gardner girl was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 pickup south on Metcalf Road south of West 335th Street at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 5 when it struck the embankment where Metcalf Road ends at Middle Creek Lake. The girl said she did not realize Metcalf Road ended. The girl and her two passengers, a 17-year-old Gardner girl and 16-year-old Gardner boy, sustained minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to an area hospital.
Kayla Lietzke, 20, of La Cygne, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu south on Metcalf Road south of West 335th Street at 12:28 a.m. Sept. 8 when she failed to negotiate a turn where Metcalf Road ends at Middle Creek Lake and the vehicle struck a tree. Lietzke said she was unfamiliar with the area, according to a sheriff’s report. Lietzke was not injured but one of her passengers, a 16-year-old La Cygne girl, received possible injuries and was transported by Miami County Emergency Medical Services ambulance to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
John David Lane, 32, was booked into Miami County Jail on Sept. 3 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and endangering a child.
Kristy Gayle Rhodes, 42, was booked into jail Sept. 3 on two arrest warrants.
Brandon Lee James Standley, 32, was booked into jail Sept. 3 on a probable cause warrant in state or other jurisdiction.
Gaylord Joseph Stotts, 46, was booked into jail Sept. 3 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, improper vehicle registration and a probable cause warrant from Crawford County.
Nathan James Martin, 34, was booked into jail Sept. 4 on a probable cause warrant from Marion County.
Melissa Tennille Reeves, 40, was booked into jail Sept. 5 on contempt of court, indirect.
David Lee Turner Jr., 25, was booked into jail Sept. 5 on four arrest warrants.
Austin Scott White, 28, was booked into jail Sept. 5 on suspicion of aggravated assault.
Zachariah Don Johnson, 27, was booked into jail Sept. 7 on a probable cause warrant in state or other jurisdiction.
Larry Dean Owens, 65, was booked into jail Sept. 7 on an arrest warrant.
Kelsey Rochelle Robertson, 31, was booked into jail Sept. 7 on an arrest warrant.
Rudolph Alphonso Vopata, 41, was booked into jail Sept. 7 on a probable cause warrant in state or other jurisdiction.
